Medacta announces the 10th M.O.R.E. International Symposium in Lugano, Switzerland, celebrating its 25th anniversary worldwide

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, April 11, 2024 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta," SIX:MOVE), a Swiss company and a global player known for its innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions in joint replacement, sports medicine and spine surgery, is pleased to announce that the 10th M.O.R.E. International Symposium will be held in Lugano, Switzerland, April 15-19, 2024. This major scientific event will be dedicated to "the sustainability of personalized medicine and technology in orthopedics and spine surgery," representing a significant milestone in the history of Medacta, which celebrates 25 years in 2024. This important anniversary will be also celebrated with a series of scientific events in the United States, Australia, and Japan.

"We are pleased to welcome more than 1,200 participants from around the world here in Lugano, in the heart of Ticino, where Medacta was born and where we are continuing to invest in our future. Our expansions in Rancate and Castel San Pietro underscore our dedication to fulfilling the needs and expectations of patients and customers worldwide", states Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta.

Switzerland and Ticino are central to Medacta's identity, and we are immensely proud to have hosted the tenth edition of the M.O.R.E. International Symposium in Lugano this year. This event will involve a significant investment of five million francs, about two million of which will be directed to the territory, involving over five days more than twenty hotels with more than 1,200 rooms, numerous local suppliers, and supporting professionals. To celebrate Medacta's twenty-fifth anniversary, two wandering dinners will be held on Tuesday, 16, and Thursday, 18, in the city squares, offering our guests the opportunity to discover the beauty of Lugano.

Following the success of the previous edition, which focused on the importance of a surgical approach tailored to each patient's specific anatomy, the sessions of the 10th M.O.R.E. International Symposium will delve into the results achieved, together with the sustainability of personalized medicine and the latest technological innovations.

All sessions will highlight the growing role of technologies in supporting the surgeon in defining a personalized care pathway. It will illustrate how the innovative NextAR platform, based on the latest advances in augmented reality and artificial intelligence, enables surgeons to make decisions in the operating room based on real-time data about the patient's anatomy, thereby improving accuracy and potentially optimizing outcomes. NextAR is an integral part of the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, a set of advanced and sustainable technology solutions designed to optimize the patient journey from preoperative to postoperative, which is growing rapidly, especially in shoulder, spine, and knee surgery.

For the knee, we will explore Kinematic Alignment (KA), a personalized and innovative technique that significantly increases patient satisfaction and facilitates a return to a healthy, active life. GMK SpheriKA, the world's first implant specifically designed for this innovative technique, will also be presented.

For the hip, recent advances in minimally invasive techniques for various approaches will be reviewed, including the AMIS technique, which recently surpassed 650,000 procedures and, being a muscle-sparing technique, allows the recovery of normal activity very quickly. In addition, the potential of Medacta's new revision platform, designed to address even the most complex cases, will be shown.

Finally, advances in sports medicine and arthroscopy, the latest product line within the Medacta portfolio, will be outlined.

"The International M.O.R.E. Symposia, now in its 10th year, has always aimed to present our latest innovations and promote the sharing of experience and knowledge among experienced surgeons from around the world to improve care, outcomes, and patient well-being. These are important scientific events that highlight our dedication to medical education, a key element that has distinguished Medacta since its origins." Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta.

The event will feature more than 160 expert speakers from around the world, including the United States, Australia, Japan and the rest of Europe.

"In twenty-five years, Medacta has made significant progress in helping to improve the quality of life for patients who, like me, have needed orthopedic care to regain a healthy and active lifestyle. As Medacta celebrates its twenty-fifth anniversary this year, we reflect on the history, accomplishments, and outstanding contributions that have solidified its position as one of the foremost orthopedic companies globally. Witnessing the continuous growth and the positive impact the Company has had not only on patients but also on our local communities brings me great satisfaction. In fact, our Medacta for Life Foundation is involved in numerous projects supporting humanitarian medical missions (My Mission), social initiatives (My Giving), and schooling for the younger generation (My School). I would like to thank all my family and the people who contribute every day to Medacta's success for their commitment and passion." Dr. Alberto Siccardi, President and founder of Medacta.

The 10th M.O.R.E. International Symposium, along with other scientific events scheduled around the world, underscores Medacta's rapid global expansion and continued dedication to improving patient well-being through innovation and medical education worldwide.

Medacta is a global key player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability.

Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta’s innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in almost 60 countries. Follow us on Medacta TV, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.

