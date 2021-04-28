Medacta : Announces First U.S. Surgery with the New M.U.S.T. LT System in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Read More >

Log in
    MOVE   CH0468525222

MEDACTA GROUP SA

(MOVE)
04/28/2021

04/28/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
Media release

Medacta Announces First U.S. Surgery with the New M.U.S.T.(R) LT System in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 28 April 2021 - Medacta announced today the first surgery utilizing its M.U.S.T.(R) LT, following clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). M.U.S.T. LT (Long Tab Screw System) is the new minimally invasive solution for posterior spine fixation in the percutaneous approach. Mainly focused on degenerative spine cases, M.U.S.T. LT expands the benefits of a percutaneous approach in spine deformity, tumors, and trauma applications. The first surgery employing M.U.S.T. LT has been recently performed in the U.S. by Stephen Tolhurst, M.D., at Texas Back Institute, in Plano, Texas.

'The cortico-cancellous thread pitch offered great bony purchase,' said Dr. Tolhurst about the surgery. 'I enjoyed the slim profile of the screw towers and instruments, which facilitated a very minimally invasive approach, while maintaining robust and easily usable instrumentation.'

M.U.S.T. LT is a versatile solution giving the surgeons freedom of choice between fast locking screws, applicable in an extensive range of degenerative cases, and an extended reduction capacity, a crucial aspect in lumbar spondylolisthesis or thoracic kyphosis restoration.
The absence of Nickel, Cobalt and Chromium makes M.U.S.T. LT a unique solution within the Medacta M.U.S.T. pedicle screw system, providing full spine fixation with 100% Titanium alloy constructs.
Finally, the cortical-cancellous M.U.S.T. LT thread is designed to differentiate the bone purchase, adapting the implants to match the different bone density areas of the vertebra.

Medacta collaborates on a regular basis with internationally recognized surgeons on innovative surgical techniques and the evolution of products and methodologies. M.U.S.T. L.T. has been designed in collaboration with experts specialized in minimally invasive spine surgery. This innovative product is also supported by Medacta's M.O.R.E. Institute, which provides continuous educational and developmental support to surgeons as they work towards discovering new technologies.

With the introduction of the M.U.S.T. LT system, Medacta continues to expand its fast-growing spine portfolio, delivering innovative solutions to surgeons for the benefit of their patients.

For more information on Medacta spine surgery solutions, please visit spine.medacta.com.

Contact
Medacta International SA
Gianluca Olgiati
Senior Director Global Marketing
Phone: +41 91 696 60 60
media@medacta.ch


About Medacta
Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.

Disclaimer

Medacta Group SA published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 17:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
