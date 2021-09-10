Medacta reports strong profitability -2

Forward-looking information This press release has been prepared by Medacta and includes forward-looking information and statements concerning the outlook for its business. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect its future performance. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "plans", "outlook" or similar expressions. Although Medacta believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.

Alternative Performance Measures This press release contains certain financial measures of historical performance that are not defined or specified by IFRS, such as "constant currency", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted and normalized EBITDA" or "CORE EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Net Debt" and "Leverage". Reconciliation of these measures as well as "CORE" financial measures is provided in the "Alternative Performance Measures" (APM) section of our 2021 Half-Year Report. These Alternative Performance Measures (APM) should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for, the IFRS beginning performance measures. For definitions of APM, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, please refer section headed "Alternative Performance Measures" of the 2021 Half-Year Report. The 2021 Half-Year report is available at https://www.medacta.com/EN/financial-reports. ^[1] Alternative Performance Measures: This press release contains certain financial measures of historical performance that are not defined or specified by IFRS, such as "constant currency", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" or "CORE EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "Adjusted Free Cash Flow", "Net Debt" and "Leverage". Reconciliation of these measures as well as "CORE" financial measures is provided in the "Alternative Performance Measures" (APM) section of the 2021 Half-Year Report. These Alternative Performance Measures (APM) should be regarded as complementary information to, and not as a substitute for the IFRS beginning performance measures. For definitions of APM, together with reconciliations to the most directly reconcilable IFRS line items, please refer section headed "Alternative Performance Measures" of the 2021 Half-Year Report. The 2021 Half-Year Report is available at https://www.medacta.com/EN/financial-reports.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of ad hoc announcement

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1232503 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

1232503 10-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1232503&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)