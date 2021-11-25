MedAdvisor : AGM Chairman and CEO addresses

Good morning from Melbourne, Australia. It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the MedAdvisor Annual General Meeting for 2021; my name is Chris Ridd, Chair of MedAdvisor Limited.
Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation as the traditional owners of the land I am joining you from today. I pay my respects to their Elders past, present and emerging and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders from communities who may be joining us today. Thank you for attending today's meeting and as with last year's Annual General Meeting we are completely online today. I am broadcasting from my home in Melbourne and I hope wherever you are that you and those people you love are safe and well in these difficult times.
While this online format may be familiar to those of you that joined our meeting last year, I acknowledge that for others that might not be so. This virtual meeting has been designed in a way that allows you the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions and vote using the online platform which I'll touch on shortly. If you haven't done so already, I encourage you to refer to the Vero Online Meeting Guide which is available at the end of the Notice of Meeting published on the ASX and the MedAdvisor website.
In the unlikely event we experience technical issues that impact the meeting, we will assess the circumstances and post a notice on the Vero portal with an update.
It is now [9.05]am and I am now informed by our Company Secretary that in accordance with our company's constitution a quorum is present, and I now declare the meeting formally open.
I'd now like to spend a bit of time introducing the Board who are participating from various locations and members of our leadership team. Together with me online today are:
CEO and Managing Director, Robert Read;
Non-ExecutiveDirectors Luke Merrow, Peter Bennetto, Sandra Hook and Jim Xenos;
Executive Director Josh Swinnerton;
our CFO Simon Glover; and
our Company Secretary, Naomi Lawrie.
We are also joined by representatives from our auditors, RSM Australia, and representatives from our online meeting provider, Vero Voting.
Greer Quinn, our investor relations consultant, will read out any questions submitted by shareholders during the meeting.
I would now like to quickly run through the agenda for today's meeting and the order of events for today:
Firstly, I will provide the Chair's address;
This will be followed by an address from the Company's CEO, Robert Read;
After this, we'll continue to the formal matters to be considered at today's AGM and we have 10 resolutions today;
We will then open up for general shareholder questions before I close the meeting.
Before I give my address, I'd like to cover a little on the administration of the online platform.
Voting on the resolutions will be conducted by way of a poll. To lodge your vote, click on your response to each question in the Voting Tab on your screen. Shareholders in attendance that have already submitted a vote by proxy should note that your votes will already be counted towards the poll. You do not need to lodge another vote unless you wish to change your proxy instruction.
Regarding questions, shareholders can submit written questions during the meeting by clicking on the Q&A Tab on your screen. To ensure questions reach us in time, please submit questions as soon as possible, including any questions about any of the resolutions. When you do submit a question, please start by typing which resolution it relates to so that it can be addressed at the appropriate time. Again, any general shareholder questions submitted online during the meeting will be addressed after the formal business is completed.
To speak during the meeting you may have pre-registered your request and will have been sent a link. Alternatively, you can request the link to speak via the Q&A Tab on your screen.
If you have any questions on using the portal and voting during the meeting, I encourage you to refer to the Vero Online Meeting Guide attached at the end of the Notice of Meeting published on the ASX and on the MedAdvisor website. Alternatively, please submit questions in the Q&A Tab online or email Vero Voting Support on support@verovoting.com.au.
I'd like to now continue to my address.
Chair address (Chris Ridd)
Introduction
I join all of you at a time where we are emerging from one of the greatest economic, social and health challenges of our generation amidst the Covid-19 global pandemic. As a result, this is the second year in which we come to you remotely for our 2021 AGM. It is fair to say that this pandemic has had a devastating impact on the lives of people all around the globe. But as I sit here today I'm sure that all of us share a sense of optimism as we see vaccination rates accelerate in most geographies, enabling us to emerge from restrictions, from lockdowns and various health measures that will hopefully see the world and our lives return to some normality in 2022.
Our purpose
It's with this backdrop that I could not think of a more important time for a company like MedAdvisor to exist and where we are proudly playing an active role in support of the vaccination efforts, particularly in Australia and the US. This is of course in line with our core mission to improve health outcomes for patients. Robert Read, our CEO, will speak to that further during his address to follow.
Recapping on our purpose and what gets our 180+ staff out of bed in the morning? MedAdvisor is a for purpose HealthTech company leveraging software to address medication non-adherence - and this is a big problem. It is in fact a problem that costs US$630b globally and more importantly, hundreds of thousands of lives every year.
Adheris integration & US market
The past 12 months for MedAdvisor as a company have been one of step changes for our business in terms of scale, global footprint, patient reach, revenue and importantly a return to growth. And to be honest, this has not been easy to achieve. In 2021, amidst this global pandemic, our executive team supported by our many staff tackled the ambitious task of integrating the US based Adheris business into MedAdvisor in Melbourne, which I will remind you, was recently ranked as the most locked down city in the world. No easy feat and I want to acknowledge and thank the entire team on both sides (MedAdvisor & Adheris) for what was a herculean effort to achieve this project on time and on budget. It was in fact only 2 weeks ago that Robert Read, our CEO, had the opportunity to travel to the US to meet the Adheris team in person and amongst a hectic agenda, celebrate the 12-month anniversary of the acquisition.
Now despite the challenges faced under these very trying circumstances… including time zone differences, travel bans and many late nights on Microsoft Teams, I am delighted to report the positive momentum that we are now experiencing in the all- important US market. Let's not forget that this is a geography that commands 44% of the global medications market. The results over the past 12 months speak for themselves and certainly vindicate the decision for us to acquire what was a declining business in Adheris back in 2020. We could not be more thrilled with the success over the past 4 quarters as we return Adheris to solid revenue growth and embed our Australian-developed digital solutions that are now highly sought after by a growing base of pharma and pharmacy clients in the US market.
Australia back to growth
2021 is also a year where we returned the Australian business to double digit growth underpinned by new pharmacy chain signups with the API/Priceline deal that was announced back in July and with continued growth through other independent chains. With the distractions of the Adheris integration behind us, and with new executive appointments in Wayne Marinoff to drive our sales and marketing efforts for Rest of World, as well as investments in our business development capability, we've also seen solid growth in our Health Programs business in Australia with revenues up 36% YTD compared with last year. We've also conducted some early positive discussions in the UK market giving us confidence that there is upside for our Health Programs business in this market.
5
