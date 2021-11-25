MedAdvisor : AGM Chairman and CEO addresses

MedAdvisor AGM

9am, 26 November, 2021

Introduction - Chair (Chris Ridd)

Good morning from Melbourne, Australia. It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the MedAdvisor Annual General Meeting for 2021; my name is Chris Ridd, Chair of MedAdvisor Limited.

Before we begin, I would like to acknowledge the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation as the traditional owners of the land I am joining you from today. I pay my respects to their Elders past, present and emerging and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders from communities who may be joining us today. Thank you for attending today's meeting and as with last year's Annual General Meeting we are completely online today. I am broadcasting from my home in Melbourne and I hope wherever you are that you and those people you love are safe and well in these difficult times.

While this online format may be familiar to those of you that joined our meeting last year, I acknowledge that for others that might not be so. This virtual meeting has been designed in a way that allows you the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions and vote using the online platform which I'll touch on shortly. If you haven't done so already, I encourage you to refer to the Vero Online Meeting Guide which is available at the end of the Notice of Meeting published on the ASX and the MedAdvisor website.

In the unlikely event we experience technical issues that impact the meeting, we will assess the circumstances and post a notice on the Vero portal with an update.

It is now [9.05]am and I am now informed by our Company Secretary that in accordance with our company's constitution a quorum is present, and I now declare the meeting formally open.

I'd now like to spend a bit of time introducing the Board who are participating from various locations and members of our leadership team. Together with me online today are:

CEO and Managing Director, Robert Read;

2