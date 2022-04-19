MedAdvisor : Application for quotation of securities - MDR

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

MEDADVISOR LIMITED

New announcement

Tuesday April 19, 2022

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Number of +securities to code Security description Issue date MDR ORDINARY FULLY PAID 40,952 19/04/2022 be quoted ASX +security

1.1 Name of entity MEDADVISOR LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code MDR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

Registration number 17145327617

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MDRAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description MDR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer 40,952

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

See Schedule 2 in attached:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440698-6A1057981?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associateNo

Issue date 19/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

40,952

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Exercise of employee incentive options at nil cost

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

10,647.520000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

