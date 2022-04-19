Log in
    MDR   AU000000MDR6

MEDADVISOR LIMITED

(MDR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/19 12:28:39 am EDT
0.2600 AUD    0.00%
04/05Medadvisor's Managing Director and CEO to Retire
MT
04/04MedAdvisor Limited Announces Retirement of Robert Read as CEO
CI
02/27MedAdvisor Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
MedAdvisor : Application for quotation of securities - MDR

04/19/2022 | 12:54am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

MEDADVISOR LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 19, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

MDR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

40,952

19/04/2022

be quoted

ASX +security

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 9

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity MEDADVISOR LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code MDR

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

Registration number 17145327617

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MDRAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description MDR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer 40,952

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

See Schedule 2 in attached:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440698-6A1057981?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associateNo

Issue date 19/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 9

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

40,952

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Exercise of employee incentive options at nil cost

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

10,647.520000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MedAdvisor Limited published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 04:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 73,7 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net income 2022 -10,5 M -7,73 M -7,73 M
Net Debt 2022 1,90 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98,3 M 72,4 M 72,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,1%
