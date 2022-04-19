MedAdvisor : Application for quotation of securities - MDR

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
MEDADVISOR LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday April 19, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
Number of +securities to
|
code
|
Security description
|
Issue date
|
MDR
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
40,952
|
19/04/2022
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity MEDADVISOR LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code MDR
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022
Registration number 17145327617
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
MDRAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description MDR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer 40,952
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
See Schedule 2 in attached:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440698-6A1057981?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associateNo
Issue date 19/4/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
40,952
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Exercise of employee incentive options at nil cost
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
10,647.520000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
