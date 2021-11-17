Log in
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedAdvisor : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MDR

11/17/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MEDADVISOR LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 18, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

MDRAI

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

1,770,181

18/11/2021

VARIOUS PRICES

New class - code

Employee incentive options with a $0.30 exercise

1,785,713

18/11/2021

to be confirmed

price and an expiry date of 31 December 2024

New class - code

Employee incentive options with a $0.30 exercise

150,000

18/11/2021

to be confirmed

price and an expiry date of 31 December 2023

New class - code

Employee incentive options with a $0.30 exercise

150,000

18/11/2021

to be confirmed

price and an expiry date of 31 December 2024

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MEDADVISOR LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

17145327617

1.3

ASX issuer code

MDR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class") does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

MDRAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

18/11/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

200,000

Simon Glover

Simon Glover

450,000

John Ciccio

John Ciccio

360,714

Ruba El Afifi

Ruba El Afifi

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

See Schedule 2 in attached:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440698-6A1057981?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The employee incentive options are subject to vesting conditions related to company and individual performance (excluding 435,695 options which vest immediately).

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,770,181

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MedAdvisor Limited published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 38,8 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net income 2021 -13,9 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net Debt 2021 2,01 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart MEDADVISOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MedAdvisor Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDADVISOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Read Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Simon Glover Chief Financial Officer
Chris Ridd Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Schnuriger Chief Technology Officer
Ruba El-Afifi Chief Operating Officer, EGM-People & Culture
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDADVISOR LIMITED9.86%110
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.17.49%48 409
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED-56.38%17 374
OMNICELL, INC.49.64%7 892
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED80.97%4 716
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP.-54.92%3 180