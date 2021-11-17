MedAdvisor : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MDR
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MEDADVISOR LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday November 18, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
MDRAI
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
1,770,181
18/11/2021
VARIOUS PRICES
New class - code
Employee incentive options with a $0.30 exercise
1,785,713
18/11/2021
to be confirmed
price and an expiry date of 31 December 2024
New class - code
Employee incentive options with a $0.30 exercise
150,000
18/11/2021
to be confirmed
price and an expiry date of 31 December 2023
New class - code
Employee incentive options with a $0.30 exercise
150,000
18/11/2021
to be confirmed
price and an expiry date of 31 December 2024
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MEDADVISOR LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
17145327617
1.3
ASX issuer code
MDR
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
18/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class") does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
MDRAI : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
18/11/2021
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
200,000
Simon Glover
Simon Glover
450,000
John Ciccio
John Ciccio
360,714
Ruba El Afifi
Ruba El Afifi
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
See Schedule 2 in attached:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440698-6A1057981?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
The employee incentive options are subject to vesting conditions related to company and individual performance (excluding 435,695 options which vest immediately).
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
1,770,181
