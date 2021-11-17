MedAdvisor : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MDR

For personal use only

Entity name

MEDADVISOR LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 18, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date MDRAI OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX 1,770,181 18/11/2021 VARIOUS PRICES New class - code Employee incentive options with a $0.30 exercise 1,785,713 18/11/2021 to be confirmed price and an expiry date of 31 December 2024 New class - code Employee incentive options with a $0.30 exercise 150,000 18/11/2021 to be confirmed price and an expiry date of 31 December 2023 New class - code Employee incentive options with a $0.30 exercise 150,000 18/11/2021 to be confirmed price and an expiry date of 31 December 2024

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement