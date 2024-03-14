ITEM 2.01 COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OR DISPOSITION OF ASSETS

On December 29, 2023, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (the "Company"), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., announced that Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP, the operating partnership of the Company had entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement"), a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Form 8-K filed on December 29, 2023, with an unaffiliated purchaser (the "Buyer") whereby the Company agreed to sell its 84% tenant-in-common interest in Hanover Square North located at 7230 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111 (the "Hanover Square Property"). The Company's tenant-in-common partner, PMI Hanover Square, LLC, also entered into the same agreement to sell its 16% tenant-in-common interest.

On March 13, 2024, the Company completed the sale of the Hanover Square Property. The property sold for $13,000,000. After credits for repairs of $85,000, retiring the mortgage payable of $9,511,030, and payment of closing costs, the Company realized approximately $2,520,000 in net cash from the sale of its 84% tenant-in-common ownership interest. Including the release of a reserve held by the lender, the Company generated approximately $2,647,000 in unrestricted cash from the transaction.

Exhibit Number Description of Exhibit 10.1 Purchase and Sale Agreement dated December 29, 2023(incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 29, 2023). 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL Document)

