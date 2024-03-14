Medalist Diversified REIT : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
ITEM 2.01
COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OR DISPOSITION OF ASSETS
On December 29, 2023, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (the "Company"), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., announced that Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP, the operating partnership of the Company had entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement"), a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Form 8-K filed on December 29, 2023, with an unaffiliated purchaser (the "Buyer") whereby the Company agreed to sell its 84% tenant-in-common interest in Hanover Square North located at 7230 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111 (the "Hanover Square Property"). The Company's tenant-in-common partner, PMI Hanover Square, LLC, also entered into the same agreement to sell its 16% tenant-in-common interest.
On March 13, 2024, the Company completed the sale of the Hanover Square Property. The property sold for $13,000,000. After credits for repairs of $85,000, retiring the mortgage payable of $9,511,030, and payment of closing costs, the Company realized approximately $2,520,000 in net cash from the sale of its 84% tenant-in-common ownership interest. Including the release of a reserve held by the lender, the Company generated approximately $2,647,000 in unrestricted cash from the transaction.
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is specialized in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the United States. The Company is focused on commercial real estate. Its portfolio of commercial, retail, and hotel properties is located primarily in the southeastern United States. It owns approximately eight investments comprised of five retail properties and three flex/industrial properties. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Center Properties, Flex Center Properties, and Hotel Properties. The Retail Center Properties consist of the Franklin Square Property, an undivided 84% tenant-in-common interest in the Hanover Square Property, the Ashley Plaza Property, the Lancer Center Property and the Salisbury Marketplace Property. Its Flex Center Properties consist of the Brookfield Center Property, Greenbrier Business Center Property, and an undivided 82% tenant-in-common interest in the Parkway.