Financial Supplement

Definitions

Investors and analysts following the real estate industry utilize certain financial measures as supplemental performance measures, including net operating income ("NOI"), Same Property NOI, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDA"), Funds from operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO").

While we believe net income available to common stockholders, as defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), is the most appropriate measure, we consider NOI, Same Property NOI, EBITDA, and FFO and AFFO, given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts, appropriate supplemental performance measures. NOI provides a measure of rental operations, and does not include depreciation and amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as corporate-wide interest expense and general and administrative expenses. As used herein, we calculate the following non-U.S. GAAP measures as follows:

NOI from property operations is calculated as net loss, as defined by U.S. GAAP, plus preferred dividends, legal, accounting and other professional fees, corporate general and administrative expenses, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and liabilities, net amortization of above and below market leases, interest expense, including amortization of financing costs, share based compensation expense, loss on impairment, impairment of assets held for sale, loss (gain) on disposition of investment properties, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income and other expenses. The components of NOI consist of recurring rental and reimbursement revenue, less real estate taxes and operating expenses, such as insurance, utilities, and repairs and maintenance. NOI presented in this financial supplement includes an adjustment to the Company's net loss for amortization of above and below market leases and, as a result, varies from NOI presented in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

Same Property NOI is calculated as the NOI of all properties owned during the entire periods presented with the exclusion of any properties acquired or sold during the periods presented.

EBITDA is net income, as defined by U.S. GAAP, plus preferred dividends, interest expense, including amortization of financing costs, depreciation and amortization, net amortization of acquired above and below market lease revenue, loss on impairment, impairment of assets held for sale, loss (gain) on disposition of investment properties, and loss on extinguishment of debt.

NOI, Same Property NOI, Same Property Revenues, and EBITDA, do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, including the repayment of principal on debt, capital expenditures and payment of dividends and distributions. NOI, Same Property NOI, and EBITDA should not be considered as substitutes for net income applicable to common stockholders (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as a measure of results of operations or cash flows (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. NOI, Same Property NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA, as currently calculated by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled, but variously calculated, measures of other REITs.

FFO and AFFO, non-GAAP measures, are an alternative measure of operating performance, specifically as it relates to results of operations and liquidity. FFO is computed in accordance with standards established by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") in its March 1995 White Paper (as amended in November 1999, April 2002 and December 2018). As defined by NAREIT, FFO represents net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and losses on extinguishment of debt, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of loan origination costs and above and below market leases). In addition to FFO, AFFO, excludes non-cash items such as amortization of loans and above and below market leases, unbilled rent arising from applying straight line rent revenue recognition and share-based compensation expenses. Additionally, the impact of capital expenditures, including tenant improvement and leasing commissions, net of reimbursements of such expenditures by property escrow funds, is included in the calculation of AFFO.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Investment properties, net

$

74,875,809

$

76,514,952

Cash

3,015,859

3,922,136

Restricted cash

1,734,297

1,740,717

Rent and other receivables, net of allowance of $0 and $47,109, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

94,782

402,434

Unbilled rent

1,097,570

1,022,153

Intangible assets, net

2,956,080

3,748,706

Other assets

647,268

564,306

Total Assets

$

84,421,665

$

87,915,404

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,956,415

$

1,198,072

Intangible liabilities, net

1,946,772

2,234,113

Line of credit, short term, net

1,000,000

-

Mortgages payable, net

60,616,944

61,340,259

Mandatorily redeemable preferred stock, net

4,630,824

4,450,521

Total Liabilities

$

70,150,955

$

69,222,965

EQUITY

Common stock, 2,218,810 and 2,219,803 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

$

22,188

$

22,198

Additional paid-in capital

51,514,209

51,519,198

Offering costs

(3,350,946)

(3,350,946)

Accumulated deficit

(35,341,200)

(30,939,020)

Total Stockholders' Equity

12,844,251

17,251,430

Noncontrolling interests - Hanover Square Property

109,944

127,426

Noncontrolling interests - Parkway Property

480,766

470,685

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership

835,749

842,898

Total Equity

$

14,270,710

$

18,692,439

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

84,421,665

$

87,915,404

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

REVENUE

Retail center property revenues

$

1,930,494

$

1,850,797

$

5,725,942

$

4,999,089

Flex center property revenues

658,246

610,967

1,839,675

1,834,200

Hotel property room revenues

-

376,560

-

1,494,836

Hotel property other revenues

-

2,749

-

12,813

Total Revenue

$

2,588,740

$

2,841,073

$

7,565,617

$

8,340,938

OPERATING EXPENSES

Retail center property operating expenses

$

466,828

$

491,889

$

1,512,776

$

1,384,061

Flex center property operating expenses

180,164

189,720

535,065

511,771

Hotel property operating expenses

-

589,311

-

1,302,114

Bad debt expense

5,669

-

49,868

12,946

Share based compensation expenses

-

-

-

233,100

Legal, accounting and other professional fees

237,562

284,463

1,228,262

1,112,878

Corporate general and administrative expenses

162,649

99,323

364,868

335,538

Management restructuring expenses

1,452,904

-

1,846,329

-

Loss on impairment

-

-

50,859

36,670

Impairment of assets held for sale

-

-

-

175,671

Other expense

-

227,164

-

227,164

Depreciation and amortization

1,149,664

1,231,513

3,459,262

3,509,165

Total Operating Expenses

3,655,440

3,113,383

9,047,289

8,841,078

Loss on disposal of investment property

-

(389,471)

-

(389,471)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(219,532)

-

(389,207)

Operating loss

(1,066,700)

(881,313)

(1,481,672)

(1,278,818)

Interest expense

900,182

989,255

2,612,642

2,704,835

Net Loss from Operations

(1,966,882)

(1,870,568)

(4,094,314)

(3,983,653)

Other income

20,522

126,434

52,249

251,197

Net Loss

(1,946,360)

(1,744,134)

(4,042,065)

(3,732,456)

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to Hanover Square Property noncontrolling interests

(225)

8,468

(1,482)

15,421

Less: Net income attributable to Parkway Property noncontrolling interests

2,199

16,782

10,081

31,027

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests

493

(14,926)

(2,878)

(20,275)

Net Loss Attributable to Medalist Common Shareholders

$

(1,948,827)

$

(1,754,458)

$

(4,047,786)

$

(3,758,629)

Loss per share from operations - basic and diluted

$

(0.88)

$

(0.80)

$

(1.82)

$

(1.77)

Weighted-average number of shares - basic and diluted

2,218,810

2,179,993

2,219,262

2,121,540

Dividends paid per common share

$

-

$

0.16

$

0.16

$

0.48

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30,

2023

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net Loss

$

(4,042,065)

$

(3,732,456)

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net loss to net cash flows from operating activities

Depreciation

2,768,969

2,471,365

Amortization

690,293

1,037,800

Loan cost amortization

80,967

80,607

Mandatorily redeemable preferred stock issuance cost and discount amortization

180,303

165,338

Above (below) market lease amortization, net

(211,904)

(146,068)

Bad debt expense

49,868

12,946

Share-based compensation

-

233,100

Impairment of assets held for sale

-

175,671

Loss on impairment

50,859

36,670

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

389,207

Loss on disposal of investment property

-

389,471

Changes in assets and liabilities

Rent and other receivables, net

257,784

211,376

Unbilled rent

(84,852)

(112,767)

Other assets

(82,962)

(147,130)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

758,343

608,351

Net cash flows from operating activities

415,603

1,673,481

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Investment property acquisitions

-

(10,279,714)

Capital expenditures

(1,144,354)

(651,653)

Cash received from disposal of investment properties

-

2,011,462

Net cash flows from investing activities

(1,144,354)

(8,919,905)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Dividends and distributions paid

(374,665)

(1,116,660)

Cash paid for lender fees associated with Clemson Best Western sale

-

(84,900)

Proceeds from line of credit, short term

1,000,000

-

Proceeds from mortgages payable, net

-

18,477,304

Repayment of mortgages payable

(804,282)

(11,692,557)

Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of capitalized offering costs

-

1,538,887

Repurchases of common stock, including costs and fees

-

(286,543)

Retire fractional shares resulting from reverse stock split

(4,999)

-

Net cash flows from financing activities

(183,946)

6,835,531

DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

(912,697)

(410,893)

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period

5,662,853

7,383,977

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period

$

4,750,156

$

6,973,084

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period, shown in condensed consolidated balance sheets

3,015,859

4,863,963

RESTRICTED CASH including assets restricted for capital and operating reserves and tenant deposits, end of period, shown in condensed consolidated balance sheets

1,734,297

2,109,121

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

$

4,750,156

$

6,973,084

Supplemental Disclosures and Non-Cash Activities:

Other cash transactions:

Interest paid

$

2,148,248

$

2,508,654

Non-cash transactions:

Release of restricted cash related to sale of Clemson Best Western Property

$

-

$

1,455,777

Capital expenditures accrued

$

-

$

269,246

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

Medalist Diversified REIT

Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Funds from operations

Net loss

$

(1,946,360)

$

(1,744,134)

$

(4,042,065)

$

(3,732,456)

Depreciation of tangible real property assets

680,938

671,167

2,036,048

1,890,428

Depreciation of tenant improvements

211,706

209,112

624,762

509,558

Amortization of leasing commissions

40,733

26,942

108,159

71,379

Amortization of intangible assets

216,287

324,292

690,293

1,037,800

Loss on disposal of investment property

-

389,471

-

389,471

Loss on impairment

-

-

50,859

36,670

Impairment of assets held for sale

-

-

-

175,671

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

219,532

-

389,207

Funds from operations

$

(796,696)

$

96,382

$

(531,944)

$

767,728

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Adjusted funds from operations

Funds from operations

$

(796,696)

$

96,382

$

(531,944)

$

767,728

Amortization of above market leases

23,717

33,862

75,437

159,388

Amortization of below market leases

(88,586)

(115,679)

(287,341)

(305,456)

Straight line rent

(10,393)

(54,392)

(84,852)

(112,842)

Capital expenditures

(313,395)

(158,949)

(1,144,354)

(651,653)

Increase in fair value of interest rate cap

(12,337)

(126,127)

(24,674)

(246,063)

Amortization of loan issuance costs

26,989

26,990

80,967

80,607

Amortization of preferred stock discount and offering costs

61,408

56,311

180,303

165,338

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

233,100

Bad debt expense

5,669

-

49,868

12,946

Adjusted Funds from operations (AFFO)

$

(1,103,624)

$

(241,602)

$

(1,686,590)

$

103,093

NOI Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net Operating Income

Net Loss

$

(1,946,360)

$

(1,744,134)

$

(4,042,065)

$

(3,732,456)

Plus: Preferred dividends, including amortization of capitalized issuance costs

161,408

156,311

480,303

465,338

Plus: Legal, accounting and other professional fees

237,562

284,463

1,228,262

1,112,878

Plus: Corporate general and administrative expenses

162,649

99,323

364,868

335,538

Plus: Depreciation expense

933,377

907,221

2,768,969

2,471,365

Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

216,287

324,292

690,293

1,037,800

Less: Net amortization of above and below market leases

(64,869)

(81,817)

(211,904)

(146,068)

Plus: Interest expense, including amortization of capitalized loan issuance costs

738,774

832,944

2,132,339

2,239,497

Plus: Share based compensation expense

-

-

-

233,100

Plus: Loss on impairment

-

-

50,859

36,670

Plus: Impairment of assets held for sale

-

-

-

175,671

Plus: Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

219,532

-

389,207

Less: Other loss

(20,522)

(126,434)

(52,249)

(251,197)

Plus: Other expense

-

227,164

-

227,164

Plus: Management restructuring expense

1,452,904

-

1,846,329

-

Plus: Loss on disposal of investment property

-

389,471

-

389,471

Net Operating Income - NOI

$

1,871,210

$

1,488,336

$

5,256,004

$

4,983,978

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Components of Net Operating Income

Revenues:

Retail and flex property rental revenues (1)

$

2,092,289

$

2,036,487

$

6,146,567

$

5,658,183

Retail and flex property tenant reimbursement revenues

431,582

343,460

1,207,146

1,029,038

Hotel property revenues

-

379,309

-

1,507,649

Total revenues

2,523,871

2,759,256

7,353,713

8,194,870

Operating expenses:

Retail and flex property operating expenses

646,992

681,609

2,047,841

1,895,832

Hotel property operating expenses

-

589,311

-

1,302,114

Bad debt expense

5,669

-

49,868

12,946

Total operating expenses

652,661

1,270,920

2,097,709

3,210,892

Net Operating Income - NOI

$

1,871,210

$

1,488,336

$

5,256,004

$

4,983,978

(1) Excludes amortization of above and below market leases.

Same Property NOI Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

All Properties

Same property NOI

$

1,696,031

$

1,527,325

$

4,791,334

$

4,573,186

NOI of acquired properties (1)

175,179

171,013

464,670

205,257

NOI of disposed properties (2)

-

(210,002)

-

205,535

Total NOI (3)

$

1,871,210

$

1,488,336

$

5,256,004

$

4,983,978

(1) Salisbury Marketplace
(2) Clemson Hotel
(3) Excludes net amortization of above and below market leases.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Retail Properties

Same retail property NOI

$

1,232,324

$

1,129,797

$

3,554,564

$

3,326,388

NOI of acquired retail properties (1)

175,179

171,013

464,670

205,257

Total retail property NOI (2)

$

1,407,503

$

1,300,810

$

4,019,234

$

3,531,645

(1) Salisbury Marketplace
(2) Excludes net amortization of above and below market leases.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Flex Properties

Same flex property NOI

$

463,707

$

397,528

$

1,236,770

$

1,246,798

Total flex property NOI (1)

$

463,707

$

397,528

$

1,236,770

$

1,246,798

(1) Excludes net amortization of above and below market leases.

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Hotel Properties

NOI of disposed hotel properties (1)

$

-

$

(210,002)

$

-

$

205,535

Total hotel property NOI

$

-

$

(210,002)

$

-

$

205,535

(1) Clemson Hotel

EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

EBITDA

Net Loss

$

(1,946,360)

$

(1,744,134)

$

(4,042,065)

$

(3,732,456)

Plus: Preferred dividends, including amortization of capitalized issuance costs

161,408

156,311

480,303

465,338

Plus: Interest expense, including amortization of capitalized loan issuance costs

738,774

832,944

2,132,339

2,239,497

Plus: Depreciation expense

933,377

907,221

2,768,969

2,471,365

Plus: Amortization of intangible assets

216,287

324,292

690,293

1,037,800

Less: Net amortization of above and below market leases

(64,869)

(81,817)

(211,904)

(146,068)

Plus: Realized loss on disposal of investment properties

-

389,471

-

389,471

Plus: Loss on impairment

-

-

50,859

36,670

Plus: Impairment of assets held for sale

-

-

-

175,671

Plus: Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

219,532

-

389,207

EBITDA

$

38,617

$

1,003,820

$

1,868,794

$

3,326,495

Same Property Revenues

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Change ($)

Change (%)

All Properties

Same property revenues

$

6,835,063

$

6,543,398

$

291,665

4.5%

Revenues of acquired properties (1)

730,554

289,891

440,663

Revenues of disposed properties (2)

-

1,507,649

(1,507,649)

Total revenues (3)

$

7,565,617

$

8,340,938

$

(775,321)

(9.3)%

(1) Salisbury Marketplace
(2) Clemson Hotel
(3) Includes net amortization of above and below market leases.

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Change ($)

Change (%)

Retail Properties

Same retail property revenues

$

4,995,388

$

4,709,198

$

286,190

6.1%

Revenues of acquired retail properties (1)

730,554

289,891

440,663

Total retail property revenues (2)

$

5,725,942

$

4,999,089

$

726,853

14.5%

(1) Salisbury Marketplace
(2) Includes net amortization of above and below market leases.

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Change ($)

Change (%)

Flex Properties

Same flex property revenues

$

1,839,675

$

1,834,200

$

5,475

0.3%

Total flex property revenues (1)

$

1,839,675

$

1,834,200

$

5,475

0.3%

(1) Includes net amortization of above and below market leases.

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Change ($)

Change (%)

Hotel Property

Revenues of disposed hotel properties (1)

$

-

$

1,507,649

$

(1,507,649)

$

(100.0)%

Total hotel property revenues

$

-

$

1,507,649

$

(1,507,649)

(100.0)%

(1) Clemson Hotel

Property Statistics - Retail and Flex Properties

Total Retail and Flex Properties

Number of Properties

Total Square Feet

Percent Leased

As of September 30,

As of September 30,

As of September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Retail

5

5

633,013

633,013

96.9%

94.8%

Flex

3

3

218,269

218,269

99.2%

94.6%

Total

8

8

851,282

851,282

97.5%

96.5%

Weighted Average Lease Term

Retail Properties

Ashley Plaza

6.33

Franklin Square

3.97

Hanover Square

4.03

Lancer Center

5.12

Salisbury Marketplace

6.05

Retail Property Average

5.18

Flex Properties

Brookfield

3.06

Greenbrier Business Center

2.25

Parkway

2.30

Flex Property Average

2.50

Retail and Flex Property Average

4.50

Mortgage Loan Data

Weighted Average Mortgage Maturity (Years)

5.73

Weighted Average Mortgage Payable Interest Rate

4.5%

