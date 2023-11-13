Financial Supplement
Table of Contents
Definitions
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
NOI Reconciliations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Same Property NOI Reconciliation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
EBITDA Reconciliations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
Same Property Revenues
Same Property Statistics - Retail and Flex Properties
Weighted Average Lease Term
Mortgage Loan Data
Weighted Average Mortgage Payable Maturity
Weighted Average Mortgage Payable Interest Rate
Definitions
Investors and analysts following the real estate industry utilize certain financial measures as supplemental performance measures, including net operating income ("NOI"), Same Property NOI, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDA"), Funds from operations ("FFO") and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO").
While we believe net income available to common stockholders, as defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), is the most appropriate measure, we consider NOI, Same Property NOI, EBITDA, and FFO and AFFO, given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts, appropriate supplemental performance measures. NOI provides a measure of rental operations, and does not include depreciation and amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as corporate-wide interest expense and general and administrative expenses. As used herein, we calculate the following non-U.S. GAAP measures as follows:
• NOI from property operations is calculated as net loss, as defined by U.S. GAAP, plus preferred dividends, legal, accounting and other professional fees, corporate general and administrative expenses, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and liabilities, net amortization of above and below market leases, interest expense, including amortization of financing costs, share based compensation expense, loss on impairment, impairment of assets held for sale, loss (gain) on disposition of investment properties, loss on extinguishment of debt, other income and other expenses. The components of NOI consist of recurring rental and reimbursement revenue, less real estate taxes and operating expenses, such as insurance, utilities, and repairs and maintenance. NOI presented in this financial supplement includes an adjustment to the Company's net loss for amortization of above and below market leases and, as a result, varies from NOI presented in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.
• Same Property NOI is calculated as the NOI of all properties owned during the entire periods presented with the exclusion of any properties acquired or sold during the periods presented.
• EBITDA is net income, as defined by U.S. GAAP, plus preferred dividends, interest expense, including amortization of financing costs, depreciation and amortization, net amortization of acquired above and below market lease revenue, loss on impairment, impairment of assets held for sale, loss (gain) on disposition of investment properties, and loss on extinguishment of debt.
NOI, Same Property NOI, Same Property Revenues, and EBITDA, do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs, including the repayment of principal on debt, capital expenditures and payment of dividends and distributions. NOI, Same Property NOI, and EBITDA should not be considered as substitutes for net income applicable to common stockholders (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as a measure of results of operations or cash flows (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) as a measure of liquidity. NOI, Same Property NOI, and Adjusted EBITDA, as currently calculated by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled, but variously calculated, measures of other REITs.
FFO and AFFO, non-GAAP measures, are an alternative measure of operating performance, specifically as it relates to results of operations and liquidity. FFO is computed in accordance with standards established by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") in its March 1995 White Paper (as amended in November 1999, April 2002 and December 2018). As defined by NAREIT, FFO represents net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and losses on extinguishment of debt, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of loan origination costs and above and below market leases). In addition to FFO, AFFO, excludes non-cash items such as amortization of loans and above and below market leases, unbilled rent arising from applying straight line rent revenue recognition and share-based compensation expenses. Additionally, the impact of capital expenditures, including tenant improvement and leasing commissions, net of reimbursements of such expenditures by property escrow funds, is included in the calculation of AFFO.
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Investment properties, net
$
74,875,809
$
76,514,952
Cash
3,015,859
3,922,136
Restricted cash
1,734,297
1,740,717
Rent and other receivables, net of allowance of $0 and $47,109, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
94,782
402,434
Unbilled rent
1,097,570
1,022,153
Intangible assets, net
2,956,080
3,748,706
Other assets
647,268
564,306
Total Assets
$
84,421,665
$
87,915,404
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
1,956,415
$
1,198,072
Intangible liabilities, net
1,946,772
2,234,113
Line of credit, short term, net
1,000,000
-
Mortgages payable, net
60,616,944
61,340,259
Mandatorily redeemable preferred stock, net
4,630,824
4,450,521
Total Liabilities
$
70,150,955
$
69,222,965
EQUITY
Common stock, 2,218,810 and 2,219,803 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
$
22,188
$
22,198
Additional paid-in capital
51,514,209
51,519,198
Offering costs
(3,350,946)
(3,350,946)
Accumulated deficit
(35,341,200)
(30,939,020)
Total Stockholders' Equity
12,844,251
17,251,430
Noncontrolling interests - Hanover Square Property
109,944
127,426
Noncontrolling interests - Parkway Property
480,766
470,685
Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership
835,749
842,898
Total Equity
$
14,270,710
$
18,692,439
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
84,421,665
$
87,915,404
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUE
Retail center property revenues
$
1,930,494
$
1,850,797
$
5,725,942
$
4,999,089
Flex center property revenues
658,246
610,967
1,839,675
1,834,200
Hotel property room revenues
-
376,560
-
1,494,836
Hotel property other revenues
-
2,749
-
12,813
Total Revenue
$
2,588,740
$
2,841,073
$
7,565,617
$
8,340,938
OPERATING EXPENSES
Retail center property operating expenses
$
466,828
$
491,889
$
1,512,776
$
1,384,061
Flex center property operating expenses
180,164
189,720
535,065
511,771
Hotel property operating expenses
-
589,311
-
1,302,114
Bad debt expense
5,669
-
49,868
12,946
Share based compensation expenses
-
-
-
233,100
Legal, accounting and other professional fees
237,562
284,463
1,228,262
1,112,878
Corporate general and administrative expenses
162,649
99,323
364,868
335,538
Management restructuring expenses
1,452,904
-
1,846,329
-
Loss on impairment
-
-
50,859
36,670
Impairment of assets held for sale
-
-
-
175,671
Other expense
-
227,164
-
227,164
Depreciation and amortization
1,149,664
1,231,513
3,459,262
3,509,165
Total Operating Expenses
3,655,440
3,113,383
9,047,289
8,841,078
Loss on disposal of investment property
-
(389,471)
-
(389,471)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(219,532)
-
(389,207)
Operating loss
(1,066,700)
(881,313)
(1,481,672)
(1,278,818)
Interest expense
900,182
989,255
2,612,642
2,704,835
Net Loss from Operations
(1,966,882)
(1,870,568)
(4,094,314)
(3,983,653)
Other income
20,522
126,434
52,249
251,197
Net Loss
(1,946,360)
(1,744,134)
(4,042,065)
(3,732,456)
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to Hanover Square Property noncontrolling interests
(225)
8,468
(1,482)
15,421
Less: Net income attributable to Parkway Property noncontrolling interests
2,199
16,782
10,081
31,027
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests
493
(14,926)
(2,878)
(20,275)
Net Loss Attributable to Medalist Common Shareholders
$
(1,948,827)
$
(1,754,458)
$
(4,047,786)
$
(3,758,629)
Loss per share from operations - basic and diluted
$
(0.88)
$
(0.80)
$
(1.82)
$
(1.77)
Weighted-average number of shares - basic and diluted
2,218,810
2,179,993
2,219,262
2,121,540
Dividends paid per common share
$
-
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.48
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Loss
$
(4,042,065)
$
(3,732,456)
Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net loss to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation
2,768,969
2,471,365
Amortization
690,293
1,037,800
Loan cost amortization
80,967
80,607
Mandatorily redeemable preferred stock issuance cost and discount amortization
180,303
165,338
Above (below) market lease amortization, net
(211,904)
(146,068)
Bad debt expense
49,868
12,946
Share-based compensation
-
233,100
Impairment of assets held for sale
-
175,671
Loss on impairment
50,859
36,670
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
389,207
Loss on disposal of investment property
-
389,471
Changes in assets and liabilities
Rent and other receivables, net
257,784
211,376
Unbilled rent
(84,852)
(112,767)
Other assets
(82,962)
(147,130)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
758,343
608,351
Net cash flows from operating activities
415,603
1,673,481
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investment property acquisitions
-
(10,279,714)
Capital expenditures
(1,144,354)
(651,653)
Cash received from disposal of investment properties
-
2,011,462
Net cash flows from investing activities
(1,144,354)
(8,919,905)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividends and distributions paid
(374,665)
(1,116,660)
Cash paid for lender fees associated with Clemson Best Western sale
-
(84,900)
Proceeds from line of credit, short term
1,000,000
-
Proceeds from mortgages payable, net
-
18,477,304
Repayment of mortgages payable
(804,282)
(11,692,557)
Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of capitalized offering costs
-
1,538,887
Repurchases of common stock, including costs and fees
-
(286,543)
Retire fractional shares resulting from reverse stock split
(4,999)
-
Net cash flows from financing activities
(183,946)
6,835,531
DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(912,697)
(410,893)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
5,662,853
7,383,977
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
$
4,750,156
$
6,973,084
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period, shown in condensed consolidated balance sheets
3,015,859
4,863,963
RESTRICTED CASH including assets restricted for capital and operating reserves and tenant deposits, end of period, shown in condensed consolidated balance sheets
1,734,297
2,109,121
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
$
4,750,156
$
6,973,084
Supplemental Disclosures and Non-Cash Activities:
Other cash transactions:
Interest paid
$
2,148,248
$
2,508,654
Non-cash transactions:
Release of restricted cash related to sale of Clemson Best Western Property
$
-
$
1,455,777
Capital expenditures accrued
$
-
$
269,246
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements
Medalist Diversified REIT
Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Funds from operations
Net loss
$
(1,946,360)
$
(1,744,134)
$
(4,042,065)
$
(3,732,456)
Depreciation of tangible real property assets
680,938
671,167
2,036,048
1,890,428
Depreciation of tenant improvements
211,706
209,112
624,762
509,558
Amortization of leasing commissions
40,733
26,942
108,159
71,379
Amortization of intangible assets
216,287
324,292
690,293
1,037,800
Loss on disposal of investment property
-
389,471
-
389,471
Loss on impairment
-
-
50,859
36,670
Impairment of assets held for sale
-
-
-
175,671
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
219,532
-
389,207
Funds from operations
$
(796,696)
$
96,382
$
(531,944)
$
767,728
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Adjusted funds from operations
Funds from operations
$
(796,696)
$
96,382
$
(531,944)
$
767,728
Amortization of above market leases
23,717
33,862
75,437
159,388
Amortization of below market leases
(88,586)
(115,679)
(287,341)
(305,456)
Straight line rent
(10,393)
(54,392)
(84,852)
(112,842)
Capital expenditures
(313,395)
(158,949)
(1,144,354)
(651,653)
Increase in fair value of interest rate cap
(12,337)
(126,127)
(24,674)
(246,063)
Amortization of loan issuance costs
26,989
26,990
80,967
80,607
Amortization of preferred stock discount and offering costs
61,408
56,311
180,303
165,338
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
233,100
Bad debt expense
5,669
-
49,868
12,946
Adjusted Funds from operations (AFFO)
$
(1,103,624)
$
(241,602)
$
(1,686,590)
$
103,093
NOI Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net Operating Income
Net Loss
$
(1,946,360)
$
(1,744,134)
$
(4,042,065)
$
(3,732,456)
Plus: Preferred dividends, including amortization of capitalized issuance costs
161,408
156,311
480,303
465,338
Plus: Legal, accounting and other professional fees
237,562
284,463
1,228,262
1,112,878
Plus: Corporate general and administrative expenses
162,649
99,323
364,868
335,538
Plus: Depreciation expense
933,377
907,221
2,768,969
2,471,365
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets
216,287
324,292
690,293
1,037,800
Less: Net amortization of above and below market leases
(64,869)
(81,817)
(211,904)
(146,068)
Plus: Interest expense, including amortization of capitalized loan issuance costs
738,774
832,944
2,132,339
2,239,497
Plus: Share based compensation expense
-
-
-
233,100
Plus: Loss on impairment
-
-
50,859
36,670
Plus: Impairment of assets held for sale
-
-
-
175,671
Plus: Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
219,532
-
389,207
Less: Other loss
(20,522)
(126,434)
(52,249)
(251,197)
Plus: Other expense
-
227,164
-
227,164
Plus: Management restructuring expense
1,452,904
-
1,846,329
-
Plus: Loss on disposal of investment property
-
389,471
-
389,471
Net Operating Income - NOI
$
1,871,210
$
1,488,336
$
5,256,004
$
4,983,978
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Components of Net Operating Income
Revenues:
Retail and flex property rental revenues (1)
$
2,092,289
$
2,036,487
$
6,146,567
$
5,658,183
Retail and flex property tenant reimbursement revenues
431,582
343,460
1,207,146
1,029,038
Hotel property revenues
-
379,309
-
1,507,649
Total revenues
2,523,871
2,759,256
7,353,713
8,194,870
Operating expenses:
Retail and flex property operating expenses
646,992
681,609
2,047,841
1,895,832
Hotel property operating expenses
-
589,311
-
1,302,114
Bad debt expense
5,669
-
49,868
12,946
Total operating expenses
652,661
1,270,920
2,097,709
3,210,892
Net Operating Income - NOI
$
1,871,210
$
1,488,336
$
5,256,004
$
4,983,978
|(1)
|Excludes amortization of above and below market leases.
Same Property NOI Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
All Properties
Same property NOI
$
1,696,031
$
1,527,325
$
4,791,334
$
4,573,186
NOI of acquired properties (1)
175,179
171,013
464,670
205,257
NOI of disposed properties (2)
-
(210,002)
-
205,535
Total NOI (3)
$
1,871,210
$
1,488,336
$
5,256,004
$
4,983,978
|(1)
|Salisbury Marketplace
|(2)
|Clemson Hotel
|(3)
|Excludes net amortization of above and below market leases.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Retail Properties
Same retail property NOI
$
1,232,324
$
1,129,797
$
3,554,564
$
3,326,388
NOI of acquired retail properties (1)
175,179
171,013
464,670
205,257
Total retail property NOI (2)
$
1,407,503
$
1,300,810
$
4,019,234
$
3,531,645
|(1)
|Salisbury Marketplace
|(2)
|Excludes net amortization of above and below market leases.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Flex Properties
Same flex property NOI
$
463,707
$
397,528
$
1,236,770
$
1,246,798
Total flex property NOI (1)
$
463,707
$
397,528
$
1,236,770
$
1,246,798
|(1)
|Excludes net amortization of above and below market leases.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Hotel Properties
NOI of disposed hotel properties (1)
$
-
$
(210,002)
$
-
$
205,535
Total hotel property NOI
$
-
$
(210,002)
$
-
$
205,535
|(1)
|Clemson Hotel
EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EBITDA
Net Loss
$
(1,946,360)
$
(1,744,134)
$
(4,042,065)
$
(3,732,456)
Plus: Preferred dividends, including amortization of capitalized issuance costs
161,408
156,311
480,303
465,338
Plus: Interest expense, including amortization of capitalized loan issuance costs
738,774
832,944
2,132,339
2,239,497
Plus: Depreciation expense
933,377
907,221
2,768,969
2,471,365
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets
216,287
324,292
690,293
1,037,800
Less: Net amortization of above and below market leases
(64,869)
(81,817)
(211,904)
(146,068)
Plus: Realized loss on disposal of investment properties
-
389,471
-
389,471
Plus: Loss on impairment
-
-
50,859
36,670
Plus: Impairment of assets held for sale
-
-
-
175,671
Plus: Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
219,532
-
389,207
EBITDA
$
38,617
$
1,003,820
$
1,868,794
$
3,326,495
Same Property Revenues
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Change ($)
Change (%)
All Properties
Same property revenues
$
6,835,063
$
6,543,398
$
291,665
4.5%
Revenues of acquired properties (1)
730,554
289,891
440,663
Revenues of disposed properties (2)
-
1,507,649
(1,507,649)
Total revenues (3)
$
7,565,617
$
8,340,938
$
(775,321)
(9.3)%
|(1)
|Salisbury Marketplace
|(2)
|Clemson Hotel
|(3)
|Includes net amortization of above and below market leases.
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Change ($)
Change (%)
Retail Properties
Same retail property revenues
$
4,995,388
$
4,709,198
$
286,190
6.1%
Revenues of acquired retail properties (1)
730,554
289,891
440,663
Total retail property revenues (2)
$
5,725,942
$
4,999,089
$
726,853
14.5%
|(1)
|Salisbury Marketplace
|(2)
|Includes net amortization of above and below market leases.
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Change ($)
Change (%)
Flex Properties
Same flex property revenues
$
1,839,675
$
1,834,200
$
5,475
0.3%
Total flex property revenues (1)
$
1,839,675
$
1,834,200
$
5,475
0.3%
|(1)
|Includes net amortization of above and below market leases.
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Change ($)
Change (%)
Hotel Property
Revenues of disposed hotel properties (1)
$
-
$
1,507,649
$
(1,507,649)
$
(100.0)%
Total hotel property revenues
$
-
$
1,507,649
$
(1,507,649)
(100.0)%
|(1)
|Clemson Hotel
Property Statistics - Retail and Flex Properties
Total Retail and Flex Properties
Number of Properties
Total Square Feet
Percent Leased
As of September 30,
As of September 30,
As of September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2022
Retail
5
5
633,013
633,013
96.9%
94.8%
Flex
3
3
218,269
218,269
99.2%
94.6%
Total
8
8
851,282
851,282
97.5%
96.5%
Weighted Average Lease Term
Retail Properties
Ashley Plaza
6.33
Franklin Square
3.97
Hanover Square
4.03
Lancer Center
5.12
Salisbury Marketplace
6.05
Retail Property Average
5.18
Flex Properties
Brookfield
3.06
Greenbrier Business Center
2.25
Parkway
2.30
Flex Property Average
2.50
Retail and Flex Property Average
4.50
Mortgage Loan Data
Weighted Average Mortgage Maturity (Years)
5.73
Weighted Average Mortgage Payable Interest Rate
4.5%
