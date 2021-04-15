Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.    MDRR

MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT, INC.

(MDRR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medalist Diversified REIT : Announces Series A Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

04/15/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the “Company” or “Medalist”), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2021 on its 8.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) in the amount of $0.5000 per share (the “Series A Dividend”).

The Series A Dividend will be payable in cash on April 30, 2021 to holders of record of Series A Preferred Stock as of April 26, 2021.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company’s strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate. For more information on Medalist, please visit the Company website at https://www.medalistreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “should” and “could.” Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur, including, without limitation, with respect to the completion of the proposed public offering on the terms described or at all. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus dated April 8, 2021, and in the Company’s subsequent annual and periodic reports and other documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT, INC.
05:52pMEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT  : Announces Series A Preferred Stock Cash Dividend
BU
04/13MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, F..
AQ
04/09SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Edging Higher in Late Trade
MT
04/09MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT  : Falls After Pricing Share Offering
MT
04/09SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Rising Friday Afternoon
MT
04/09Wall Street Treads Water Pre-Bell, US PPI Up 1% in March
MT
04/08MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT  : Announces Pricing of $12.0 Million Public Offering ..
BU
03/22MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Ot..
AQ
03/11MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
02/23MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,66 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,74x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,5 M 19,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,50 $
Last Close Price 1,31 $
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 167%
Spread / Lowest Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas E. Messier Chairman, CEO, Secretary & Treasurer
William R. Elliott Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
C. Brent Winn Chief Financial Officer
Neil P. Farmer Independent Director
Charles M. Polk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDALIST DIVERSIFIED REIT, INC.-39.91%20
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-1.18%62 192
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.2.95%40 375
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-4.05%24 866
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION5.13%24 412
SEGRO PLC2.76%16 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ