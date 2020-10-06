Log in
Medallia : SoftBank Extends Partnership With Medallia

10/06/2020

Medallia, Inc., (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer experience management, today announced it has extended its partnership with SoftBank Corp as the telecommunications company continues to improve the customer experience for its more than 46 million mobile subscribers.

The leading provider of mobile, fixed-line telecommunications and ISP services in Japan, SoftBank Corp last year deployed Medallia Experience Cloud Platform across 3,000 retail locations to enhance the customer journey across key touch points such as taking out a new contract, upgrading a mobile device and updating personal information.

SoftBank has now extended the relationship with Medallia for an additional three years with the Medallia Experience Cloud platform rolled out to include additional customer touch points across its retail environment.

“The scalability, system stability and management support for Medallia’s Customer Experience Platform were key factors in our decision to implement it through our retail business,” said Mr. Fumiya Takasu, Consumer Sales Unit/Sales Strategy Division Vice President, SoftBank. “We have recorded improvements in customer satisfaction since using the platform and now plan to expand it to other segments of our business to further enhance the customer experience.”

“As a forward thinking, customer focused business, SoftBank has committed to driving positive experiences for its customers and we at Medallia are delighted to help support them in that endeavor,” said Gavin Selkirk, APAC vice president and general manager, Medallia. “We have built a strong partnership with the SoftBank team and look forward to building on that as our platforms are integrated further into the business.”

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
