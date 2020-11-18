Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Medallia, Inc.    MDLA

MEDALLIA, INC.

(MDLA)
News 
Medallia : Woodside Homes Nails Home Buyer Engagement with Medallia

11/18/2020 | 08:07am EST

Highlights their commitment to keeping families at the heart of their business

Medallia (MDLA), the leader in experience management, today announced Woodside Homes, a 40-year-old home designer and builder and 28th on the Builder 2020 100 list, has selected Medallia to ensure they nail customer engagement including offering more personalized experiences along the buyer journey.

Woodside has selected Medallia Experience Cloud, Text Analytics, Conversations, Crowdicity, LivingLens and Zingle to engage with customers and understand what they need from their home designer and builder and take action to exceed expectations.

“Woodside Homes is synonymous with integrity, excellence and innovation. Their reputation doesn’t come just from their passion for home building, it also comes from a culture of customer engagement and delivering stellar experiences,” said Rory Cameron, executive vice president, corporate development for Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
