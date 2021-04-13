Log in
MEDALLIA, INC.

(MDLA)
Medallia : Bloom Energy Chooses Medallia For Experience Management

04/13/2021
Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, today announced that Bloom Energy has selected Medallia as its customer experience management platform of choice.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

© 2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 565 M - -
Net income 2022 -198 M - -
Net cash 2022 75,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 606 M 4 606 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,02x
EV / Sales 2023 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 037
Free-Float 88,5%
Technical analysis trends MEDALLIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 44,91 $
Last Close Price 29,63 $
Spread / Highest target 99,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leslie James Stretch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roxanne M. Oulman Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Borge Hald Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer
Mikael J. Ottosson Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ashwin Ballal Chief Information & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDALLIA, INC.-10.81%4 611
ORACLE CORPORATION16.83%217 938
SAP SE3.75%156 322
INTUIT INC.9.94%113 898
SERVICENOW, INC.-2.44%103 933
DOCUSIGN, INC.-3.97%41 220
