Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Medallia, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDLA   US5840211099

MEDALLIA, INC.

(MDLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NLOK, SVBI, STMP, MDLA, CSOD; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

09/20/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Avast. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock with alternative consideration elections available. If you are NortonLifeLock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Shore Bancshares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Severn Bancorp common stockholders will receive 0.6207 shares of Shore common stock and $1.59 in cash for each share of Severn Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Severn Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $330.00 per share in cash. If you are a Stamps.com shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Medallia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options. 

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. for $57.50 per share in cash. If you are a Cornerstone OnDemand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-nlok-svbi-stmp-mdla-csod-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301380512.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MEDALLIA, INC.
12:22pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NLOK, SVBI, STMP, MDLA..
PR
09/16MEDALLIA : Quickly Find and Fix Conversion-Killing Experiences with Form Ana
PU
09/15MEDALLIA : University of Strathclyde Partners with Medallia for Employee and Com..
BU
09/15University of Strathclyde Partners with Medallia for Employee and Community E..
CI
09/09MEDALLIA, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/08MEDALLIA : Sense360 Releases New Report on American Attitudes Toward Returning t..
BU
09/07MEDALLIA : Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period (Form 8-K)
PU
09/07MEDALLIA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07SESSION REPLAY TOOLS : Watch Exactly How Customer Experiences Unfold on Websites..
PU
09/07MEDALLIA : Says 'Go-Shop' Period in Thoma Bravo Acquisition Deal Has Expired
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDALLIA, INC.
More recommendations