Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Medallion Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFIN   US5839281061

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

(MFIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Behalf of Investors

12/29/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Medallion Financial Corp. (“Medallion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MFIN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Medallion investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/medallion-financial-corp/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On December 29, 2021, the SEC charged Medallion and its President and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Murstein, “with illegally engaging in two schemes in an effort to reverse the company’s plummeting stock price.” Specifically, the two had “engaged in illegal touting by paying Ichabod’s Cranium and others to place positive stories about the company on various websites, including Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha, and TheStreet.com.”

On this news, Medallion’s stock fell up to 27% during intraday trading on December 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Medallion should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
05:01pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
04:10pEQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Medallion Financial Corp. Investors w..
BU
04:05pFinancial Stocks Finish With Small Wednesday Advance
MT
03:58pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Medallion Financial Corp. (..
BU
02:11pFinancial Stocks Searching for Direction in Wednesday Trading
MT
01:44pAdemi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Medallion Financial Corp.
PR
01:26pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Medallion Finan..
BU
10:54aU.S. SEC charges Medallion taxicab lender with fraud, shares tumble
RE
09:34aMedallion Financial Shares Plunge After SEC Charges of Schemes to Boost Stock Price
MT
09:31aMedallion Financial, Media-Strategy Company Charged by SEC Over Alleged Scheme
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 128 M - -
Net income 2021 43,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 208 M 208 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Medallion Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,45 $
Average target price 11,33 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alvin Murstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Mead Murstein President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Larry D. Hall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Marisa T. Silverman Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Frederick A. Menowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.73.67%208
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%158 472
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.26.71%73 525
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%63 076
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.97%55 826
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-13.39%52 317