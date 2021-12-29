Log in
    MFIN   US5839281061

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

(MFIN)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Medallion Financial Corp. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/29/2021 | 05:39pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Medallion Financial Corp. (“Medallion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MFIN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Medallion is the subject of a complaint filed by the SEC on December 29, 2021, before market hours. According to the complaint, the Company and two of its officers attempted to reverse its falling stock price by engaging in various schemes. The SEC alleges that the Company and certain executives violated various provisions of federal law including antifraud, books and records, internal controls, and anti-touting rules. Based on this news, shares of Medallion fell by more than 21% on the same day.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 128 M - -
Net income 2021 43,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 208 M 208 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 73,7%
Managers and Directors
Alvin Murstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Mead Murstein President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Larry D. Hall Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Marisa T. Silverman Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Frederick A. Menowitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.73.67%208
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%158 472
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.26.71%73 525
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%63 076
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.97%55 826
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-13.39%52 317