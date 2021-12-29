Log in
    MFIN   US5839281061

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

(MFIN)
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) on Behalf of Investors

12/29/2021 | 01:26pm EST
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Medallion Financial Corp. (“Medallion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MFIN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 29, 2021, the SEC charged Medallion and its President and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Murstein, “with illegally engaging in two schemes in an effort to reverse the company’s plummeting stock price.” Specifically, the two had “engaged in illegal touting by paying Ichabod’s Cranium and others to place positive stories about the company on various websites, including Huffington Post, Seeking Alpha, and TheStreet.com.”

On this news, Medallion’s stock fell up to 27% during intraday trading on December 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Medallion securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-11.22%52 317