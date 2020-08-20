Medallion Financial : August 20, 2020 (PDF File) Medallion Financial Corp. to Present at the 12th Annual LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. TO PRESENT AT THE LD 500 VIRTUAL

INVESTOR CONFERENCE

New York, NY - August 20, 2020 - Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, "Medallion Financial" or the "Company") announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD 500 on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET. Andrew Murstein, President, and Larry Hall, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting to a live audience.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th. For those interested in having a meeting with Medallion Financial, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

Company Contact:

Alex E. Arzeno Investor Relations 212-328-2176 InvestorRelations@medallion.com