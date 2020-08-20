Medallion Financial : August 20, 2020 (PDF File) Medallion Financial Corp. to Present at the 12th Annual LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

Log in
08/20/2020 | 09:29am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. TO PRESENT AT THE LD 500 VIRTUAL

INVESTOR CONFERENCE

New York, NY - August 20, 2020 - Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN, "Medallion Financial" or the "Company") announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD 500 on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET. Andrew Murstein, President, and Larry Hall, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting to a live audience.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th. For those interested in having a meeting with Medallion Financial, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

Company Contact:

Alex E. Arzeno Investor Relations 212-328-2176 InvestorRelations@medallion.com

Disclaimer

Medallion Financial Corporation published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 13:28:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 112 M - -
Net income 2020 -11,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 77,5 M 77,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Medallion Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,50 $
Last Close Price 3,17 $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alvin Murstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew M. Murstein President, COO & Non-Independent Director
Larry D. Hall CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
Lowell P. Weicker Independent Director
Henry L. Aaron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.-54.75%78
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.78%161 104
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-18.87%57 280
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.31%53 192
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.91%47 064
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-14.47%44 872
