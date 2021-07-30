Log in
    MFIN   US5839281061

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

(MFIN)
Medallion Financial : BANK REPORTS 2021 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES SERIES F PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)

07/30/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
MEDALLION BANK REPORTS 2021 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES SERIES F PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDEND

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - July 30, 2021 - Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, 'the Bank'), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech partners, announced today its 2021 second quarter results. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2021 Second Quarter Highlights

Record quarterly net income of $17.5 million compared to net income of $1.8 million in the prior year period.

Quarterly net interest income of $33.1 million, compared to $28.1 million in the prior year period.

Quarterly benefit for loan losses was $0.4 million, driven by lower consumer borrower defaults and recoveries from previous period loan losses, compared to a quarterly provision of $16.4 million in the prior year period.

Net charge-offs were 3.93% of average loans outstanding, compared to 1.38% in the prior year period.

Recreation and home improvement loans in a state of delinquency were 1.6% of the total combined recreation and home improvement loan portfolios.

The gross recreation and home improvement loan portfolios grew 12% and 31%, respectively, from June 30, 2020.

Total assets were $1.4 billion, and the Bank had $242.2 million in capital and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 18.09% as of June 30, 2021.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, 'The performance of our consumer lending businesses continues to be reflected in our bottom-line results. For three consecutive quarters, we have delivered a return on assets above 3%, and a return on equity over 20%, levels that demonstrate our impressive margins and strength of our earnings stream. Earnings for the quarter were a record $17.5 million and follow two quarters of more than $13 million in net income. We expect our strong capital position will continue to allow us to grow the loan portfolios in our two key segments while we adhere to our high credit quality standards, both of which are key components of the Bank's strategy.'

Recreation Lending Segment

The Bank's recreation loan portfolio grew 12.2% to $891.6 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $794.4 million at June 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the second quarter was $26.0 million compared to $23.8 million in the prior year period.

Recreation loans were at 70% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 67% at June 30, 2020.

The provision for recreation loan losses was $1.0 million, compared to $8.3 million in the prior year period.

Recreation loan delinquencies 90 days or more past due were $2.8 million, or 0.3% of gross recreation loans, as of June 30, 2021, compared to $3.5 million, or 0.5%, at June 30, 2020.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank's home improvement loan portfolio grew 30.5% to $368.4 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $282.3 million at June 30, 2020.

Net interest income for the second quarter was $7.3 million compared to $5.1 million in the prior year period.

Home improvement loans were 29% of loans receivable as of June 30, 2021, as compared to 24% at June 30, 2020.

The provision for home improvement loan losses was $0.7 million, compared to $0.8 million in the prior year period.

Home improvement loan delinquencies 90 days or more past due were $69,000, or 0.02% of gross home improvement loans as of June 30, 2021, compared to $137,000, or 0.05%, at June 30, 2020.

Medallion Lending Segment

Medallion loans were 1.0% of the Bank's total loans receivable as of June 30, 2021.

Total gross exposure of the segment (which is net of loan loss allowance and includes loans in process of foreclosure and remarketed assets) declined to $38.6 million, or 2.7% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021.

Unless otherwise specified, loan portfolios are presented net of deferred loan acquisition costs.

On July 29, 2021, the Bank's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol 'MBNKP.' The dividend is payable on October 1, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats and home improvements, and offering loan origination services to fintech partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

For more information, visit www.medallionbank.com

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as 'believe,' 'continue to,' 'expect,' 'should', 'strategy,' and 'will' or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit of our strategy. Medallion Bank's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions 'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' included in Medallion Bank's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank's Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank's website. In addition, Medallion Bank's financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.'s results for the same period.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

212-328-2176

InvestorRelations@medallion.com

MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2021 2020

Total interest income

$ 37,594 $ 33,989

Total interest expense

4,465 5,920

Net interest income

33,129 28,069

Provision (benefit) for loan losses

(374 ) 16,437

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

33,503 11,632

Other income (loss)

Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure and other assets

(1,424 ) (655 )

Other non-interest income

442 49

Total other loss

(982 ) (606 )

Non-interest expense

Salaries and benefits

2,798 2,552

Loan servicing

2,704 2,833

Collection costs

1,120 1,141

Regulatory fees

456 236

Professional fees

474 418

Occupancy and equipment

187 228

Other

866 1,036

Total non-interest expense

8,605 8,444

Income before income taxes

23,916 2,582

Provision for income taxes

6,397 761

Net income

$ 17,519 $ 1,821

MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020

Assets

Cash and federal funds sold

$ 61,563 $ 58,977 $ 87,872

Investment securities, available-for-sale

48,307 46,792 47,495

Loans, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition costs

1,274,846 1,167,748 1,181,380

Allowance for loan losses

(52,799 ) (65,557 ) (78,574 )

Loans, net

1,222,047 1,102,191 1,102,806

Loan collateral in process of foreclosure

32,768 35,557 24,901

Fixed assets and right-of-use assets, net

3,308 3,418 3,631

Deferred tax assets

7,936 11,839 15,394

Due from affiliates

- 3,298 -

Income tax receivable

- 549 -

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

33,911 28,746 35,459

Total assets

$ 1,409,840 $ 1,291,367 $ 1,317,558

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Deposits and other funds borrowed

$ 1,152,068 $ 1,065,398 $ 1,075,319

Accrued interest payable

1,196 1,515 1,734

Income taxes payable

4,643 - 4,887

Other liabilities

10,256 5,980 10,994

Due to affiliates

(487 ) - 1,141

Total liabilities

1,167,676 1,072,893 1,094,075

Total shareholders' equity

242,164 218,474 223,483

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,409,840 $ 1,291,367 $ 1,317,558

Disclaimer

Medallion Financial Corporation published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 20:58:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
