  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Medallion Financial Corp.
  News
  Summary
    MFIN   US5839281061

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.

(MFIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Medallion Financial Corp. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/31/2021 | 02:41pm EST
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Medallion Financial Corp. ("Medallion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MFIN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Medallion is the subject of a complaint filed by the SEC on December 29, 2021, before market hours. According to the complaint, the Company and two of its officers attempted to reverse its falling stock price by engaging in various schemes. The SEC alleges that the Company and certain executives violated various provisions of federal law including antifraud, books and records, internal controls, and anti-touting rules. Based on this news, shares of Medallion fell by more than 21% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ongoing-investigation-alert-the-schall-law-firm-encourages-investors-in-medallion-financial-corp-with-losses-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301452101.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
