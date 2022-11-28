Advanced search
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Medallion Financial Corp. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - MFIN

11/28/2022 | 02:24pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) resulting from allegations that Medallion may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Medallion securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3040 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On December 29, 2021, before the market opened, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), filed a complaint alleging Medallion and two of its corporate officers engaged in schemes in attempts to reverse the Company's declining stock price. Charges in the complaint include violating antifraud, books and records, internal controls, and anti-touting provisions of federal securities laws amongst others. On this news, Medallion's stock price fell $1.78 per share, or over 21%, on December 29, 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-top-ranked-firm-encourages-medallion-financial-corp-investors-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--mfin-301688072.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2022
