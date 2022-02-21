Medallion Metals : Harbour View Continues to Deliver with Outstanding Results

Medallion Metals Limited ASX Announcement

Overview

Medallion Metals Limited (ASX:MM8, the Company or Medallion) is pleased to report further results from drilling at the Harbour View deposit, part of the Kundip Mining Centre (KMC) which hosts the Company's current JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 674,000 oz1. Harbour View is located in the central area of KMC within the greater Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) (Figures 1 & 6).

Figure 1: Plan view of Harbour View within KMC showing reported drillhole collar positions.

1 Total Mineral Resources of 8.8 Mt @ 2.4 g/t Au (7.0 Mt @ 2.3 g/t Au Indicated and 1.8 Mt @ 2.6 g/t Au Inferred), Probable Ore Reserves of 4.1Mt @ 2.1 g/t Au. Refer to the Company's Prospectus announced on the ASX on 18 March 2021 for further details regarding the MRE, Ore Reserves and Competent Person's Statement.

