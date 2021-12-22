Medallion Metals : Notice of General Meeting/Proxy Form
12/22/2021 | 01:33am EST
For personal use only
22 December 2021
Dear Shareholder
GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - NOTICE AND PROXY FORM
Notice is hereby given that a General Meeting (Meeting) of the shareholders of Medallion Metals Limited (the Company) will be held at 10:00am (WST) on 31 January 2022 virtually and will be available to all shareholders via live webcast through an online meeting platform.
To access the virtual meeting and vote online during the Meeting:
Login with your username and password or click "Register" if you haven't already created an account. Shareholders are encouraged to create an account prior to the start of the meeting to ensure there is no delay in attending the virtual meeting.
After logging in, a banner will display on your screen to indicate that the Meeting is open for registration, click on "View" when this appears.
Click on "Register" and follow the steps.
Click on the URL to join the webcast where you can view and listen to the Meeting.
Once the Chair has declared the poll has opened, click on "Refresh" to be taken to the voting screen.
Select your voting preference for each Resolution and click "Confirm" to submit your vote. Note that you cannot amend your vote once submitted.
Shareholders may pre-register in advance of the virtual meeting at:
The Company will not be dispatching physical copies of the NOM to shareholders by post, unless a shareholder has requested the Company do so. A copy of the NOM has been made available on the Company's website at https://medallionmetals.com.au/asx-announcements/.If you have not elected to receive your NOM electronically, a copy of this letter together with a NOM and Proxy Form will be dispatched to you by post.
Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxy votes online at https://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsah. Alternatively, your proxy form can be returned by email, post, fax or in person in accordance with the instructions provided on your Proxy Form. To be effective, proxy voting instructions must be received by 10:00am (WST) on 29 January 2022.
For personal use only
The NOM should be read in its entirety. If you are in doubt as to how you should vote, you should seek advice from your professional advisers prior to voting. For further information, please contact the Company's share registry, Automic via webchat: https://automic.com.au/or Telephone on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 6998 5414 (overseas).
This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.
Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on (+61) 8 6424 8700.
For personal use only
CONTENTS PAGE
Notice of Annual General Meeting
4
Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed resolutions)
7
Glossary
13
Schedule 1 - Terms of Broker Options
15
Proxy Form
Enclosed
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Time and place of meeting
Notice is given that the meeting of the Shareholders to which this Notice of Meeting relates will be held at 10:00am (WST) on 31 January 2022 virtually and will be available to all Shareholders via live webcast through an online meeting platform. Further details regarding the webcast are set out below.
Webcast
To access the virtual meeting and vote online during the Meeting:
Login with your username and password or click "register" if you haven't already created an account. Shareholders are encouraged to create an account prior to the start of the meeting to ensure there is no delay in attending the virtual meeting.
After logging in, a banner will display on your screen to indicate that the Meeting is open for registration, click on "View" when this appears.
Click on "Register" and follow the steps.
Click on the URL to join the webcast where you can view and listen to the Meeting.
Once the Chair has declared the poll has opened, click on "Refresh" to be taken to the voting screen.
Select your voting preference for each Resolution and click "Confirm" to submit your vote. Note that you cannot amend your vote once submitted.
Shareholders may pre-register in advance of the virtual meeting at:
Shareholders will have the opportunity to submit questions during the Meeting in respect to the formal items of business conducted at the meeting. Shareholders may also submit questions in writing addressed to the Company Secretary at PO Box 616, West Perth WA 6872. Questions in writing must be received by the Company prior to10:00am (WST) on 29 January 2022.
For personal use only
Your vote is important
The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
Voting eligibility
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 10:00am (WST) on 29 January 2022.
Voting in person (or by attorney)
To vote in person, attend the Meeting virtually at the time, date and place set out above. Attorneys should submit to the Company beforehand an original or certified copy of the Power of Attorney under which they have been authorised to attend and vote at the Meeting.
Voting by a corporation
A Shareholder that is a corporation may appoint an individual to act as its representative and vote in person at the Meeting. The appointment must comply with the requirements of section 250D of the Corporations Act. The representative should provide the Company evidence of his or her appointment, including any authority under which it is signed.
Poll
Shareholders are advised that all Resolutions to be considered at the Meeting will be put to a poll, in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Constitution.
Proxy
To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form.
In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, members are advised that:
each member has a right to appoint a proxy;
the proxy need not be a member of the Company; and
a member who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes.
To be effective, proxies must be received by 10am (WST) on 29 January 2022. Proxies lodged after this time will be invalid.
Page 3 of 16
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Medallion Metals Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:32:02 UTC.