Medallion Metals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MM8

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
For
company option
Other
Description
MM8 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Further details regarding the options can be found in the Notice of General Meeting lodged with ASX on 22 December 2021.
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
the market in an Appendix 3B
N/A
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Unlisted options issued as part consideration for the provision of lead manager services in relation to a capital raising and approved by shareholders at a general meeting held on 31 January 2022.
Purpose of the issue
To pay for services rendered
Additional Details
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2025 EX $0.285
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
31/1/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
Medallion Metals Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:40:03 UTC.