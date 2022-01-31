Log in
Medallion Metals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - MM8

01/31/2022 | 12:41am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

MEDALLION METALS LIMITED.

Date of this announcement

Monday January 31, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2025 EX $0.38

to be confirmed

personalFor

New class - code

OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2025 EX $0.285

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

2,000,000 31/01/2022

2,000,000 31/01/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

MEDALLION METALS LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

89609225023

1.3

ASX issuer code

MM8

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Unlisted options approved by shareholders as a general meeting held on 31 January 2022.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2025 EX $0.38

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02470527-6A1070374?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.38000000

31/1/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

For

company option

Other

Description

MM8 - Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Further details regarding the options can be found in the Notice of General Meeting lodged with ASX on 22 December 2021.

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

2,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Unlisted options issued as part consideration for the provision of lead manager services in relation to a capital raising and approved by shareholders at a general meeting held on 31 January 2022.

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

Additional Details

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2025 EX $0.285

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

31/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02470527-6A1070374?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medallion Metals Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
