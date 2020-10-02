Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Medallion Resources Ltd.    MDL   CA5839352005

MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD.

(MDL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medallion Receives $741,000 from Warrant and Option Exercise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 06:01am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCPK: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) – “Medallion” or the “Company”), is pleased to report that during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 shareholders have exercised warrants and options for gross proceeds of approximately $741,000. The warrants and options were priced between $0.10 and $0.32 with an average exercise price of $0.21 per share.

“The recent over subscribed financing, in combination with the progressive exercise of warrants and options, has provided Medallion with an excellent working capital position,” said Mark Saxon, President & CEO. “We are grateful for the support of our shareholders and look forward to accelerating our rare earth element from monazite strategy during this pivotal moment in the industry.”

Medallion is focused on the development of a comprehensive rare earth element (“REE”) supply chain within North America. The Company has recently welcomed Talaxis Ltd as a shareholder and partner to support the sourcing of monazite feedstock and is reviewing downstream separation partnerships.

Monazite is used today as a source of REEs in both China and India, where it is considered an attractive feedstock due to its high REE content (up to 65% REE by weight) and the relative abundance of the magnet metals neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr).  

About Medallion Resources

Medallion Resources has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost, near-term, rare-earth element (REE) production by exploiting monazite. Monazite is a rare-earth phosphate mineral that is widely available as a by-product from mineral sand mining operations. REEs are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines and strategic defense systems. Medallion is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing and the safe management of waste materials.

More about Medallion (TSX-V: MDL; OTCPK: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) can be found at medallionresources.com.

Contact(s):

Mark Saxon, President & CEO
Donald Lay, Director & Strategic Advisor  
+1.604.681.9558 or info@medallionresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Medallion management takes full responsibility for content and has prepared this news release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as statements that describe Medallion’s plans with respect to the completion of additional tranche(s) of the Offering and the intended use of the proceeds. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks related to market conditions and regulatory approval and other risks outlined in the Company’s management discussions and analysis of financial results. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in these statements. Also, in order to proceed with Medallion’s plans, additional funding will be necessary and, depending on market conditions, this funding may not be forthcoming on a schedule or on terms that facilitate Medallion’s plans. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, Medallion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD.
06:01aMEDALLION RESOURCES : Receives $741,000 from Warrant and Option Exercise
AQ
06:01aMedallion Receives $741,000 from Warrant and Option Exercise
GL
09/25MEDALLION RESOURCES : Launches Comparative Study of Rare-Earth Element Separatio..
PU
09/25MEDALLION RESOURCES : Launches Comparative Study of Rare-Earth Element Separatio..
AQ
09/25Medallion Launches Comparative Study of Rare-Earth Element Separation Technol..
GL
09/21MEDALLION RESOURCES : Grants Stock Options
PU
09/01Medallion Advances Rare-Earth Element Process Optimization with Saskatchewan ..
GL
08/26MEDALLION RESOURCES : Completes $1.6M Private Placement with Lead Investments fr..
PU
08/26MEDALLION RESOURCES : Completes $1.6M Private Placement with Lead Investments fr..
AQ
08/21MEDALLION RESOURCES : Increases Private Placement to $1,600,000
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,19 M -0,90 M -0,90 M
Net cash 2020 0,12 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17,8 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Medallion Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Stephen Saxon President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Haber Chairman
Robert J Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Donald M. Lay Director
Roderick C. McKeen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDALLION RESOURCES LTD.247.06%13
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-13.18%17 549
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED28.89%8 119
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.39.17%7 091
ALROSA-11.88%6 912
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED0.33%6 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group