Medallion Resources Ltd. announced that Rod McKeen and Andrew Morden have resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mark Saxon, a current Director, will assume the role of Chairman. The Company also announced the appointment of John C. (JC) Cunningham as Director.

Mr. Cunningham currently serves as the President of VLP Inc., a renowned consulting firm specializing in navigating the intricacies of the public markets. Under his stewardship, VLP Inc. has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for companies seeking to optimize their performance, achieve strategic objectives, and enhance shareholder value.