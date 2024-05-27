…

We are pleased to announce the formation of a subsidiary MedApp USA Inc. headquartered in Dover, Delaware. The company's operating office will be located in Orlando, Florida at the GuideWell Innovation Center, part of Medical City in Lake Nona. This prime location provides direct access to leading U.S. healthcare facilities, research and education centers, as well as health and medical-technology companies.

Medapp USA Inc. is authorized to issue 100,000,000 shares. MedApp S.A. holds 97% of the newly established company's shares, while the remaining 3% of the shares are held by Habeel Gazi, who has also been appointed Managing Director of MedApp USA Inc.

"Habeel Gazi, is a person with more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare sector. We believe he will lead our company to rapid success in the US. It is worth mentioning that the United States is the largest medical market in the world, and MedApp USA Inc. will not only contribute to our Group's expansion in the US, but will also help with our global expansion plan. Our flagship product CarnaLife Holo will be seeking another FDA certification. This time related to the use of our technology for intraoperative treatments. This would be a comprehensive expansion of our U.S. authorizations, for which we received FDA approval a year ago. In addition, we want to participate in more trade shows and other industry events that take place in America." - says David Odrakiewicz, CEO of MedApp S.A.

MedApp - Empowering people for better health.