Medaro Mining Commenced Phase 2 Exploration Work on the Darlin Lithium Property in Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA OTC:MEDAF FWB:1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”) is pleased to is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration work at its 100% owned Darlin lithium property located in Val-d’Or, Quebec, Canada. The Phase 1 work completed by Medaro in 2022 identified lithium anomalies indicating a trend which is extending further to the east and northern part of the Property. The current work program will extend the 2022 soil grid to the east and north in the northern claim block (Figure 1) and in the east-west direction in the southern claim block (Figure 2). The objective of the soil survey is to identify new lithium targets for follow-up trenching and drilling.



Figure 1: Darlin North Soil Grid Extension

Michael Mulberry, CEO of Medaro stated that, “We are excited to resume exploration work at our Darlin lithium property, which we consider to be a highly prospective lithium project in a favourable mining jurisdiction. The Company believes that the Darlin lithium property has the potential to host significant lithium pegmatite mineralization associated with regional structures and intrusions.”

All samples from this program will be bagged and tagged using best practices and will be delivered to Activation Laboratories (“ACTLABS”), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7.

Figure 2: Darlin South Soil Grid Extension

About the Property

The Darlin Property consists of 37 mining claims covering approximately 2,133 hectares area located in Darlin and Chabert townships, approximately 80 kilometers southwest of the town of Valdor. The Property is located in an active hard rock lithium pegmatite area. There are several historical and currently active lithium and molybdenum prospects/mines in the Abitibi region. In 2022, the Company completed a work program which included airborne and ground geophysical surveys, soil and rock sampling, and diamond drilling.

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Company

The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; Darlin, Rapide and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec; and Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin Saskatchewan. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

