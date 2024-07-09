Basel, 9th July 2024
Matthias Schupp appointed as CEO of Medartis
Basel, 9th July 2024
Matthias Schupp appointed as CEO of Medartis
Medartis today announced that its Board has appointed Matthias Schupp to the position of CEO, joining Medartis by the beginning of November. Matthias will succeed Christoph Brönnimann, who will ensure a seamless transition.
Matthias brings excellent knowledge of the global medical technology sector, having held various senior leadership roles in Europe and Latin America at Straumann Group over the last 17 years. During his tenure at Straumann, he demonstrated a strong ability to perform and transform. In 2014, he assumed the post of SVP of LATAM at Straumann and in 2015 he also became CEO of Neodent, steering the LATAM region through ten years of significant growth and enabling Neodent to flourish into a leading global challenger brand. He was appointed to the Executive Management Board of Straumann in 2016.
Matthias began his career in 1986 with Merck KGaA and rose through country management to the position of Regional Manager Latin America and USA. He moved to Wella in 2000 as Managing Director of the business in Russia and became Managing Director Professional Care Portugal in 2004, following the acquisition of Wella by P&G.
Matthias attained a degree in Business Administration and International Business Studies in a dual system between Merck KGaA and the Darmstadt Business Academy.
Marco Gadola, Chairman of Medartis, said: “Matthias is an exceptionally talented and dynamic leader with a track record of delivery, driving growth and developing winning teams. He brings with him deep expertise in medical technology as well as strong experience in both developed and developing markets. I’d like to thank Christoph Brönnimann for his years of great service and for continuing to lead Medartis until Matthias joins us later this year, and wish him all the best on his next journey.”
Matthias added: “I am delighted to have been appointed as CEO of Medartis. It is a business with an impressive track record, a leading portfolio, a talented team and an excellent reputation. I am convinced by the strength of the business as well as its growth potential and look forward to leading Medartis into the next phase of development.”
Download picture of Matthias Schupp
About Medartis Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis (SIX Swiss Exchange: MED / ISIN CH0386200239) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of medical devices for the surgical fixation of bone fractures in the upper and lower extremities and the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs more than 830 people in 13 locations and its products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and surgical staff with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments, as well as world-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.
