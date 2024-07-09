Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Basel, 9th July 2024   Matthias Schupp appointed as CEO of Medartis

Medartis today announced that its Board has appointed Matthias Schupp to the position of CEO, joining Medartis by the beginning of November. Matthias will succeed Christoph Brönnimann, who will ensure a seamless transition.

<div><p><span><span><span><span lang="EN-GB">Matthias brings excellent knowledge of the global medical technology sector, having held various senior leadership roles in Europe and Latin America at Straumann Group over the last 17 years. During his tenure at Straumann, he demonstrated a strong ability to perform and transform. In 2014, he assumed the post of SVP of LATAM at Straumann and in 2015 he also became CEO of Neodent, steering the LATAM region through ten years of significant growth and enabling Neodent to flourish into a leading global challenger brand. He was appointed to the Executive Management Board of Straumann in 2016.</span></span></span></span></p><p><span><span><span><span lang="EN-GB">Matthias began his career in 1986 with Merck KGaA and rose through country management to the position of Regional Manager Latin America and USA. He moved to Wella in 2000 as Managing Director of the business in Russia and became Managing Director Professional Care Portugal in 2004, following the acquisition of Wella by P&G.</span></span></span></span></p><p><span><span><span><span lang="EN-GB">Matthias attained a degree in Business Administration and International Business Studies in a dual system between Merck KGaA and the Darmstadt Business Academy.</span></span></span></span></p><p><span><span><span><span lang="EN-GB">Marco Gadola, Chairman of Medartis, said: “Matthias is an exceptionally talented and dynamic leader with a track record of delivery, driving growth and developing winning teams. He brings with him deep expertise in medical technology as well as strong experience in both developed and developing markets. I’d like to thank Christoph Brönnimann for his years of great service and for continuing to lead Medartis until Matthias joins us later this year, and wish him all the best on his next journey.”</span></span></span></span></p><p><span><span><span><span lang="EN-GB">Matthias added: “I am delighted to have been appointed as CEO of Medartis. It is a business with an impressive track record, a leading portfolio, a talented team and an excellent reputation. I am convinced by the strength of the business as well as its growth potential and look forward to leading Medartis into the next phase of development.”</span></span></span></span></p><p>  </p><p><span data-tobf='blank' data-lobf='v4fox4ar=NTAxlaImpT9vQWEyXR9wpoKmpyE=k8Ew7TBwBbHxNROxQVUnBqTxBj/vl8AmQeByl8Hdkb7nYmPa2aMaOmRchepbOfAnY/PbBiOaBmob96Pnkb58B0Lx2MEmp0ovkTJlpA/dhZRbYZqb9ZBxpAonjTEnYPrwpRAmBTPxCbAlpbKwlRt19xMbYaPah3P=hxNnh6Ib2nBaNoRc2aL=hZqb9n5ahxMb2aomgn5x4WHvkb5y2AKwATJmkPAdkRAyQau' onclick="gaEvent('Out', 'eqs', '47339571');" class='js-l-obf link link--blue'><span><span><span><span>Download picture of Matthias Schupp</span></span></span></span></span></p></div></div><div markup="footer"><p><span><span><span><b><span lang="EN-US">About Medartis</span></b></span><br/><span><span lang="EN-US"><span>Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis (SIX Swiss Exchange: MED / ISIN CH0386200239) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of medical devices for the surgical fixation of bone fractures in the upper and lower extremities and the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs more than 830 people in 13 locations and its products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and surgical staff with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments, as well as world-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.

Contact:

Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
CH-4057 Basel

Corporate Communications
Investor contact: investor.relations@medartis.com
Media contact: corporate.communication@medartis.com
+41 61 633 37 36 Language: English
Company: Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
4057 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 633 34 34 Fax: +41 61 633 34 00
E-mail: info@medartis.com
Internet: www.medartis.com
ISIN: CH0386200239
Valor: 38620023
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1941861

End of Announcement EQS News Service

1941861  09-Jul-2024 CET/CEST Duration
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.

Period
Day
Week

More charts Company Profile

Medartis Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Medartis Group, which is engaged in manufacturing medical devices and implants. The Group develops, manufactures and distributes to surgeons, hospitals and medical centers titanium screws, plates, surgical instruments and system solutions for internal fracture fixation. Medartis AG, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has developed such technologies as TriLock for locking the screw into the plate, SpeedTip, a screw that does not require pre-drilling, and HexaDrive self-holding screw and screw-driver. It has two product lines. The APTUS product line comprises upper and lower extremities products for hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder and foot fixation. The MODUS line combines products dedicated to cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) surgery. Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Calendar
2024-08-19 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release

More about the company Income Statement Evolution

More financial data Ratings for Medartis Holding AG

Trading Rating
21%

Investor Rating
53%

ESG Refinitiv
B-

More Ratings Analysts' Consensus

Sell Buy

Mean consensus: BUY
Number of Analysts: 4
Last Close Price: 69.3 CHF
Average target price: 98.98 CHF
Spread / Average Target: +42.82%

Consensus EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar Sector Medical Devices & Implants

MEDARTIS HOLDING AG -17.50% 1.05B
STRYKER CORPORATION +11.57% 127B
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC -1.53% 11.88B
GLAUKOS CORPORATION +54.20% 6.69B
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD. -26.20% 6.42B
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. -33.16% 4.04B
AXONICS, INC. +8.26% 3.44B
ENOVIS CORPORATION -20.80% 2.43B
BEIJING BALANCE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. -20.72% 1.86B
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD. -22.52% 1.72B

Medical Devices & Implants data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/MEDARTIS-HOLDING-AG-42470802/" title="Stock Medartis Holding AG"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Medartis Holding AG" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="213745341" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="84">-17.50%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 1.05B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/STRYKER-CORPORATION-14536/" title="Stock Stryker Corporation"> STRYKER CORPORATION </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="14536" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/STRYKER-CORPORATION-14536/" title="Stock Stryker Corporation"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Stryker Corporation" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="285618" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="299.46">+11.57%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 127B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__gb"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/SMITH-NEPHEW-PLC-9590181/" title="Stock Smith & Nephew Plc"> SMITH & NEPHEW PLC </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="9590181" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/SMITH-NEPHEW-PLC-9590181/" title="Stock Smith & Nephew Plc"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Smith & Nephew Plc" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="9454334" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="1078.5">-1.53%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 11.88B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/GLAUKOS-CORPORATION-22619559/" title="Stock Glaukos Corporation"> GLAUKOS CORPORATION </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="22619559" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/GLAUKOS-CORPORATION-22619559/" title="Stock Glaukos Corporation"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Glaukos Corporation" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="135105540" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="79.49">+54.20%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 6.69B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__cn"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/IMEIK-TECHNOLOGY-DEVELOPM-119082514/" title="Stock Imeik Technology Development Co.,Ltd."> IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="119082514" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/IMEIK-TECHNOLOGY-DEVELOPM-119082514/" title="Stock Imeik Technology Development Co.,Ltd."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Imeik Technology Development Co.,Ltd." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="0" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="210.2357">-26.20%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 6.42B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/INSPIRE-MEDICAL-SYSTEMS-I-43214691/" title="Stock Inspire Medical Systems, Inc."> INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="43214691" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/INSPIRE-MEDICAL-SYSTEMS-I-43214691/" title="Stock Inspire Medical Systems, Inc."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Inspire Medical Systems, Inc." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="217019682" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="203.43">-33.16%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 4.04B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/AXONICS-INC-46874546/" title="Stock Axonics, Inc."> AXONICS, INC. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="46874546" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/AXONICS-INC-46874546/" title="Stock Axonics, Inc."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Axonics, Inc." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--pos no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="233283687" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="62.23">+8.26%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 3.44B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__us"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/ENOVIS-CORPORATION-3018404/" title="Stock Enovis Corporation"> ENOVIS CORPORATION </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="3018404" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="DAY1" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/ENOVIS-CORPORATION-3018404/" title="Stock Enovis Corporation"><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Enovis Corporation" /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="22897928" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="56.02">-20.80%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 2.43B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__cn"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/BEIJING-BALANCE-MEDICAL-T-156477630/" title="Stock Beijing Balance Medical Technology Co.,Ltd."> BEIJING BALANCE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. </a><a class="c-inline pl-5 js-graph " data-code="156477630" data-type="1" data-locale="en" data-cycle="NONE" data-extern-load="" href="/quote/stock/BEIJING-BALANCE-MEDICAL-T-156477630/" title="Stock Beijing Balance Medical Technology Co.,Ltd."><img src="https://cdn.zonebourse.com/images/membre/chart3.png" style="vertical-align: middle" height="16" width="16" alt="Stock Beijing Balance Medical Technology Co.,Ltd." /></a></div></td><td class="table-child--w80 table-child--right" aria-label="1-year price change" ><span class="variation variation--neg no-animation c-block txt-align-center " data-id="0" data-type="quotes" data-field="change_pct" data-round="2" data-base-v="124.53">-20.72%</span></td><td class="table-child--right table-child--top table-child--w80" aria-label="Capitalization" > 1.86B</td></tr><tr ><td class="table-child--top" ><div class="txt-m-inline table-child--hover-display"><i style=display:inline-block;margin-right:3px; class="flag flag--16 flag__cn"></i><a class="link link--blue table-child--middle align-top" href="/quote/stock/SHANGHAI-MICROPORT-ENDOVA-65220660/" Stock Market > Equities > MED Stock > News Medartis Holding AG > Basel, 9th July 2024   Matthias Schupp appointed as CEO of Medartis 