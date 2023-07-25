INVITATION │ AUDIO WEBCAST
Medartis 2023 half-year results presentation
We are pleased to invite you to our H1 2023 results presentation on 15 August 2023. The following documents will be published on our corporate websiteand distributed to our newsletter subscribers at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET / Swiss time.
- Press Release
- the Half-year Report
- the Conference Presentation
If you would like to subscribe to our mailing list, please use the following online form. The video webcast event will be held in English.
Date:
Tuesday, 15 August 2023
Time:
13:00 CEST / Swiss time
Speakers:
Christoph Brönnimann (CEO) and Dirk Kirsten (CFO)
Audio webcast with Q&A:
Webcast participants can submit their questions in writing via the webcast platform or verbally with the telephone line provided below . Please use the latest version of your browser.
Participant's Link (also accessible through our website):
- https://event.swisscom.ch/v/medartis-hy2023
A recording of this online event will be immediately available at the same link for one month, as well as an MP4 file on our website shortly after the conference.
You can also connect via the following phone numbers:
Zurich: +41 43 456 9986
Geneva : +41
22 592 7915
US:
+1 786 697 3501
UK:
+44
33 0551 0200
Paris:
+33 (0) 1 7037 7166
Berlin :
+49
(0) 30 3001 90612
Please dial in 5 minutes before the start of the conference and enter the keyword "Medartis" when prompted by the operator. To place a question verbally please press *1 and to withdraw press *2.
Kind regards,
Medartis Corporate Communications
Phone direct / switchboard:
+41 61 633 37 34 / +41 61 633 37 36
Email (media):
corporate.communication@medartis.com
Email (investors):
investor.relations@medartis.com
Homepage :
www.medartis.com
