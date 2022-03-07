Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Medartis Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MED   CH0386200239

MEDARTIS HOLDING AG

(MED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medartis : 2021 Annual Report

03/07/2022 | 12:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Restoring quality of life.

2021 | Annual Report

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices and solutions for the treatment of bone fractures of the upper and lower extremities as well as the head. Medartis employs approximately 700 people at its 14 locations and offers products in over 50 countries worldwide. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and surgical staff with procedure- and anatomy- specific solutions and world-classservices that lead to excellent treatment outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.medartis.com

Table of contents

Key financial figures

    4

Key performance indicators

    5

A portrait of Medartis

    6

Shareholder letter

  10

Business review

15

Vision, mission & values

  18

Sustainability at Medartis

  26

Independent Expert Interviews

  36

Corporate Governance Report

  42

Remuneration Report

  68

Financial Report

85

Informations for investors

144

4      Medartis 2021 Annual Report    Key financial figures

Key financial figures

Sales in CHF million1

EBITDA in CHF million

159.9 27.4

+25.3% growth in CHF

17.2% EBITDA margin

+24.8% growth at CER2

+1.7%-points at CER

FY 2021

FY 2020

FY 2020

Change in CHF

Change in CER

in CHFm

restated

as reported

vs. 2020

vs. 2020

Net Sales

159.9

127.6

124.7

25.3%

24.8%

Gross Profit

134.1

106.5

103.5

25.9%

25.4%

Margin (in %)

83.9%

83.4%

83.0%

+0.4PP

+0.4PP

EBITDA

27.4

19.0

19.7

44.3%

38.5%

Margin (in %)

17.2%

14.9%

15.8%

+2.3PP

+1.7PP

Operating Profit (EBIT)

11.1

3.1

3.8

253.1%

180.1%

Margin (in %)

6.9%

2.5%

3.0%

+4.4PP

+3.8PP

Net profit

6.9

-0.9

-0.9

n/a

Margin (in %)

4.3%

-0.7%

-0.8%

5.0PP

Basic Earning per share (EPS)

0.58

-0.08

-0.08

Headcount (at year-end)

684

636

636

+7.5%

  1. As part of a review of the finance processes, Medartis challenged the presentation of commissions paid to certain third party sales agents. As a result the company has reclassified distributor sales commissions, which were historically deducted from net sales, into operating expenses. Furthermore, some e arly payment discounts, which had previously been reported as financial expenses, are now deducted from net sales. For 2020 the reclassified commission amounted to CHF 3.6m, for 2021 it amounted to CHF 4.7m. Early payment discount reclassifications were CHF 0.6m in 2020 and CHF 0.7m in 2021. For detailed information, please see Note 2.3 of the 2021 Annual report.
  2. CER (constant exchange rates) excludes currency effects between two reporting periods. Unless otherwise stated, the company generally shows growth rates in CER. To facilitate the underlying comparison between two periods, percentage changes in these tables are always made using the restated values.

PP = Percentage points.

CHFm

Net Sales

200

159.9

150

121.3

132.8

127.6

105.0

100

50

0

2017

2018

2019*

2020*

2021*

* restated

in %

EBITDA

20

17.2

16.1

14.3

14.9

15

11.9

10

9.1

6.9

5.0

5

4.6

3.0

0

2017

2018

2019*

2020*

2021*

EBITDA margin

EBIT margin

Key performance indicators      Medartis 2021 Annual Report   5

Key performance indicators

Organic growth

Employees

24.8%

684

>20% growth in all geographies; 29% growth in the US and 22% in EMEA

EBITDA margin

+2.3PP

48 new jobs created in 2021

Net profit margin

+5.0PP

Positive change driven by

strong growth and cost discipline; Gross margin almost reaches the 84% mark

EPS reaches CHF 0.58 after a small loss in previous year

Relative share price development

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

2019

2020

2021

Medartis

EURO STOXX 50 adjusted

SPI adjusted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medartis Holding AG published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDARTIS HOLDING AG
12:34aStrong sales growth and further margin improvements - important acquisition to accelera..
EQ
12:29aMEDARTIS : 2021 Annual Report
PU
12:29aMEDARTIS : Corporate Governance Report 2021
PU
12:29aMEDARTIS : Remuneration Report 2021
PU
12:29aMEDARTIS : Presentation 2021 full-year results
PU
02/08MEDARTIS : 2021 full-year results presentation
PU
2021Medartis CEO Affirms Upgraded Sales Growth Guidance of 20%, Looks to Revise China Strat..
MT
2021MEDARTIS HOLDING AG(SWX : MED) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Medartis Holding AG, H1 2021 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2021
CI
2021Medartis Holding AG Raises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDARTIS HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 150 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2021 8,23 M 8,96 M 8,96 M
Net cash 2021 65,7 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 640 M 1 785 M 1 785 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float -
Chart MEDARTIS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Medartis Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDARTIS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 138,80 CHF
Average target price 120,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Brönnimann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk W. Kirsten Chief Financial Officer
Marco Gadola Chairman
Manuel Schaer Chief Technology Officer
Jürg Greuter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDARTIS HOLDING AG6.61%1 785
STRYKER CORPORATION-0.12%100 842
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-4.14%14 377
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.1.64%6 437
AXONICS, INC.0.55%2 644
GLAUKOS CORPORATION22.28%2 552