Medartis : 2021 Annual Report

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices and solutions for the treatment of bone fractures of the upper and lower extremities as well as the head. Medartis employs approximately 700 people at its 14 locations and offers products in over 50 countries worldwide. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and surgical staff with procedure- and anatomy- specific solutions and world-classservices that lead to excellent treatment outcomes.

