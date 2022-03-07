Medartis : 2021 Annual Report

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis is one of the world's leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices and solutions for the treatment of bone fractures of the upper and lower extremities as well as the head. Medartis employs approximately 700 people at its 14 locations and offers products in over 50 countries worldwide. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and surgical staff with procedure- and anatomy- specific solutions andworld-classservices that lead to excellent treatment outcomes.
As part of a review of the finance processes, Medartis challenged the presentation of commissions paid to certain third party sales agents. As a result the company has reclassified distributor sales commissions, which were historically deducted from net sales, into operating expenses. Furthermore, some e arly payment discounts, which had previously been reported as financial expenses, are now deducted from net sales. For 2020 the reclassified commission amounted to CHF 3.6m, for 2021 it amounted to CHF 4.7m. Early payment discount reclassifications were CHF 0.6m in 2020 and CHF 0.7m in 2021. For detailed information, please see Note 2.3 of the 2021 Annual report.
CER (constant exchange rates) excludes currency effects between two reporting periods. Unless otherwise stated, the company generally shows growth rates in CER. To facilitate the underlying comparison between two periods, percentage changes in these tables are always made using the restated values.
