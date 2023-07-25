Medartis Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Medartis 2023 half-year results presentation
25.07.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST
INVITATION │ AUDIO WEBCAST
We are pleased to invite you to our H1 2023 results presentation on 15 August 2023. The following documents will be published on our corporate website and distributed to our newsletter subscribers at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET / Swiss time.
(a) Press Release
(b) the Half-year Report
(c) the Conference Presentation
If you would like to subscribe to our mailing list, please use the following online form. The video webcast event will be held in English.
Date:
Tuesday, 15 August 2023
Time:
13:00 CEST / Swiss time
Speakers:
Christoph Brönnimann (CEO) and Dirk Kirsten (CFO)
Audio webcast with Q&A:
Webcast participants can submit their questions in writing via the webcast platform or verbally with the telephone line provided below . Please use the latest version of your browser.
Participant’s Link (also accessible through our website):
https://event.swisscom.ch/v/medartis-hy2023
A recording of this online event will be immediately available at the same link for one month, as well as an MP4 file on our website shortly after the conference.
You can also connect via the following phone numbers:
Zurich: +41 43 456 9986
Geneva : +41 22 592 7915
US: +1 786 697 3501
UK: +44 33 0551 0200
Paris: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
Berlin : +49 (0) 30 3001 90612
Please dial in 5 minutes before the start of the conference and enter the keyword "Medartis" when prompted by the operator. To place a question verbally please press *1 and to withdraw press *2.
About Medartis
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis (SIX Swiss Exchange: MED / ISIN CH0386200239) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of medical devices for the surgical fixation of bone fractures in the upper and lower extremities and the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs more than 860 people in 13 locations and its products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and surgical staff with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments, as well as world-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.
Medartis Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Medartis Group, which is engaged in manufacturing medical devices and implants. The Group develops, manufactures and distributes to surgeons, hospitals and medical centers titanium screws, plates, surgical instruments and system solutions for internal fracture fixation. Medartis AG, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has developed such technologies as TriLock for locking the screw into the plate, SpeedTip, a screw that does not require pre-drilling, and HexaDrive self-holding screw and screw-driver. It has two product lines. The APTUS product line comprises upper and lower extremities products for hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder and foot fixation. The MODUS line combines products dedicated to cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) surgery. The Group's products are sold globally in more than 30 countries, including Germany and the United States, either directly through its sales subsidiaries, or through third-party distributors.