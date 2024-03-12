be increased by up to CHF 1'056'957.20 by issuing of up to 5'284'786 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each, or up to 42.8% of the capital issued and outstanding as of 31 December 2023.

Pre-emptive rights for the subscription of new shares upon conversion of instruments are excluded. Shareholders' advance subscription rights with regard to the new convertible bonds or similar instruments may be restricted or excluded by decision of the BOD, subject to the provisions of the Articles of Association. If advance subscription rights are excluded, (i) the instruments are to be placed at market conditions, (ii) the exercise period is not to exceed ten years from the date of issue of option rights and twenty years for conversion rights and (iii) the conversion or exercise price for the new shares is to be set at least in line with the market conditions prevailing at the date on which the instruments are issued. For further information, see Articles 3b and 5 of the Articles of Association.

Conditional capital for employee benefit plans

At the AGM on 6 April 2022, the company's shareholders resolved to increase conditional share capital to be used for employee benefit plans in the amount of CHF 124'479.60, corresponding to 622'398 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each, which corresponds to 5.03% of the capital issued and outstanding as of 31 December 2023. In 2023, 26'426 registered shares were created from conditional capital. Share capital outstanding as of 31 December 2023 can therefore be increased by up to CHF 111'580.60 by issuing up to 557'903 shares (4.5% of the existing capital issued). Further information can be found in articles 3c and 5 of the Articles of Association and in Article 2.3 of this Corporate Governance Report.

The creation of conditional capital for employee benefit plans was proposed by the BOD in connection with the company's IPO in 2018. This conditional capital allowed Medartis to establish its current, share- based long-term equity compensation plans to foster the important alignment of management's interests with the interests of the company's shareholders, as well as its Employee Share Purchase Plans (ESPP-S and ESPP-STI), under which employees can purchase Medartis shares with a certain discount. Further information can be found in Articles 3.1, 3.2 c), and 3.2 e) of the Remuneration Report of this Annual Report. The creation of conditional capital for employee benefit plans was proposed by the BOD in connection with the company's IPO in 2018.

The BOD considered the use of conditional capital for employee benefits appropriate while safeguarding the company's liquidity and investing in the strategic growth of Medartis. The maximum dilution potential of this capital is limited and is expected to be more than compensated for by the incentives it creates for plan participants to create long-term value for Medartis and its shareholders.