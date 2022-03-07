Medartis : Corporate Governance Report 2021

The Medartis corporate governance principles and rules are laid down in the Articles of Association, the Rules for Organizational Regulations, the Corporate Compliance System including the Code of Conduct, and the Charters of the Board Committees. Further, Medartis takes into account the recommendations of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance, as in force at
31 December 2021.
As a basis of corporate governance disclosure, this report is in compliance with the Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance published by the SIX Swiss Exchange (Directive), where Medartis' shares have been traded since the company's initial public offering in 2018. Additional information can be found in the Financial and Remuneration Report Sections of this Annual Report.
1. Group structure and shareholders
1.1 Group structure
Medartis Holding AG is incorporated as a stock corporation under the laws of Switzerland and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Medartis' principal executive offices are at Hochbergerstrasse 60E, 4057 Basel, Switzerland.
Medartis Holding AG, Basel, is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Zurich, Switzerland (valor number: 38'620'023, ISIN:
CH0386200239, SIX: MED). The market capitalization as per 31 December 2021 was CHF 1'538 million. The closing price on 31 December 2021 amounted to CHF 130.20. No other company controlled by Medartis Holding AG is listed on a stock exchange. For financial market participants, the Medartis Holding AG has obtained the following Legal Entity Identifier number (LEI) 506700VUSP6HG3F28846.
Medartis Holding AG has invested in a number of companies to support its strategic ambition of becoming a global extremities and head company leading in technology and innovation. A list of the subsidiaries and associates of the Medartis Group as of 31 December 2021 can be found in Note 1 of the Financial Report.
1.2 Significant shareholders
The table below shows shareholders and shareholder groups owning / representing more than 3% of the voting rights of Medartis as published on the reporting and publication platform of the Disclosure Office of SIX Swiss Exchange as of 31 December 2021.
Nordflint Capital Partners Fondsmaeglerselskab A/S
709'056
6.00%
Willi Miesch, Küssnacht (SZ), Switzerland
617'917
5.23%
NexMed Holding AG is beneficially owned by Dominik Ellenrieder, Chandolin, Switzerland.
Endeavour Medtech GP Limited, Guernsey, Channel Islands, as general partner of Endeavour Medtech Growth LP, is exercising all the voting rights related to the shares. Further, no limited partner of Endeavour Medtech Growth LP indirectly beneficially owns the shares held by Endeavour Medtech Growth LP which represent 5% or more of the voting rights.
Further information on the share register incl. the prior year figures can be found in note 15 and 16 in the 'Notes to the financial statements' of the Financial Report section in this report. All information on disclosure notifications concerning the significant shareholders may be found on the SIX Exchange Regulation website.
The company does not have any cross-shareholdings exceeding 5% of the holdings of capital or voting rights in any other company.
2. Capital structure
2.1 Capital
The ordinary share capital as of 31 December 2021 has a nominal value of CHF 2'362'873.60, consisting of 11'814'368 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each.
The authorized share capital as of 31 December 2021 has a nominal value of CHF 1'175'052.80, consisting of 5'875'264 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each.
The conditional share capital for bonds and similar debt instruments as of 31 December 2021 has a nominal value of CHF 1'056'957.20, consisting of 5'284'786 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each. The conditional share capital for employee benefit plans as of 31 December 2021 has a nominal value of CHF 105'327.80, consisting of 526'639 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each.
2.2 Authorised and conditional capital
Authorised capital
At the Annual General Meeting of 17 April 2020, the company's shareholders resolved to create authorized capital in the maximum amount of CHF 1'175'052.80, corresponding to 5'875'264 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each, or up to 49.7% of the capital issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021.
The Board of Directors is authorized to increase the share capital in one or several steps until 16 April 2022 and to exclude preemptive rights of shareholders to subscribe new shares, subject to certain legal restrictions in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations. Subscription rights to new shares can be excluded if (i) the new shares are placed at market conditions, (ii) the new shares are used for acquisition, financing, or re-financing purposes or (iii) the new shares are used for the expansion of the shareholder base and/or to be placed with a new strategic partner. For further information, see articles 3a and 5 of the Articles of Association.
Conditional capital for convertible bonds and similar debt instruments
At the Annual General Meeting of 17 April 2020, the company's shareholders resolved to create conditional share capital to be used for convertible bonds or similar debt instruments. The share capital may be increased by up to CHF 1'056'957.20 by the issuance of up to 5'284'786 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each, or up to 44.7% of the capital issued and outstanding as of
31 December, 2021.
Pre-emptive rights for the subscription of new shares upon conversion of instruments are excluded. Shareholders' advance subscription rights with regard to the new convertible bonds or similar instruments may be restricted or excluded by decision of the Board of Directors, subject to the provisions of the Articles of Association. If advance subscription rights are excluded, (i) the instruments are to be placed at market conditions, (ii) the exercise period is not to exceed ten years from the date of issue of option rights and twenty years for conversion rights and (iii) the conversion or exercise price for the new shares is to be set at least in line with the market conditions prevailing at the date on which the instruments are issued. For further information, see articles 3b and 5 of the Articles of Association.
At the Annual General Meeting of 19 February 2018, the company's shareholders resolved to create conditional share capital to be used for employee benefit plans. As of December 31, 2019, the outstanding share capital amounted to CHF 118'095.60 with the possibility to issue 590,478 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each. In 2020 and 2021, 27'619 registered shares and 36'220 shares respectively were created from conditional capital. The share capital outstanding as of December 31, 2021 can therefore be increased by up to CHF 105'327.80 by issuing up to 526'639 shares (4.5% of the existing capital issued). Further information can be found in articles 3c and 5 of the Articles of Association and in article 2.3 of this Corporate Governance Report.
The creation of conditional capital for employee benefit plans was proposed by the Board of Directors in connection with the company's IPO in 2018. This conditional capital allowed Medartis to establish its current, share-basedlong-term equity compensation plan to foster the important alignment of management's interests with the interest of the company's shareholders. Further information can be found in articles 3.1, 3.2 c) and 3.2 e) of the Remuneration Report of this report.
The Board of Directors considered the use of conditional capital for employee benefits appropriate while safeguarding the company's liquidity and investing into the strategic growth of Medartis. The maximum dilution potential of this capital is limited and is expected to be more than compensated for by the incentives it creates for plan participants to create long-term value for Medartis and its shareholders.
2.3 Changes in capital
The following table shows the changes in the nominal share capital and the number of shares issued over the past three financial years:
Date of share issuance registration
New nominal share capital (in CHF)
Total number of shares issued
20 December 2019
2'350'106
11'750'529 shares at CHF 0.20 each(1)
21 April 2020
2'355'630
11'778'148 shares at CHF 0.20 each(2)
During 2021
2'362'874
11'814'368 shares at CHF 0.20 each(3)
On 20 December 2019, 9'522 registered shares were created from conditional share capital on the basis of Article 3c of the Articles of Association by exercising options from the Long Term Incentive Programme (LTI) of Executive Management Board members for the 2018 financial year.
On 21 April 2020, 27'619 registered shares were created from conditional share capital on the basis of Article 3c of the Articles of Association by exercising options from the Long Term Incentive Programme (LTI) of Executive Management Board members for the 2019 financial year and from the "Restricted Share Plan for the Board" of Board of Directors members for the period from the Annual General Meeting 2020 to the Annual General Meeting 2021. These 27'619 registered shares have not been registered in the commercial register as per 31 December 2020. Therefore, the share capital registered in the commercial register as per 31 December 2020 has a nominal value of CHF 2'350'105.80, consisting of 11'750'529 fully paid in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each.
Between 21-27 April 2021 a total of 21'879 registered shares were created from conditional share capital on the basis of Article 3c of the Articles of Association by exercising options from the Long Term Incentive Programme (LTI) of EMB for the 2019 financial year for non-Swiss residents and for 2020 for Swiss residents as well from the "Restricted Share Plan for the Board" of BOD members for the period from the AGM 2021 to the AGM 2022. 7'912 shares were created as part of the Employee Share Participation Plan (ESPP) on 1 November 2021. In the course of the year, an additional 6'429 shares divided into four transactions were created due to the CEO buy-out award as expained in more detail in the Remuneration Report 2019. The aformentioned shares have not been registered in the commercial register as per 31 December 2021 and therefore the commercial register at year-end 2021 has a nominal value of CHF 2'355'629.60, consisting of 11'778'148 fully paid in registered shares.
2.4 Shares and participation certificates
Medartis Holding AG has no other categories of shares than one category of registered shares, which are fully paid in, with one share bearing one vote. There are no restrictions on the transferability of the shares.
Each share duly entered in the share register entitles the shareholder to one vote. On 31 December 2021, 9'608'578 shares representing 81.3% of the issued capital were registered in the share register. The total number of shareholders registered amounted to 2'217. All shareholders may be represented at the General Meeting by a proxy. Proxies and directives issued to the independent voting representative may be given either in writing or online. Other voting representatives must have a proxy signed by hand by the shareholder. The Board of Directors decides whether proxies shall be recognized. The independent voting representative is elected by the General Meeting for a term of office until the end of the next AGM and can be re-elected. In the case of a vacancy, the Board of Directors shall designate an independent voting representative for the next General Meeting.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Medartis Holding AG published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 05:28:03 UTC.