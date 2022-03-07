Medartis : Corporate Governance Report 2021

Further information on the share register incl. the prior year figures can be found in note 15 and 16 in the 'Notes to the financial statements' of the Financial Report section in this report. All information on disclosure notifications concerning the significant shareholders may be found on the SIX Exchange Regulation website.

Endeavour Medtech GP Limited, Guernsey, Channel Islands, as general partner of Endeavour Medtech Growth LP, is exercising all the voting rights related to the shares. Further, no limited partner of Endeavour Medtech Growth LP indirectly beneficially owns the shares held by Endeavour Medtech Growth LP which represent 5% or more of the voting rights.

The table below shows shareholders and shareholder groups owning / representing more than 3% of the voting rights of Medartis as published on the reporting and publication platform of the Disclosure Office of SIX Swiss Exchange as of 31 December 2021.

Medartis Holding AG has invested in a number of companies to support its strategic ambition of becoming a global extremities and head company leading in technology and innovation. A list of the subsidiaries and associates of the Medartis Group as of 31 December 2021 can be found in Note 1 of the Financial Report.

As a basis of corporate governance disclosure, this report is in compliance with the Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance published by the SIX Swiss Exchange (Directive), where Medartis' shares have been traded since the company's initial public offering in 2018. Additional information can be found in the Financial and Remuneration Report Sections of this Annual Report.

The Medartis corporate governance principles and rules are laid down in the Articles of Association , the Rules for Organizational Regulations , the Corporate Compliance System including the Code of Conduct, and the Charters of the Board Committees. Further, Medartis takes into account the recommendations of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance, as in force at

1.3 Cross-shareholdings

The company does not have any cross-shareholdings exceeding 5% of the holdings of capital or voting rights in any other company.

2. Capital structure

2.1 Capital

The ordinary share capital as of 31 December 2021 has a nominal value of CHF 2'362'873.60, consisting of 11'814'368 fully paid-in registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each.

The authorized share capital as of 31 December 2021 has a nominal value of CHF 1'175'052.80, consisting of 5'875'264 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each.

The conditional share capital for bonds and similar debt instruments as of 31 December 2021 has a nominal value of CHF 1'056'957.20, consisting of 5'284'786 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each. The conditional share capital for employee benefit plans as of 31 December 2021 has a nominal value of CHF 105'327.80, consisting of 526'639 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each.

2.2 Authorised and conditional capital

Authorised capital

At the Annual General Meeting of 17 April 2020, the company's shareholders resolved to create authorized capital in the maximum amount of CHF 1'175'052.80, corresponding to 5'875'264 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each, or up to 49.7% of the capital issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors is authorized to increase the share capital in one or several steps until 16 April 2022 and to exclude preemptive rights of shareholders to subscribe new shares, subject to certain legal restrictions in accordance with the Swiss Code of Obligations. Subscription rights to new shares can be excluded if (i) the new shares are placed at market conditions, (ii) the new shares are used for acquisition, financing, or re-financing purposes or (iii) the new shares are used for the expansion of the shareholder base and/or to be placed with a new strategic partner. For further information, see articles 3a and 5 of the Articles of Association.

Conditional capital for convertible bonds and similar debt instruments

At the Annual General Meeting of 17 April 2020, the company's shareholders resolved to create conditional share capital to be used for convertible bonds or similar debt instruments. The share capital may be increased by up to CHF 1'056'957.20 by the issuance of up to 5'284'786 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.20 each, or up to 44.7% of the capital issued and outstanding as of

31 December, 2021.

Pre-emptive rights for the subscription of new shares upon conversion of instruments are excluded. Shareholders' advance subscription rights with regard to the new convertible bonds or similar instruments may be restricted or excluded by decision of the Board of Directors, subject to the provisions of the Articles of Association. If advance subscription rights are excluded, (i) the instruments are to be placed at market conditions, (ii) the exercise period is not to exceed ten years from the date of issue of option rights and twenty years for conversion rights and (iii) the conversion or exercise price for the new shares is to be set at least in line with the market conditions prevailing at the date on which the instruments are issued. For further information, see articles 3b and 5 of the Articles of Association.