Medartis : Remuneration Report 2021

Remuneration report

The present remuneration report of Medartis Holding AG sets out the guiding basic remuneration principles, the governance rules around compensation decisions, the current compensation architecture and elements, as well as the actual remuneration paid and/ or allocated to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management Board for the reported year. It is in compliance with the requirements of the Ordinance Against Excessive Compensation in Publicly Listed Companies ("VegüV"), Medartis' Articles of Association and, with respect to compensation disclosure, article 5 of the appendix to the SIX Exchange Regulation Directive on Corporate Governance (DCG) and section 38 of appendix 1 of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance.

1. Basic remuneration principles

Medartis' remuneration system underpins the group's commitment to attract, engage and retain the best talents within the industry. The Articles of Association of Medartis Holding AG stipulate the following basic principles:

• Board of Directors (Art. 30): The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors (BOD) consists of a fixed compensation, which is paid in cash and/or in the form of shares. It may comprise other compensation elements and benefits.

• Executive Management Board (Art. 31): The remuneration of the Executive Management Board (EMB) consists of fixed remuneration elements (comprising base salary and possibly other remuneration elements and benefits) and variable compensation elements (consisting of short-term and/or long-term compensation components). The variable components may be paid in cash and/or shares, options or other equity-based instruments.

• Approval by the Annual General Meeting (Art. 16): The Annual General Meeting approves annually, on a binding basis and at the request of the Board of Directors, the aggregate amounts of the fixed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, and of the Executive Management Board for the next full financial year following the year of the Annual General Meeting. The General Meeting further approves annually the total amount of variable remuneration elements (short-term and long-term) for the Executive Management Board for the current financial year in a binding and separate manner.

• Additional amount for newly appointed members of the Executive Management Board (Art. 32): Should new members of the EMB be appointed after the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, an additional amount of up to 140% of the latest CEO total compensation in case of a new CEO appointment, and/or up to 140% of the latest average group executive's total compensation in case of appointment of other new members of the Executive Management Board, may be granted according to article 32 of the Articles of Association. In addition, and based on the same article, buy-out awards in the amount of up to CHF 1'000'000 to a newly appointed CEO and/or up to CHF 500'000 for other newly appointed members of the EMB may be granted in order to compensate the newly appointed executives for the loss of deferred compensation elements with their previous employer. The Annual General Meeting does not vote on the additional amount used according to article 32 of the Articles of Association.

• No loans, credits, additional pension benefits (Art. 33): Members of the BOD and EMB may not be granted any loans, credits or pension benefits outside the scope of occupational benefits, except for loans up to CHF 250'000 per individual to bridge-finance legal costs.

• Maximum contractual terms (Art. 36): Employment contracts with members of the EMB may be concluded for a fixed term of up to 1 year, or for an indefinite term with a notice period of up to 1 year.