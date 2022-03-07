Medartis : Remuneration Report 2021

The present remuneration report of Medartis Holding AG sets out the guiding basic remuneration principles, the governance rules around compensation decisions, the current compensation architecture and elements, as well as the actual remuneration paid and/ or allocated to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management Board for the reported year. It is in compliance with the requirements of the Ordinance Against Excessive Compensation in Publicly Listed Companies ("VegüV"), Medartis' Articles of Association and, with respect to compensation disclosure, article 5 of the appendix to the SIX Exchange Regulation Directive on Corporate Governance (DCG) and section 38 of appendix 1 of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance.
1. Basic remuneration principles
Medartis' remuneration system underpins the group's commitment to attract, engage and retain the best talents within the industry. The Articles of Association of Medartis Holding AG stipulate the following basic principles:
• Board of Directors (Art. 30): The remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors (BOD) consists of a fixed compensation, which is paid in cash and/or in the form of shares. It may comprise other compensation elements and benefits.
• Executive Management Board (Art. 31): The remuneration of the Executive Management Board (EMB) consists of fixed remuneration elements (comprising base salary and possibly other remuneration elements and benefits) and variable compensation elements (consisting of short-term and/or long-term compensation components). The variable components may be paid in cash and/or shares, options or other equity-based instruments.
• Approval by the Annual General Meeting (Art. 16): The Annual General Meeting approves annually, on a binding basis and at the request of the Board of Directors, the aggregate amounts of the fixed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, and of the Executive Management Board for the next full financial year following the year of the Annual General Meeting. The General Meeting further approves annually the total amount of variable remuneration elements (short-term and long-term) for the Executive Management Board for the current financial year in a binding and separate manner.
• Additional amount for newly appointed members of the Executive Management Board (Art. 32): Should new members of the EMB be appointed after the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, an additional amount of up to 140% of the latest CEO total compensation in case of a new CEO appointment, and/or up to 140% of the latest average group executive's total compensation in case of appointment of other new members of the Executive Management Board, may be granted according to article 32 of the Articles of Association. In addition, and based on the same article, buy-out awards in the amount of up to CHF 1'000'000 to a newly appointed CEO and/or up to CHF 500'000 for other newly appointed members of the EMB may be granted in order to compensate the newly appointed executives for the loss of deferred compensation elements with their previous employer. The Annual General Meeting does not vote on the additional amount used according to article 32 of the Articles of Association.
• No loans, credits, additional pension benefits (Art. 33): Members of the BOD and EMB may not be granted any loans, credits or pension benefits outside the scope of occupational benefits, except for loans up to CHF 250'000 per individual to bridge-finance legal costs.
• Maximum contractual terms (Art. 36): Employment contracts with members of the EMB may be concluded for a fixed term of up to 1 year, or for an indefinite term with a notice period of up to 1 year.
The overall responsibility for the implementation of the statutory remuneration principles lies with the Board of Directors.
Duties and Responsibilities
According to the Human Resources and Compensation Committee Charter (Art. 3) and the Articles of Association of Medartis Holding AG (Art. 27), the Human Resources and Compensation Committee assists the full Board of Directors in the following tasks:
Annual General Meeting
Presenting motions to the BOD in view of the next ordinary Annual General Meeting A(GM) with respect to the aggregate amount of remuneration of the directors and of the members of the executive management of the Company;
Assisting the BOD in the preparation of the remuneration report, to be adopted by the Board and then disclosed to the shareholders of the Company at the next ordinary Annual General Meeting;
Implementing the resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting with respect to the aggregate amount of remuneration of the members of the Board and the members of the executive management of the Company;
Remuneration
Reviewing the principles, programs and targets for compensation of the Board, the CEO and the executive management and submitting them to the Board for approval; thereby ensuring that the compensation paid by the Company is based on market and performance-related criteria;
Preparing proposals concerning the compensation of the BOD, the CEO and the executive management, and submitting them to the Board for approval and submission to the next ordinary Annual General Meeting;
Equity Plans
Assisting the BOD in the setting up of the conditions for the granting, the assignment, the blocking, the exercise and the expiry of the remuneration of the members of the Board and of the executive management in the form of equity securities, conversion rights and option rights in accordance with article 28 and article 29 of the Articles of Association, as well as assisting and advising the Board in the review and approval of general compensation and benefit policies including any long-term incentive compensation or equity plans;
Human Capital
Conducting an annual review of the organization's Human Resource strategic plan to ensure congruence with the Company's broader strategic plan, which includes a review of:
• recruitment and selection • talent development • performance management • company culture;
Annually reviewing the performance of the CEO and the EMB in fulfilling the set strategic objectives;
Conducting forward-looking discussions of how human capital requirements are affected by evolving corporate strategy and external landscape changes (technology, competitors, labour market);
Nomination
Regularly reviewing the structure, size and composition (including the skills, knowledge and experience required) of the BOD compared to its current position and submitting recommendations to the BOD with regard to any changes;
Assessing candidates for the CEO role and submitting a proposal to the BOD for approval;
Discussing the CEO's proposals for appointments to the executive management with the CEO and submitting such proposals to the Board for approval;
Other
Annually reviewing and pre-approving the schedule of services and fees the Company plans to ask the compensation consultants to render in the upcoming year, as presented to the Committee by management, and ensuring that the independence of the compensation consultants is maintained.
The Human Resources and Compensation Committee is entitled to conduct investigations in all matters of its competence. In well-founded cases, it shall in particular have full access, to the extent required for the accomplishment of its duties, to the company's EMB, employees, books and records.
To the extent required for the accomplishment of its duties, the Human Resources and Compensation Committee may request the services of independent advisors and experts. Details on the constitution of the BOD and of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, as well as regarding further details such as, for example, maximum number of external mandates, can be found in Medartis' corporate governance report.
The BOD or the Human Resources and Compensation Committee determine annually the performance values and the variable short- and long-term compensation elements, their amount and attainment, as well as the allocation conditions, vesting conditions and periods, as well as any blocking periods and expiration conditions in accordance with the compensation plan regulations.
The Human Resources and Compensation Committee recommends, and the BOD determines, on an annual basis, the amount of the remuneration of the individual members of the Board of Directors, including its Chairman, subject to and within the limits of the maximum total amount approved by the Annual General Meeting. All decisions are subject to Medartis' conflict of interest policy as put forward in the Organizational Regulations (Art. 35).
Remuneration to the CEO is recommended by the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and determined by the Board of Directors on an annual basis, subject to and within the limits of the maximum total amount approved by the Annual General Meeting. Remuneration to the other members of the Executive Board is recommended by the CEO, reviewed by the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and determined by the Board of Directors, on an annual basis, subject to and within the limits of the maximum total amount approved by the Annual General Meeting.
The Human Resources and Compensation Committee meets upon calling of its chairman as often as required for the fulfilment of its duties, but at least three times a year as defined in Article 6 para. 1 and 2 as well as article 9 of the Organizational Regulations. The chairman of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee can invite persons other than committee members to attend all or a portion of a meeting. Invited persons shall not participate in the discussions or deliberations of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee unless invited to do so, and shall not be entitled to vote.
The Human Resources and Compensation Committee reviews the compensation package of the members of the EMB annually and proposes to the Board of Directors any adjustments. As a base for this work the Human Resources and Compensation Committee assesses compensation packages in similar companies. To build the compensation benchmark the following surveys and reference databases were used:
• The Klingler Survey for Executive members for similar companies in the worldwide MedTech industry as well as worldwide players in Health Care with a similar size (in terms of employees and/or revenue), and
• The Mercer Total Remuneration Survey for Executive members of mid-size companies
• The Statistics from HCM International Ltd. Based on 53 smaller mid-caps Swiss companies of the SPI not included in the SMI or SMIM with a market capitalization between CHF 1.1 and 6.8 billion.
