  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Medartis Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MED   CH0386200239

MEDARTIS HOLDING AG

(MED)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:30:04 2023-03-16 pm EDT
68.10 CHF   +8.61%
02:52aMedartis Raises CHF30 Million for KeriMedical Stake Buy
MT
02:16aMedartis : announces small captial increase
PU
02:03aMedartis announces completion of a CHF 30 million capital increase to finance its additional stake in Keri Medical
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medartis announces completion of a CHF 30 million capital increase to finance its additional stake in Keri Medical

03/17/2023 | 02:03am EDT
Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Medartis announces completion of a CHF 30 million capital increase to finance its additional stake in Keri Medical

17-March-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, 17 March 2023: Medartis Holding AG (SIX: MED), an orthopaedic company specialising in head and extremity surgery, today announced the successful completion of a small capital increase of CHF 30 million in a private placement to finance an additional stake in Keri Medical SA and for general corporate purposes.

As part of its growth strategy, Medartis announced at the publication of its 2022 annual results on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement to increase its stake in Keri Medical SA to 47% through the purchase of an additional 18% stake for approximately CHF 18 million. 476,190 newly issued shares, representing 4% of the total share capital, were sold in a private placement to a selected number of institutional investors.

Dirk Kirsten, CFO Medartis, comments: “Following the publication of our 2022 annual results, we received positive signals from investors and shareholders. We decided to take advantage of this opportunity to expand the free float of our share.”

These shares will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange from 23 March 2023. The new shares were issued from existing authorised capital at a price of CHF 63.00 per share each, which represents a discount of 4.7% to volume weighted average price of the Medartis shares on 14 and 15 March 2023.

About Medartis
Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis (SIX Swiss Exchange: MED / ISIN CH0386200239) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of medical devices for the surgical fixation of bone fractures in the upper and lower extremities and the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs more than 860 people in 13 locations and its products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and surgical staff with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments, as well as world-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.

Your contact:

Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
CH-4057 Basel

Telephone: +41 61 633 37 36
Investor Email: investor.relations@medartis.com
Media Email:    corporate.communication@medartis.com

Disclaimer and forward-looking statements
Medartis product pictures and the company logo are trademarks of the Medartis AG in Switzerland and various other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
This  communication  does  not  constitute  an  offer  or  invitation  to  subscribe  for  or  purchase  any securities of Medartis Holding AG. This publication may  contain certain forward-looking statements and assessments or  intentions  concerning  the  company  and  its  business.  Such  statements  involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance  or  achievements  of  the  company  to  be  materially  different  from  those  expressed  or implied  by  such  statements.  Readers  should  therefore  not  place  reliance  on  these  statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The company disclaims any obligation to  update these forward-looking  statements,  assessments  or  intentions.  Further,  neither the company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, counsel or advisers nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein or of the views given or implied.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
4057 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 633 34 34
Fax: +41 61 633 34 00
E-mail: info@medartis.com
Internet: www.medartis.com
ISIN: CH0386200239
Valor: 38620023
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1585023

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1585023  17-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1585023&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
