Medartis : announces small captial increase

Medartis announces completion of a CHF 30 million capital increase to finance its additional stake in Keri Medical

Basel, 17 March 2023: Medartis Holding AG (SIX: MED), an orthopaedic company specialising in head and extremity surgery, today announced the successful completion of a small capital increase of CHF 30 million in a private placement to finance an additional stake in Keri Medical SA and for general corporate purposes.

As part of its growth strategy, Medartis announced at the publication of its 2022 annual results on Tuesday 14 March that it had signed an agreement to increase its stake in Keri Medical SA to 47% through the purchase of an additional 18% stake for approximately CHF 18 million. 476 190 newly issued shares, representing 4% of the total share capital, were sold in a private placement to a selected number of institutional investors.

Dirk Kirsten, CFO Medartis, comments: "Following the publication of our 2022 annual results, we received positive signals from investors and shareholders. We decided to take advantage of this opportunity to expand the free float of our share."

These shares will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange from 23 March 2023. The new shares were issued from existing authorised capital at a price of CHF 63.00 per share each, which represents a discount of 4.7% to volume weighted average price of the Medartis shares on 14 and 15 March 2023.

About Medartis

