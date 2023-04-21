Advanced search
Medartis shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2023
EQ
Medartis : Medienmitteilung Generalversammlung 2023
PU
Octavian Lowers Price Target on Medartis, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
Medartis shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2023

04/21/2023 | 09:11am EDT
Medartis Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Medartis shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2023

21.04.2023 / 15:08 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

  • 82.0% of the total share capital was represented at this year's Annual General Meeting
  • All proposals by the Board of Directors were approved with a large majority
  • Adjusted Articles of Association increase flexibility and improve shareholder rights
  • Dominik Ellenrieder stepped down from the Board after 23 years; Chairman Marco Gadola and all other six Board members were re-elected

Basel, 21 April 2023: The shareholders of the Medartis Holding AG (SIX: MED) today approved all proposals of the Board of Directors with a clear majority of more than 89,7%. After the pandemic years, the Assembly took place physically at the Medartis headquarters in Basel.

A total of 10,108,811 shares were directly or indirectly represented at the Annual General Meeting, representing 82.0% of the total share capital. The shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors (BOD) for their activities in the business year 2022. In three separate votes, the shareholders approved the maximum total remuneration of the Board of Directors from the AGM 2023 to the AGM 2024 and the maximum total remuneration of the Executive Committee. The AGM also approved the company's 2022 Remuneration Report on a consultative basis with 93.6%.

Shareholders approved a number of changes to Medartis' Articles of Association to implement new provisions of the Swiss Code of Obligations that came into force on 1 January 2023. These included changes to the provisions on share capital, the conduct of General Meetings and shareholders' rights. The powers of the General Meeting have been increased and the hurdles for shareholders to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting or to add items to the agenda have been reduced. In addition, the shareholders approved the introduction of a capital band which authorises the Board of Directors to increase or decrease the share capital of the company in connection with M&A and capital market activities and the financing thereof. The shareholders approved a capital band ranging from CHF 2,466,551.80 (lower limit) to CHF 3,551,924.20 (upper limit), which is valid for five years.

 

Seven of the previous eight members of the BOD were confirmed for a further one-year term of office with a large share of votes. Marco Gadola was re-elected Chairman of the BOD with 95.0% of the votes. The long-standing Board member and previous Chairman of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee (HRCC), Dominik Ellenrieder, retired from the Medartis Board after 23 years in service. Damian Tappy will take over as Chairman of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee (HRCC) following his re-election to the HRCC.

 

In accordance with the proposal of the BOD, the shareholders confirmed the re-election of Neovius AG as

independent voting representative and Ernst & Young AG as statutory auditors. A detailed list of all resolutions and the voting distribution of the AGM 2023 can be found under the following link on the Medartis website. The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place physically in Basel on 17 April 2024.

 

About Medartis

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Medartis is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of medical devices for surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities as well as for the craniomaxillofacial region. Medartis employs approx. 860 individuals across its 13 locations, with products offered in over 50 countries globally. Medartis is committed to providing surgeons and operating theatre personnel with the most innovative titanium implants and instruments as well as best-in-class service. For more information, please visit www.medartis.com.

 

Your contact:
Corporate Communications
Investor contact: investor.relations@medartis.com

Media contact: corporate.communication@medartis.com

+41 61 633 37 36

 

# # #


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Medartis Holding AG
Hochbergerstrasse 60E
4057 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 633 34 34
Fax: +41 61 633 34 00
E-mail: info@medartis.com
Internet: www.medartis.com
ISIN: CH0386200239
Valor: 38620023
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1614257

 
End of News EQS News Service

1614257  21.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614257&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MEDARTIS HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2023 212 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2023 6,05 M 6,77 M 6,77 M
Net Debt 2023 32,5 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 166x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 888 M 993 M 993 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,34x
EV / Sales 2024 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 818
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart MEDARTIS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Medartis Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDARTIS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 72,00 CHF
Average target price 119,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christoph Brönnimann Chief Executive Officer
Dirk W. Kirsten Chief Financial Officer
Marco Gadola Chairman
Manuel Schaer Chief Technology Officer
Jürg Greuter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDARTIS HOLDING AG-12.20%993
STRYKER CORPORATION22.42%114 445
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-5.88%16 781
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC12.30%13 549
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.5.15%7 715
ENOVIS CORPORATION7.06%3 122
