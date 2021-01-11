Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MedAvail Holdings, Inc    MDVL

MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC

(MDVL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedAvail : Enters Michigan Market

01/11/2021 | 04:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Innovative self-serve pharmacy kiosks now embedded in two clinics

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company driving best in class medication adherence by embedding its pharmacy services directly into Medicare-focused clinics using its proprietary MedCenter solution, today announced that it has opened its hub pharmacy in Detroit and its first SpotRx locations in Michigan.

In-clinic SpotRx kiosks and courier home delivery are available to patients at two Oak Street Health clinic locations in the Detroit area. SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States, which deploys and operates the MedAvail MedCenters.

"Our goal is to transform the $300 billion U.S. pharmacy market with a technology-enabled solution utilizing robotics and telemedicine, backed up with localized home delivery," said Ed Kilroy, Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail. "We are thrilled to be bringing our SpotRx technology and concierge services to the Medicare population in Michigan, our third target state. We have a total annual market opportunity of over $2 billion in Michigan with more than 700 potential clinics for our SpotRx solution.”

MedAvail now has SpotRx pharmacies in Arizona, California, and Michigan. MedAvail’s SpotRx Pharmacy business is primarily focused on the Medicare (65+ year old) market and the medical clinics where they receive care. The SpotRx MedCenter allows patients to virtually consult with a pharmacist and fill their medications within clinics, eliminating the need to visit a pharmacy. SpotRx also provides patients the option to have their medications delivered to their homes free of charge.

The embedded nature of the SpotRx business model allows MedAvail to be a member of the care team improving adherence and health outcomes. MedAvail’s first fill adherence rates are typically over 85%, which is significantly higher than the average. Medication adherence, in turn, has a significant impact on the Star Rating system used by CMS and the resulting impact on clinic reimbursement. In addition to delivering higher than average first fill adherence rates, MedAvail’s net promoter score (NPS) of 90+ across patients is indicative of their high level of satisfaction with its pharmacy service.

About SpotRx

SpotRx is transforming pharmacy by placing control of the pharmacy experience in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.

About MedAvail

MedAvail (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC
04:08pMEDAVAIL : Enters Michigan Market
BU
01/06MEDAVAIL : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2020MEDAVAIL : MemorialCare Continues to Expand Relationship with MedAvail, Offering..
BU
2020MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financi..
AQ
2020MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders,..
AQ
2020MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
2020MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
2020MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
2020MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13,0 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 416 M 416 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 32,1x
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float -
Chart MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC
Duration : Period :
MedAvail Holdings, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,50 $
Last Close Price 13,14 $
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edwin J. Kilroy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard van Hamel Platerink Chairman
Ryan Ferguson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Fraser Mackay Chief Information Officer
Michael R. Kramer Independent Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ