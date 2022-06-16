Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MedAvail Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDVL   US58406B1035

MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.

(MDVL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
1.610 USD   +11.03%
05:03pMEDAVAIL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:03pMEDAVAIL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:03pMEDAVAIL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MedAvail : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
MCGRAW LAURIE
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
MedAvail Holdings, Inc. [MDVL] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC. , 6665 MILLCREEK DR. UNIT 1
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MISSISSAUGA L5N 5M4
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
MCGRAW LAURIE
C/O MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.
6665 MILLCREEK DR. UNIT 1
MISSISSAUGA, L5N 5M4 		X

Signatures
Ramona Seabaugh, attorney-in-fact for Laurie McGraw 2022-06-15
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) All shares subject to the option grant will vest on the earlier of the one-year anniversary of the date of grant, or the date of the next Annual Meeting following the date of grant, subject to continued service on the Board through each vesting date.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Medavail Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.
05:03pMEDAVAIL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:03pMEDAVAIL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:03pMEDAVAIL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:03pMEDAVAIL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:03pMEDAVAIL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:55pMEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
06/07MedAvail to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/13MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : MedAvail Holdings, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12MedAvail Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -49,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,22x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 287
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MedAvail Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,45 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 314%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Doerr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ramona Seabaugh Chief Financial Officer
Robert Carrington Faulkner Chairman
Matt Broome Executive Vice President-Technology
George Burrows Vice President-Operations & Vendor Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDAVAIL HOLDINGS, INC.3.57%102
ATLAS COPCO AB-35.76%45 860
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.59%32 708
FANUC CORPORATION-17.80%28 591
SANDVIK AB-24.43%23 407
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-42.65%20 799