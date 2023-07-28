Q2 Presentation 2023

We create value and contribute to improved quality of life in Life Science

2

Sales and EBITDA rolling 12 months by quarter

The Group's net sales LTM (MSEK)

The Group's EBITDA and EBITA (line) LTM (MSEK)

excluding one-time effects

excluding one-time effects

3

MedCap | An active investor in Life Science companies

Second Quarter 2023,

Sales by Business Area

Specialty

Pharma

34%

1 331

MSEK

MedTech

66%

Sales by Product Category

Oth Food 2%

(Nutrition...)

15%Pharma

30%

Medical

Devices

16%

Assistive

Technology

37%

Sales by Market

RoW

2%

Europe

24%

Nordic

21%

Sweden

53%

4

MedCap Platforms

Assistive Technology

Diagnostic ECG

Probiotics, Nutrition

Components for

Pharma & CDMO

CDMO and Packaging

medical imaging

Position

Simplifying life for people

Digitalizing work-flow with easy

Partner for contract

Partner for carbon fiber

with special needs

to use ECG

manufacturing

engineering & manufact'ng

Prevalence of e.g. Autism,

Cardio diagnostics

Wellness

Medical imaging

Drivers

ADHD, Dementia

Hospital digitalization

Fitness

Mammography

and mobility

Independence, accessibility,

and integration

  • Aging population

Markets

• Nordics, Netherlands, UK,

• Nordics, Germany, Europe

• Nordics

• Europe, USA

Global Exports

Exports

MedTech

MedTech

MedTech

MedTech

Developing and marketing specialty pharma in Nordics

  • Pharmaceutical demand in e.g. Infection; Acute care; ADHD; Substance abuse
  • Pharmaceutical shortages
  • Nordics,
    Outlicensing in Europe

Specialty Pharma

5

