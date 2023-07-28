Q2 Presentation 2023
We create value and contribute to improved quality of life in Life Science
Sales and EBITDA rolling 12 months by quarter
The Group's net sales LTM (MSEK)
The Group's EBITDA and EBITA (line) LTM (MSEK)
excluding one-time effects
excluding one-time effects
MedCap | An active investor in Life Science companies
Second Quarter 2023,
Sales by Business Area
Specialty
Pharma
34%
1 331
MSEK
MedTech
66%
Sales by Product Category
Oth Food 2%
(Nutrition...)
15%Pharma
30%
Medical
Devices
16%
Assistive
Technology
37%
Sales by Market
RoW
2%
Europe
24%
Nordic
21%
Sweden
53%
MedCap Platforms
Assistive Technology
Diagnostic ECG
Probiotics, Nutrition
Components for
Pharma & CDMO
CDMO and Packaging
medical imaging
Position
Simplifying life for people
Digitalizing work-flow with easy
Partner for contract
Partner for carbon fiber
with special needs
to use ECG
manufacturing
engineering & manufact'ng
•
Prevalence of e.g. Autism,
•
Cardio diagnostics
•
Wellness
•
Medical imaging
Drivers
ADHD, Dementia
•
Hospital digitalization
•
Fitness
•
Mammography
and mobility
•
Independence, accessibility,
and integration
- Aging population
Markets
• Nordics, Netherlands, UK,
• Nordics, Germany, Europe
• Nordics
• Europe, USA
Global Exports
Exports
MedTech
MedTech
MedTech
MedTech
Developing and marketing specialty pharma in Nordics
- Pharmaceutical demand in e.g. Infection; Acute care; ADHD; Substance abuse
- Pharmaceutical shortages
- Nordics,
Outlicensing in Europe
Specialty Pharma
