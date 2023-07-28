MedCap AB (publ) is a Sweden-based private equity company engaged in investments in and development of companies active primarily within the medical equipment sector. The Company reports four segments: Abilia, Unimedic, Quickels and Inpac. The Company's portfolio includes such companies as Abilia AB, which is engaged in the development and marketing of aids within the fields of communication, cognition, noise and environmental control; Unimedic AB, engaged in contract manufacturing of liquid pharmaceuticals; Quickels Systems AB, which is engaged in the development and marketing of intensive medical care equipment, such as care bags and electrocardiogram (ECG) equipment; AirContainer Package System AB that offers a wide range of packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, and Dunmedic AB, which offers medical products, medicines and food supplements.