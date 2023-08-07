Medeon Biodesign, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Medeon Biodesign, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 51.73 million compared to TWD 29.35 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 632.59 million compared to TWD 191.74 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 7.22 compared to TWD 2.19 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 7.22 compared to TWD 2.19 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 7.22 compared to TWD 2.19 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 7.22 compared to TWD 2.19 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 95.07 million compared to TWD 219.89 million a year ago. Net loss was TWD 806.27 million compared to TWD 124.57 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 9.2 compared to TWD 1.42 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was TWD 9.2 compared to TWD 1.42 a year ago. Basic loss per share was TWD 9.2 compared to TWD 1.42 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was TWD 9.2 compared to TWD 1.42 a year ago.