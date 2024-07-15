MEDESIS PHARMA: 2023 FULL-YEAR BUSINESS AND EARNINGS

Medesis Pharma S.A. is specialized in the research and development, based on a breakthrough technology (AONYS®) for the delivery of therapeutic molecules, of drugs to treat diseases for which there is no effective treatment. The company's portfolio includes a drug candidate used to optimize cancer radiotherapy, 2 drug candidates used in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases (Alzheimer's disease and Huntington's disease) and 2 drug candidates used in the treatment of radioactive contamination following a civil or military nuclear accident (Plutonium decorporation and cesium decorporation).