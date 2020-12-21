Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.    MDP   CA58410Q2036

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(MDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medexus Announces Annual Equity Incentive Grants to Non-Executive Directors

12/21/2020 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has formally granted (the “Annual Grants”) restricted share units (“RSUs”) and stock options (“Options”) to the Company’s non-executive directors pursuant to the Company’s previously-approved annual director compensation framework. The Annual Grants were approved by the Board in November 2020 on the recommendation of the Compensation, Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board as part of the Company’s overall director compensation program.

An aggregate of 25,200 RSUs and 50,400 Options were granted to the Company’s five non-executive directors with an effective date of December 19, 2020 and 100% of the RSUs and Options will vest on the date of the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders, which is expected to be held in September 2021. Each vested RSU entitles the applicable holder to receive one common share of the Company at a price of $0.01 per common share. The Options were issued with an exercise price of $6.60, being the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on December 18, 2020 and have a term of ten (10) years. The RSUs and Options are each exercisable by delivering an exercise notice to the Company in accordance with the Company’s 2018 omnibus equity incentive plan and the terms of the applicable award agreement.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 905-676-0003
E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 514-762-2626 ext. 202
E-mail: roland.boivin@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1-212-671-1020
Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):
Tina Byers
Adelaide Capital
Tel: 905-330-3275
E-mail: tina@adcap.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

READER ADVISORIES

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “plans” and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of the Company’s next annual general meeting of shareholders. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include those set out in the Company’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company’s most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis; future capital requirements and dilution; intellectual property protection and infringement risks; competition (including potential for generic competition); reliance on key management personnel; the Company’s ability to implement its business plan; the Company’s ability to leverage its United States and Canadian infrastructure to promote additional growth, including with respect to the infrastructure of Medexus Inc. and Medac Pharma, Inc. and the potential benefits the Company expects to derive therefrom; regulatory approval by the Canadian health authorities; product reimbursement by third party payers; patent litigation or patent expiry; litigation risk; stock price volatility; government regulation; and potential third party claims. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
05:30pMedexus Announces Annual Equity Incentive Grants to Non-Executive Directors
GL
09:53aMEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : (MDP.V) expands specialty pharmaceuticals portfolio
AQ
08:38aMEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Enters into Exclusive License to Register and Commerci..
AQ
12/18MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Medexis Pharmaceuticals Licenses Injectable Treatment ..
MT
12/18MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Enters into Exclusive License to Register and Commerci..
AQ
12/08Medexus to Present at The 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Decem..
GL
12/07Innovation Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand View..
AQ
12/03MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com Dece..
AQ
11/18MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Financial Statements Q2 2021
PU
11/18MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Management Discussion & Analysis Q2 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 114 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
Net income 2021 -11,0 M -8,52 M -8,52 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,4 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 88,7%
Chart MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,17 CAD
Last Close Price 6,60 CAD
Spread / Highest target 9,85%
Spread / Average Target -6,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth dEntremont Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter A. van der Velden Chairman
Roland Boivin Chief Financial Officer
Michael Peter Mueller Independent Director
Benoit Gravel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.67.51%75
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.90%406 754
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.29%299 387
PFIZER INC.1.51%209 440
NOVARTIS AG-12.39%206 857
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.56%201 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ