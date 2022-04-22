Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDP   CA58410Q2036

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(MDP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/21 03:59:59 pm EDT
2.990 CAD   -1.64%
08:31aMedexus Pharmaceuticals Announces Resubmission of Treosulfan NDA
GL
04/20Medexus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
AQ
04/19Medexus to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Announces Resubmission of Treosulfan NDA

04/22/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Additional data collection and analysis reconfirms confidence in New Drug Application for Treosulfan

NDA resubmission date consistent with previously announced timeline

FDA decision still expected within six months of resubmission

TORONTO and CHICAGO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Medexus Pharmaceuticals (Medexus) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) and medac, a strategic partner of Medexus, are pleased to announce that medac has resubmitted its New Drug Application for Treosulfan (NDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The NDA requests approval of Treosulfan in combination with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). The resubmission includes additional clinical data and statistical analysis relating to the previously-completed phase 3 clinical trial of Treosulfan as well as an update of the integrated summary of safety, which the FDA had requested in their July 2021 Complete Response Letter to medac.

“medac’s comprehensive data collection and analysis reconfirmed our confidence in the results of the phase 3 study, and we are pleased that the FDA will have an opportunity to review this additional information,” commented Ken d’Entremont, Medexus’s Chief Executive Officer. “Within 30 days of resubmission, the FDA will communicate the timeline for their review. We and our partners at medac look forward to an FDA decision within six months from resubmission. An FDA approval would then pave the way for a commercial launch of Treosulfan in the United States within Medexus’s fiscal year 2023.”

Michael Adelman, Medexus’s General Manager, U.S. Operations, commented further: “Treosulfan is orphan drug designated and, if approved, would be the first in a new conditioning treatment class for allo-HSCT Reduced Toxicity Conditioning – providing patients and their physicians with a unique combination of improved survival outcomes compared to reduced-intensity regimens and decreased toxicity compared to standard myeloablative regimens.”

Mr. Adelman continued, “During the extended registration period, we have continued to work diligently with our partners at medac to further prepare for the launch of Treosulfan in the United States. We stand ready to execute our comprehensive launch plan upon approval. We are very hopeful for a favorable FDA decision and believe that, if approved, Treosulfan will become the new standard of care for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome undergoing allo-HSCT in North America.”

About Medexus

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform and a portfolio of proven best-in-class products. Our current focus is on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. We continue to build a highly differentiated company with a growing portfolio of innovative and high-value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade.

Our current leading products are Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B (a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding); and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. We also hold exclusive US and Canadian rights to commercialize Gleolan (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride or ALA HCl), an FDA-approved, orphan drug designated optical imaging agent currently indicated in patients with glioma (suspected World Health Organization Grades III or IV on preoperative imaging) as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

We have also licensed Treosulfan, a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, for commercialization in the United States and Canada. Treosulfan was approved by Health Canada in June 2021 and is marketed in Canada as Trecondyv®. Treosulfan is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Our mission is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients. We strive to deliver on this mission by acting on our core values: Quality, Innovation, Customer Service, and Collaboration.

Contacts

For more information, please contact any of the following:

Medexus

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel: 905-676-0003
Email: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel: 312-548-3139
Email: marcel.konrad@medexus.com

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford
Adelaide Capital
Tel: 1-480-625-5772
Email: victoria@adcap.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “plans”, “potential”, and similar words or expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and expected outcome of the FDA approval process for Treosulfan and a related launch of the product in the United States and expectations regarding the product’s prospects if approved by the FDA. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medexus cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include those set out in Medexus’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including Medexus’s most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis; future capital requirements and dilution; intellectual property protection and infringement risks; competition (including potential for generic competition); reliance on key management personnel; Medexus’s ability to implement its business plan; Medexus’s ability to leverage its U.S. and Canadian infrastructure to promote additional growth; regulatory approval by relevant health authorities, including the FDA; product reimbursement by third party payers; litigation or expiry with respect to patents or other intellectual property rights; litigation risk; stock price volatility; government regulation; and potential third party claims. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, Medexus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
08:31aMedexus Pharmaceuticals Announces Resubmission of Treosulfan NDA
GL
04/20Medexus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Confer..
AQ
04/19Medexus to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference
AQ
03/09Medexus to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference
AQ
03/01Medexus Pharmaceuticals Details Deal for Gleolan in the United States
MT
03/01Medexus Pharmaceuticals Announces Deal for Gleolan in the United States
AQ
02/22Medexus Pharmaceuticals Initiated at Outperform With $5.50 Target at Raymond James
MT
02/17MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : CFO Certification
PU
02/17MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : CEO Certification
PU
02/17MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Interim Financial Statements
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 95,6 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
Net income 2022 -2,60 M -2,08 M -2,08 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59,7 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,99 CAD
Average target price 6,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth dEntremont Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcel Konrad Chief Financial Officer
Peter A. van der Velden Chairman
Richard Labelle VP-Allergy, Pediatric & OTC Portfolios
Michael Peter Mueller Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.17.25%48
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.18%482 166
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.38%311 474
ABBVIE INC.17.08%279 991
PFIZER, INC.-16.83%276 163
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.85%261 329