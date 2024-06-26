Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Consolidated Financial Statements
March 31, 2024 and 2023
(expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
Independent auditor's report
To the Shareholders of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Our opinion
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company)
as at March 31, 2024 and 2023, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Accounting Standards).
What we have audited
The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise:
- the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2024 and 2023;
- the consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the years then ended;
- the consolidated statements of changes in shareholder's equity for the years then ended;
- the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and
- the notes to the consolidated financial statements, comprising material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Independence
We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Key audit matter
Revenue recognition net of reserves for estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts
Refer to note 2, Basis of presentation and material accounting policies to the consolidated financial statements.
For the year ended March 31, 2024, revenues of $113.1 million were recognized, net of reserves for estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks, and discounts.
The Company sells its products directly to wholesale distributors. The wholesale distributors in turn sell to independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals and group purchasing organizations (indirect customers). The ultimate selling price is determined based on the contractual arrangements that the Company has with the patient's insurer or other payment program. The time between initial shipment to the distributor (when the revenue is recognized), the dispensing of a product to a patient and notification by the relevant insurer or payment program may be several months. Revenue is recognized net of reserves for estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts. Management applies the expected value
method using contractual terms and historical trends assumptions in estimating the returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts, which represents variable consideration and involves a high degree of judgment and complexity.
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others:
- For a sample of revenue transactions, tested how management determined the reserves for estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts, which included the following:
- Obtained an understanding of the estimation process related to reserves for estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts.
- Evaluated the appropriateness of the expected value method used by management.
- Evaluated the reasonableness of the estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts, by considering the contractual terms of the applicable contracts and historical trends.
Key audit matter
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
We considered this a key audit matter due to the high degree of judgment required by management in determining the estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts. This in turn led to a high degree of subjectivity and complexity in performing procedures and evaluating evidence relating to the estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts.
Impairment assessment of goodwill and intangible assets
Refer to note 2, Basis of presentation and material accounting policies and note 7 - Intangible assets and goodwill to the consolidated financial statements.
As at March 31, 2024, the total carrying value of goodwill and intangible assets related to licenses amounted to $10.3 million and $64.1 million, respectively.
Management assesses goodwill for impairment at least annually, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value may be impaired. Impairment is determined by assessing the recoverable amount of the Company's cash generating unit (CGU). The Company has one CGU and one operating segment. No goodwill impairment was recognized as a result of management's impairment assessment.
For intangible assets related to licenses, when impairment indicators exist, an impairment assessment is conducted. At year-end, management identified impairment indicators due to a decrease in projected revenue growth rates
on certain intangible assets related to licenses. As a result, management performed impairment assessments on these licences. The impairment assessments have resulted in an impairment loss in the amount of $0.89 million.
Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others:
- Tested how management determined the recoverable amounts of the Company's CGU to which goodwill is allocated and of intangible assets related to licenses for which impairment indicators were identified, which included the following:
- Tested the underlying data used in the discounted cash flow models.
- Evaluated the reasonableness of the significant assumptions related to revenue growth rates and future operating costs by
- comparing revenue growth rates to the budget, management's strategic plans approved by the Board of Directors, available third party published economic data and considering the current and past performance of the licences;
- comparing future operating costs to recent actual operating costs incurred and iii) considering whether these assumptions were consistent with evidence obtained in other areas of the audit, as applicable.
- Professionals with specialized skill and knowledge in the field of valuation assisted us in evaluating the appropriateness of the fair value less costs of disposal method and the discounted cash flow models and in evaluating the reasonableness of the discount rates applied by management.
Key audit matter
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
The recoverable amounts of the Company's CGU to which goodwill is allocated and intangible assets related to licenses is the higher of fair value
less costs of disposal and value and use.
The recoverable amounts of the Company's CGU to which goodwill is allocated and intangible assets related to licenses, for which impairment indicators were identified, were based on a fair value less costs of disposal method using discounted cash flow models. Significant assumptions used in the discounted cash flow models included revenue growth rates, future operating costs and
discount rates.
We considered this a key audit matter due to the significant judgment by management in determining the recoverable amounts, which led to a high degree of audit effort and subjectivity in performing procedures to test the significant assumptions used by management. The audit effort involved the use of professionals with specialized skills and knowledge in the field of valuation.
Other information
Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis.
Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken since these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
-
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
- Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Marc-Stéphane Pennee.
/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants
Toronto, Ontario
June 25, 2024
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
March 31,
March 31,
As at
Note
2024
2023
Assets
$
$
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,255
13,069
Accounts receivable
3
24,030
22,381
Inventories
4
30,772
22,848
Prepaids
5
10,138
12,376
Other current assets
2,301
2,295
72,496
72,969
Property and equipment
6
778
899
Intangible assets
7
64,141
70,373
Goodwill
7
10,276
10,282
Deferred tax assets
8,042
6,806
155,733
161,329
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
8
43,232
33,415
Income tax payable
1,318
1,183
Current portion of long-term debt
9
15,743
8,733
Convertible debentures - Host
10
-
33,973
Convertible debentures - Derivative
10
-
80
Balance of payable for business combinations
11
3,233
3,492
Other current liabilities
2,703
2,620
66,229
83,496
Long-term debt
9
34,153
27,377
Balance of payable for business combinations
11
25,028
28,008
125,410
138,881
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
12
76,390
69,014
Contributed surplus
12,005
11,307
Cumulative translation adjustment
6,170
6,155
Deficit
(64,242)
(64,028)
30,323
22,448
155,733
161,329
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)
Note
2024
2023
$
$
Revenue
Products
113,054
108,096
Cost of sales
Cost of sales of products
47,985
42,330
Amortization of product licences
7
5,555
5,728
53,540
48,058
Gross profit
59,514
60,038
Selling and administrative expenses
15
44,869
48,253
Research and development expenses
1,607
2,943
Transaction-related fees & expenses
282
265
Termination benefits
823
610
Depreciation and amortization
6
251
353
Impairment of intangible assets
7
888
-
Operating income
10,794
7,614
Financing costs
16
10,605
13,499
Convertible debentures - Unrealized gain on fair value of derivative
10
(82)
(2,533)
Foreign exchange loss
165
1,689
Income (loss) before income taxes
106
(5,041)
Income tax expense (recovery)
Current
22
1,555
2,066
Deferred
22
(1,235)
(8,328)
320
(6,262)
Net income (loss)
(214)
1,221
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency income on translation
15
2,184
Comprehensive income (loss)
(199)
3,405
Net income (loss) per share
Basic
12
(0.01)
0.06
Diluted
12
(0.01)
0.06
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
22,321,446
19,976,167
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(expressed in thousands of United States dollars except number of shares)
Share Capital
Cumulative
Total
Common
Contributed
translation
shareholders'
shares
Amount
surplus
adjustment
Deficit
equity
Note
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - March 31, 2022
19,952,538
68,686
10,384
3,971
(65,249)
17,792
Net income
-
-
-
1,221
1,221
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
2,184
-
2,184
Comprehensive income
-
-
-
2,184
1,221
3,405
Issuance of warrants
-
-
35
-
-
35
Share-based compensation - Stock
13
-
-
451
-
-
451
option plan
Share-based compensation - RSU plan
13
-
-
583
-
-
583
Share-based compensation - PSU plan
13
-
-
545
-
-
545
Issuance of shares for settling of RSUs
13
228,952
328
(691)
-
-
(363)
Balance - March 31, 2023
20,181,490
69,014
11,307
6,155
(64,028)
22,448
Balance - March 31, 2023
20,181,490
69,014
11,307
6,155
(64,028)
22,448
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(214)
(214)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
15
-
15
Comprehensive loss
-
-
-
15
(214)
(199)
Issuance of shares for settling of warrants
14
132,299
101
(101)
-
-
-
Share-based compensation - Stock
-
-
275
-
-
275
option plan
Share-based compensation - RSU plan
-
-
281
-
-
281
Share-based compensation - PSU plan
13
-
-
383
-
-
383
Issuance of shares for settling of RSUs
13
143,233
238
(343)
-
-
(105)
Issuance of shares for settling of PSUs
13
102,807
188
(553)
-
-
(365)
Common shares issued under bought
3,898,384
6,849
756
-
-
7,605
deal offering
Balance - March 31, 2024
24,458,213
76,390
12,005
6,170
(64,242)
30,323
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements.
