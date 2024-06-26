Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements March 31, 2024 and 2023 (expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Independent auditor's report To the Shareholders of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Our opinion In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at March 31, 2024 and 2023, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Accounting Standards). What we have audited The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise: the consolidated statements of financial position as at March 31, 2024 and 2023;

the consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of changes in shareholder's equity for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, comprising material accounting policy information and other explanatory information. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Independence We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP PwC Tower, 18 York Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 0B2 T.: +1 416 863 1133, F.: +1 416 365 8215, Fax to mail: ca_toronto_18_york_fax@pwc.com "PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.

Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Key audit matter Revenue recognition net of reserves for estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts Refer to note 2, Basis of presentation and material accounting policies to the consolidated financial statements. For the year ended March 31, 2024, revenues of $113.1 million were recognized, net of reserves for estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks, and discounts. The Company sells its products directly to wholesale distributors. The wholesale distributors in turn sell to independent pharmacies, managed care organizations, hospitals and group purchasing organizations (indirect customers). The ultimate selling price is determined based on the contractual arrangements that the Company has with the patient's insurer or other payment program. The time between initial shipment to the distributor (when the revenue is recognized), the dispensing of a product to a patient and notification by the relevant insurer or payment program may be several months. Revenue is recognized net of reserves for estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts. Management applies the expected value method using contractual terms and historical trends assumptions in estimating the returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts, which represents variable consideration and involves a high degree of judgment and complexity. How our audit addressed the key audit matter Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others: For a sample of revenue transactions, tested how management determined the reserves for estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts, which included the following:

Obtained an understanding of the estimation process related to reserves for estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts. Evaluated the appropriateness of the expected value method used by management. Evaluated the reasonableness of the estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts, by considering the contractual terms of the applicable contracts and historical trends.



Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter We considered this a key audit matter due to the high degree of judgment required by management in determining the estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts. This in turn led to a high degree of subjectivity and complexity in performing procedures and evaluating evidence relating to the estimated returns, rebates, chargebacks and discounts. Impairment assessment of goodwill and intangible assets Refer to note 2, Basis of presentation and material accounting policies and note 7 - Intangible assets and goodwill to the consolidated financial statements. As at March 31, 2024, the total carrying value of goodwill and intangible assets related to licenses amounted to $10.3 million and $64.1 million, respectively. Management assesses goodwill for impairment at least annually, or more frequently if events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value may be impaired. Impairment is determined by assessing the recoverable amount of the Company's cash generating unit (CGU). The Company has one CGU and one operating segment. No goodwill impairment was recognized as a result of management's impairment assessment. For intangible assets related to licenses, when impairment indicators exist, an impairment assessment is conducted. At year-end, management identified impairment indicators due to a decrease in projected revenue growth rates on certain intangible assets related to licenses. As a result, management performed impairment assessments on these licences. The impairment assessments have resulted in an impairment loss in the amount of $0.89 million. Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others: Tested how management determined the recoverable amounts of the Company's CGU to which goodwill is allocated and of intangible assets related to licenses for which impairment indicators were identified, which included the following:

Tested the underlying data used in the discounted cash flow models. Evaluated the reasonableness of the significant assumptions related to revenue growth rates and future operating costs by comparing revenue growth rates to the budget, management's strategic plans approved by the Board of Directors, available third party published economic data and considering the current and past performance of the licences; comparing future operating costs to recent actual operating costs incurred and iii) considering whether these assumptions were consistent with evidence obtained in other areas of the audit, as applicable. Professionals with specialized skill and knowledge in the field of valuation assisted us in evaluating the appropriateness of the fair value less costs of disposal method and the discounted cash flow models and in evaluating the reasonableness of the discount rates applied by management.



Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The recoverable amounts of the Company's CGU to which goodwill is allocated and intangible assets related to licenses is the higher of fair value less costs of disposal and value and use. The recoverable amounts of the Company's CGU to which goodwill is allocated and intangible assets related to licenses, for which impairment indicators were identified, were based on a fair value less costs of disposal method using discounted cash flow models. Significant assumptions used in the discounted cash flow models included revenue growth rates, future operating costs and discount rates. We considered this a key audit matter due to the significant judgment by management in determining the recoverable amounts, which led to a high degree of audit effort and subjectivity in performing procedures to test the significant assumptions used by management. The audit effort involved the use of professionals with specialized skills and knowledge in the field of valuation. Other information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken since these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Marc-Stéphane Pennee. /s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants Toronto, Ontario June 25, 2024

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in thousands of United States dollars) March 31, March 31, As at Note 2024 2023 Assets $ $ Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5,255 13,069 Accounts receivable 3 24,030 22,381 Inventories 4 30,772 22,848 Prepaids 5 10,138 12,376 Other current assets 2,301 2,295 72,496 72,969 Property and equipment 6 778 899 Intangible assets 7 64,141 70,373 Goodwill 7 10,276 10,282 Deferred tax assets 8,042 6,806 155,733 161,329 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8 43,232 33,415 Income tax payable 1,318 1,183 Current portion of long-term debt 9 15,743 8,733 Convertible debentures - Host 10 - 33,973 Convertible debentures - Derivative 10 - 80 Balance of payable for business combinations 11 3,233 3,492 Other current liabilities 2,703 2,620 66,229 83,496 Long-term debt 9 34,153 27,377 Balance of payable for business combinations 11 25,028 28,008 125,410 138,881 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 12 76,390 69,014 Contributed surplus 12,005 11,307 Cumulative translation adjustment 6,170 6,155 Deficit (64,242) (64,028) 30,323 22,448 155,733 161,329 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. 1

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares) Note 2024 2023 $ $ Revenue Products 113,054 108,096 Cost of sales Cost of sales of products 47,985 42,330 Amortization of product licences 7 5,555 5,728 53,540 48,058 Gross profit 59,514 60,038 Selling and administrative expenses 15 44,869 48,253 Research and development expenses 1,607 2,943 Transaction-related fees & expenses 282 265 Termination benefits 823 610 Depreciation and amortization 6 251 353 Impairment of intangible assets 7 888 - Operating income 10,794 7,614 Financing costs 16 10,605 13,499 Convertible debentures - Unrealized gain on fair value of derivative 10 (82) (2,533) Foreign exchange loss 165 1,689 Income (loss) before income taxes 106 (5,041) Income tax expense (recovery) Current 22 1,555 2,066 Deferred 22 (1,235) (8,328) 320 (6,262) Net income (loss) (214) 1,221 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency income on translation 15 2,184 Comprehensive income (loss) (199) 3,405 Net income (loss) per share Basic 12 (0.01) 0.06 Diluted 12 (0.01) 0.06 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 22,321,446 19,976,167 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Consolidated Financial Statements. 2