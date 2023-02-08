Advanced search
    MDP   CA58410Q2036

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(MDP)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:51:17 2023-02-08 pm EST
1.820 CAD   -1.09%
Medexus Pharmaceuticals : Financial Statements Q3 2023

02/08/2023 | 05:22pm EST
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated

Financial Statements

(unaudited)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended

December 31, 2022

(expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

As at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 (expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

December 31,

March 31,

Note

2022

2022

Assets

$

$

Current assets

9,273

Cash and cash equivalents

10,018

Accounts receivable

20,323

14,407

Inventories

22,404

21,351

Prepaids

8,710

2,055

Other current assets

1,176

1,280

61,886

49,111

Property and equipment

3

953

1,221

Intangible assets

4

71,618

76,565

Goodwill

4

10,278

10,686

Other long-term assets

1,585

1,642

146,320

139,225

Liabilities

Current liabilities

27,683

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

29,174

Income tax payable

5

414

27

Current portion of long-term debt

32,838

15,046

Convertible debentures - Host

6

32,339

-

Convertible debentures - Derivative

6

847

-

Balance of payable for business combination

7

3,402

1,226

Other current liabilities

3,283

2,635

100,806

48,108

Long-term debt

5

484

9,576

Convertible debentures - Host

6

-

30,240

Convertible debentures - Derivative

6

-

2,711

Balance of payable for business combination

7

28,095

29,277

Deferred tax liabilities

1,507

1,521

130,892

121,433

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

68,962

68,686

Contributed surplus

10,960

10,384

Cumulative translation adjustment

6,390

3,971

Deficit

(70,884)

(65,249)

15,428

17,792

146,320

139,225

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)

Three- and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Periods ended December 31

Note

Three Months

Nine Months

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

$

$

$

$

28,731

79,463

Products

21,270

56,438

Cost of sales

11,373

30,133

Cost of sales of products

8,362

24,306

Amortization of product licences

4

1,425

1,407

4,309

4,319

12,798

9,769

34,442

28,625

Gross profit

15,933

11,501

45,021

27,813

Selling and administrative expenses

10

11,878

10,679

36,864

34,140

Research and development expenses

693

1,035

2,210

5,039

Transaction-related fees & expenses

-

33

172

33

Termination benefits

372

-

610

784

Depreciation and amortization

3

90

93

285

309

Operating income (loss)

2,900

(339)

4,880

(12,492)

Financing costs

11

3,552

3,160

9,994

9,116

Convertible debentures - Unrealized loss

646

(1,706)

(gain) on fair value of derivative

(2,239)

(21,765)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(338)

(16)

1,645

368

Loss before income taxes

(960)

(1,244)

(5,053)

(211)

Income tax expense (recovery)

477

596

Current

-

125

Deferred

70

(94)

(14)

(2,744)

547

(94)

582

(2,619)

Net income (loss)

(1,507)

(1,150)

(5,635)

2,408

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency income on translation of

(302)

2,419

foreign operations

(29)

98

Comprehensive income (loss)

(1,809)

(1,179)

(3,216)

2,506

Net income (loss) per share

Basic

(0.07)

(0.07)

(0.28)

0.12

Diluted

(0.07)

(0.07)

(0.28)

0.11

Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

20,037,954

19,734,673

19,988,774

19,361,863

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)

Nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Share Capital

Common

Contributed

Cumulative

Total

Amount

translation

Deficit

shareholders'

Note

shares

surplus

adjustment

equity

$

$

$

$

$

Balance - March 31, 2021

19,166,582

66,688

9,497

4,203

(62,370)

18,018

Net income

-

-

-

-

2,408

2,408

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

98

-

98

Share-based compensation - Stock

9

-

-

710

-

-

710

option plan

Share-based compensation - RSU plan

9

-

-

1,188

-

-

1,188

Share-based compensation - PSU plan

9

-

-

137

-

-

137

Issuance of shares for settling of RSUs

9

391,240

978

(1,397)

-

-

(419)

Payment of interest on convertible

387,081

1,002

-

-

-

1,002

debentures - settled in shares

Balance - December 31, 2021

19,944,903

68,668

10,135

4,301

(59,962)

23,142

Balance - March 31, 2022

19,952,538

68,686

10,384

3,971

(65,249)

17,792

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(5,635)

(5,635)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

2,419

-

2,419

Issuance of warrants

-

-

35

-

-

35

Share-based compensation - Stock

9

-

-

387

-

-

387

option plan

Share-based compensation - RSU plan

9

-

-

554

-

-

554

Share-based compensation - PSU plan

9

-

-

129

-

-

129

Issuance of shares for settling of RSUs

9

186,480

276

(529)

-

-

(253)

Balance - December 31, 2022

20,139,018

68,962

10,960

6,390

(70,884)

15,428

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

Three- and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Periods ended December 31Note

Operating activities

Net income (loss)

Adjustments for

Depreciation and amortization

3

Amortization of product licences

4

Share-based compensation expense

9

Interest expense

11

Convertible debentures - Unrealized loss

(gain) on fair value of derivative

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

Income tax expense (recovery)

Changes in non-cash operating working capital

items

14

Income taxes paid

Cash used by operating activities

Investing activities

Purchases of property and equipment

Purchases of intangible assets

7

Business acquisition deferred payment

Cash used by investing activities

Financing activities

Interest paid

Draw of Asset-Based Loan, net

Repayment of lease liabilities

Cash provided by financing activities

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period

Cash and cash equivalents - End of period

Three Months

2021

Nine Months

2021

2022

2022

$

$

$

$

(1,507)

(1,150)

(5,635)

2,408

90

93

285

309

1,425

1,407

4,309

4,319

290

331

817

1,616

3,552

3,160

9,994

9,116

646

(2,239)

(1,706)

(21,765)

(439)

(22)

1,537

360

547

(94)

582

(2,619)

4,604

1,486

10,183

(6,256)

(6,598)

(3,204)

(15,280)

1,933

(210)

-

(210)

(639)

(2,204)

(1,718)

(5,307)

(4,962)

(17)

(9)

(51)

(79)

-

(253)

(140)

(5,976)

(521)

(91)

(835)

(304)

(538)

(353)

(1,026)

(6,359)

(643)

(599)

(2,643)

(1,535)

3,112

4,085

8,598

3,846

(53)

(9)

(148)

(108)

2,416

3,477

5,807

2,203

(326)

1,406

(526)

(9,118)

(48)

28

(219)

(15)

9,647

8,137

10,018

18,704

9,273

9,571

9,273

9,571

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 22:21:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
