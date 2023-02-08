Medexus Pharmaceuticals : Financial Statements Q3 2023
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated
Financial Statements
(unaudited)
For the three- and nine-month periods ended
December 31, 2022
(expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
As at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 (expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
December 31,
March 31,
Note
2022
2022
Assets
$
$
Current assets
9,273
Cash and cash equivalents
10,018
Accounts receivable
20,323
14,407
Inventories
22,404
21,351
Prepaids
8,710
2,055
Other current assets
1,176
1,280
61,886
49,111
Property and equipment
3
953
1,221
Intangible assets
4
71,618
76,565
Goodwill
4
10,278
10,686
Other long-term assets
1,585
1,642
146,320
139,225
Liabilities
Current liabilities
27,683
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
29,174
Income tax payable
5
414
27
Current portion of long-term debt
32,838
15,046
Convertible debentures - Host
6
32,339
-
Convertible debentures - Derivative
6
847
-
Balance of payable for business combination
7
3,402
1,226
Other current liabilities
3,283
2,635
100,806
48,108
Long-term debt
5
484
9,576
Convertible debentures - Host
6
-
30,240
Convertible debentures - Derivative
6
-
2,711
Balance of payable for business combination
7
28,095
29,277
Deferred tax liabilities
1,507
1,521
130,892
121,433
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
68,962
68,686
Contributed surplus
10,960
10,384
Cumulative translation adjustment
6,390
3,971
Deficit
(70,884)
(65,249)
15,428
17,792
146,320
139,225
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
1
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)
Three- and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)
Periods ended December 31
Note
Three Months
Nine Months
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
$
$
$
28,731
79,463
Products
21,270
56,438
Cost of sales
11,373
30,133
Cost of sales of products
8,362
24,306
Amortization of product licences
4
1,425
1,407
4,309
4,319
12,798
9,769
34,442
28,625
Gross profit
15,933
11,501
45,021
27,813
Selling and administrative expenses
10
11,878
10,679
36,864
34,140
Research and development expenses
693
1,035
2,210
5,039
Transaction-related fees & expenses
-
33
172
33
Termination benefits
372
-
610
784
Depreciation and amortization
3
90
93
285
309
Operating income (loss)
2,900
(339)
4,880
(12,492)
Financing costs
11
3,552
3,160
9,994
9,116
Convertible debentures - Unrealized loss
646
(1,706)
(gain) on fair value of derivative
(2,239)
(21,765)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(338)
(16)
1,645
368
Loss before income taxes
(960)
(1,244)
(5,053)
(211)
Income tax expense (recovery)
477
596
Current
-
125
Deferred
70
(94)
(14)
(2,744)
547
(94)
582
(2,619)
Net income (loss)
(1,507)
(1,150)
(5,635)
2,408
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency income on translation of
(302)
2,419
foreign operations
(29)
98
Comprehensive income (loss)
(1,809)
(1,179)
(3,216)
2,506
Net income (loss) per share
Basic
(0.07)
(0.07)
(0.28)
0.12
Diluted
(0.07)
(0.07)
(0.28)
0.11
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
20,037,954
19,734,673
19,988,774
19,361,863
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (unaudited)
Nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)
Share Capital
Common
Contributed
Cumulative
Total
Amount
translation
Deficit
shareholders'
Note
shares
surplus
adjustment
equity
$
$
$
$
$
Balance - March 31, 2021
19,166,582
66,688
9,497
4,203
(62,370)
18,018
Net income
-
-
-
-
2,408
2,408
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
98
-
98
Share-based compensation - Stock
9
-
-
710
-
-
710
option plan
Share-based compensation - RSU plan
9
-
-
1,188
-
-
1,188
Share-based compensation - PSU plan
9
-
-
137
-
-
137
Issuance of shares for settling of RSUs
9
391,240
978
(1,397)
-
-
(419)
Payment of interest on convertible
387,081
1,002
-
-
-
1,002
debentures - settled in shares
Balance - December 31, 2021
19,944,903
68,668
10,135
4,301
(59,962)
23,142
Balance - March 31, 2022
19,952,538
68,686
10,384
3,971
(65,249)
17,792
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(5,635)
(5,635)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
2,419
-
2,419
Issuance of warrants
-
-
35
-
-
35
Share-based compensation - Stock
9
-
-
387
-
-
387
option plan
Share-based compensation - RSU plan
9
-
-
554
-
-
554
Share-based compensation - PSU plan
9
-
-
129
-
-
129
Issuance of shares for settling of RSUs
9
186,480
276
(529)
-
-
(253)
Balance - December 31, 2022
20,139,018
68,962
10,960
6,390
(70,884)
15,428
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Three- and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
Periods ended December 31
Note
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
Adjustments for
Depreciation and amortization
3
Amortization of product licences
4
Share-based compensation expense
9
Interest expense
11
Convertible debentures - Unrealized loss
(gain) on fair value of derivative
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
Income tax expense (recovery)
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
items
14
Income taxes paid
Cash used by operating activities
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
Purchases of intangible assets
7
Business acquisition deferred payment
Cash used by investing activities
Financing activities
Interest paid
Draw of Asset-Based Loan, net
Repayment of lease liabilities
Cash provided by financing activities
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
Three Months
2021
Nine Months
2021
2022
2022
$
$
$
$
(1,507)
(1,150)
(5,635)
2,408
90
93
285
309
1,425
1,407
4,309
4,319
290
331
817
1,616
3,552
3,160
9,994
9,116
646
(2,239)
(1,706)
(21,765)
(439)
(22)
1,537
360
547
(94)
582
(2,619)
4,604
1,486
10,183
(6,256)
(6,598)
(3,204)
(15,280)
1,933
(210)
-
(210)
(639)
(2,204)
(1,718)
(5,307)
(4,962)
(17)
(9)
(51)
(79)
-
(253)
(140)
(5,976)
(521)
(91)
(835)
(304)
(538)
(353)
(1,026)
(6,359)
(643)
(599)
(2,643)
(1,535)
3,112
4,085
8,598
3,846
(53)
(9)
(148)
(108)
2,416
3,477
5,807
2,203
(326)
1,406
(526)
(9,118)
(48)
28
(219)
(15)
9,647
8,137
10,018
18,704
9,273
9,571
9,273
9,571
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 22:21:30 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Analyst Recommendations on MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Sales 2023
142 M
106 M
106 M
Net income 2023
-10,1 M
-7,54 M
-7,54 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-3,69x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
36,8 M
27,4 M
27,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,24x
Nbr of Employees
100
Free-Float
88,2%
Chart MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
1,84 CAD
Average target price
5,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target
172%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.