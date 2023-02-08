Medexus Pharmaceuticals : Financial Statements Q3 2023

(expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

For the three- and nine-month periods ended

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

As at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 (expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)

Three- and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts and number of shares)

Periods ended December 31 Note Three Months Nine Months 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ $ $ $ 28,731 79,463 Products 21,270 56,438 Cost of sales 11,373 30,133 Cost of sales of products 8,362 24,306 Amortization of product licences 4 1,425 1,407 4,309 4,319 12,798 9,769 34,442 28,625 Gross profit 15,933 11,501 45,021 27,813 Selling and administrative expenses 10 11,878 10,679 36,864 34,140 Research and development expenses 693 1,035 2,210 5,039 Transaction-related fees & expenses - 33 172 33 Termination benefits 372 - 610 784 Depreciation and amortization 3 90 93 285 309 Operating income (loss) 2,900 (339) 4,880 (12,492) Financing costs 11 3,552 3,160 9,994 9,116 Convertible debentures - Unrealized loss 646 (1,706) (gain) on fair value of derivative (2,239) (21,765) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (338) (16) 1,645 368 Loss before income taxes (960) (1,244) (5,053) (211) Income tax expense (recovery) 477 596 Current - 125 Deferred 70 (94) (14) (2,744) 547 (94) 582 (2,619) Net income (loss) (1,507) (1,150) (5,635) 2,408 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency income on translation of (302) 2,419 foreign operations (29) 98 Comprehensive income (loss) (1,809) (1,179) (3,216) 2,506 Net income (loss) per share Basic (0.07) (0.07) (0.28) 0.12 Diluted (0.07) (0.07) (0.28) 0.11 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 20,037,954 19,734,673 19,988,774 19,361,863

