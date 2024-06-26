Management's Discussion & Analysis Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024

Table of Contents Preliminary Notes ii Company Overview 1 Selected Annual Information 2 Highlights for Twelve-Month Period Ended March 31, 2024 4 Discussion of Operations 9 Summary of Quarterly Results 14 Company Strategy and Outlook 16 Liquidity and Capital Resources 19 Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements 23 Transactions with Related Parties 23 Fourth Quarter 24 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) 26 Critical Accounting Estimates, Judgments, and Assumptions 28 Financial Instruments and Other Instruments 28 Disclosure of Outstanding Share Data 29 Risk Factors and Risk Management 32 Controls and Procedures 35 Additional Information 36 i

PRELIMINARY NOTES This management's discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations (MD&A) of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively Medexus or Company) relates to the financial year ended March 31, 2024. It was approved by Medexus's board of directors (Board) on June 25, 2024. The audited consolidated financial statements of Medexus for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with Medexus's audited consolidated financial statements and most recently filed annual information form (AIF). Throughout this MD&A, 12-month periods (ended March 31) are sometimes referred to as "financial years" or "fiscal years" and three-month periods within each financial year are sometimes referred to as sequentially-numbered "financial quarters" or "fiscal quarters" (with fourth financial quarters ended on March 31). Unless the context otherwise requires, all financial information in this MD&A is presented on an IFRS Accounting Standards basis and all amounts are presented in US dollars. Forward-looking statements Certain statements in this MD&A contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, also known and/or referred to as "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements include statements that express or involve discussions as to expectations, beliefs, plans, targets, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance, and which are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, indicated by words, phrases, or expressions such as "anticipates", "believes", "budget", "potential", "targets", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "goals", "intends", "may", "might", "objective", "outlook", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "will", "would", and "vision", or similar words, phrases, or expressions. All forward-looking statements in this MD&A are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements in this section. Specific forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to, information contained in statements regarding any of the following: Medexus's business strategy, outlook, and other expectations regarding financial or operational performance; anticipated trends and challenges in Medexus's business and the markets in which it operates, including the Company's competitive position in and demographics of those markets; Medexus's expectations and plans regarding future growth, revenues, and expenses (including in respect of IXINITY, the IXINITY manufacturing process improvement initiative, and Medexus's other leading products); Medexus's ability to pay dividends, distributions, and other cash amounts in respect of Medexus's outstanding securities; Medexus's expectations regarding the business strategies of its competitors, pricing of products, and product opportunities; expectations regarding the impact of the Federal Court judgment in respect of the Metoject Litigation (defined below) on Metoject, the company, and its business; Medexus's overall capital allocation strategy, including expectations regarding availability of funds from operations, cash flow generation, and capital allocation and anticipated cash needs, capital requirements, and needs for additional financing; Medexus's ability to secure and fund commercialization rights to promising products and the performance of ii

those products against expectations; the ability of Medexus and its business partners to secure regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, Health Canada, and other agencies when required; and the impact of Medexus's balance-sheet and cost management strategies and any benefits from those strategies. In addition, forward-looking statements in this MD&A also include statements regarding the potential benefits of treosulfan and terbinafine hydrochloride; the occurrence, timing, and expected outcome of the FDA review process for treosulfan and the Health Canada review process for terbinafine hydrochloride; and, if approved by the FDA (in the case of treosulfan) and Health Canada (in the case of terbinafine hydrochloride), the expected timing of any commercial launch of the product in the relevant market and related expectations regarding the product's prospects, and the potential competitive position of the product and anticipated trends and potential challenges in the market in which the product is expected to compete. The forward-looking statements and information included in this MD&A are based on Medexus's current expectations and assumptions, including factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on regulatory guidelines, historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Although Medexus believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, readers of this MD&A should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information in this MD&A because Medexus can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements and information involve inherent risks and uncertainties because they address or relate to future events and conditions. Actual results could differ, and could differ materially, from those currently anticipated by Medexus and contemplated by the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of one or more of a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties or otherwise. Relevant risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development conducted by Medexus or, more frequently, its business partners, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates, and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data relating to products or product candidates are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities or other third parties; whether regulatory authorities or other third parties will be satisfied with the design of and results from clinical studies of a given product or product candidate; whether and when drug applications may be filed in a given market for the relevant product; whether and when any such applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on many factors, including determinations as to whether the product candidate's benefits outweigh its known risks and determinations of the product candidate's efficacy; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety, and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product; and, if approved, whether the product will be commercially successful, including as a result of competitive developments; and the outcome of any court decisions. A further description of material risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in Medexus's forward-looking statements can be found under the heading "Risk Factors and Risk Management" in this MD&A and "Risk Factors" in Medexus's most recent AIF. In addition, new factors, risks, and uncertainties that affect Medexus can emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such factors, risks, and uncertainties nor to assess in advance the impact of each such factor, risk, or uncertainty on Medexus's business, or iii

the extent to which any factor, risk, or uncertainty, or combination of factors, risks, or uncertainties, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any of Medexus's forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise noted, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this MD&A. Except as expressly required by applicable law, Medexus does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which that forward-looking statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated subsequent events. Non-GAAP measures Company management uses, and this MD&A refers to, financial measures that are not recognized under IFRS Accounting Standards and do not have a standard meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards or other financial or accounting authorities (non-GAAPmeasures) as contemplated by National Instrument 52-112,Non-GAAPand Other Financial Measures Disclosure. These non-GAAP measures may include "non-GAAP financial measures", such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), EBITDA (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss), and Net Debt, "supplementary financial measures", such as Equity Market Capitalization and Enterprise Value, and "non-GAAP ratios", such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Enterprise Value to Adjusted EBITDA. Medexus's method for calculating these measures may differ from methods used by other companies and therefore these measures are unlikely to be comparable to similarly-designated measures used or presented by other companies. Medexus believes that these non-GAAP measures complement its IFRS Accounting Standards measures and provide additional insight into, and allow for a more complete understanding of, the Company's financial and operational results and management's perspective on Medexus's business and operations. Medexus considers these non-GAAP measures to be key metrics in assessing business performance and an important measure of operating performance and cash flow. However, Medexus's non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Medexus's financial information as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards. A further explanation and discussion of each of these non-GAAP measures, including their limitations, is set out below. A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure can be found under the heading "Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)". A reconciliation of Net Debt to the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure can be found under the heading "-Net Debt" below. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Medexus defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss), determined under IFRS Accounting Standards, before unrealized loss (gain) on the change in fair value of the embedded derivatives in Medexus's now-repaid 6% unsecured convertible debentures (Convertible Debentures) which matured on October 16, 2023. iv

The Convertible Debentures were a compound financial instrument under IAS 32, Financial Instruments: Presentation, and had both a liability and an embedded derivative component. The fair value of the consideration for a compound instrument must be split into its liability and derivative components. The derivative is measured at fair value through profit or loss, and its fair value must be measured at each reporting period with subsequent changes in fair value recorded in the consolidated statement of loss. In the case of the Convertible Debentures, this non-cash value was sensitive to, among other things, fluctuations in Medexus's share price, which is largely outside management's control and subject to external factors. In addition, several key assumptions affect the results of this calculation, including estimated share price volatility. Medexus uses a derivative valuation model to estimate the fair value of the derivative at the inception date and again at subsequent reporting dates. The most significant assumption used in this model is the discount rate to fair value for the liability component of the Convertible Debentures. Several other assumptions affect the results of this calculation, including estimated share price volatility. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) adjusts net income (loss) to exclude these non-cash unrealized losses (gains). Medexus believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provides a better representation of Medexus's performance because it excludes these non-cash fair value adjustments on unrealized liabilities that are largely outside management's control. Medexus may also present Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per share basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Medexus common share (Common Shares) is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding during the applicable period. Adjusted EBITDA Medexus defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), or earnings, adjusted to exclude interest income and expense, income tax recovery and expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, financing and special transaction costs (for clarity, including fees related to acquisitions and related financings), termination benefits, foreign exchange gains or losses, unrealized gain or loss on the fair value of the embedded derivatives in the Convertible Debentures, unrealized gain or loss on the fair value of amounts payable in connection with business combination transactions, income from sale of assets, and impairment of intangible assets. Medexus believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when used in conjunction with IFRS Accounting Standards measures, is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance because Medexus believes that Adjusted EBITDA corresponds more closely over time to the performance of the Company's underlying business assets. In particular, Medexus believes that Adjusted EBITDA facilitates comparisons of historical performance by excluding non-cash items (such as stock-based payments, fair value adjustments, and impairment charges) and other amounts not directly attributable to the Company's primary operations (such as the impact of acquisitions, dispositions, and settlements). Company management and the Board also use this non-GAAP measure to develop internal budgets and evaluate the performance of the Company and its management team. v

Key limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA include the following - Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on Medexus's debt, that may be required to pay the Company's taxes, that Medexus pays in connection with financing and special transactions, or that Medexus pays to former employees as termination benefits.

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for those potential future replacements.

non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for those potential future replacements. Although stock-based compensation expenses are non-cash charges, Medexus relies on equity instruments to compensate and incentivize Company directors, officers, and employees, and expects to continue doing so in the future.

stock-based compensation expenses are non-cash charges, Medexus relies on equity instruments to compensate and incentivize Company directors, officers, and employees, and expects to continue doing so in the future. Although adjusting for the fair value of the embedded derivatives in the Convertible Debentures and the fair value of amounts payable in connection with business combination transactions are non-cash adjustments, these charges generally reflect the value of amounts that Medexus was subsequently required to pay in respect of the Convertible Debentures as determined under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Gross Margin Medexus defines Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Gross Margin as gross profit (loss) and gross margin, each as determined under IFRS Accounting Standards, before amortization of intangible assets (for example, product licenses), which is a component of cost of goods sold as determined under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Gross Margin adjust cost of goods sold, and therefore gross profit (loss) and gross margin, to exclude these non-cashamounts. Medexus believes that Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Gross Margin, when used in conjunction with IFRS Accounting Standards measures, are a useful supplemental measure of operating performance because Medexus believes that Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Gross Margin correspond more closely over time to the performance of the Company's underlying business assets. In particular, Medexus believes that Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Gross Margin facilitate comparisons of historical performance because amortization of intangible assets (for example, product licenses) are non-cash amounts that are not directly attributable to the Company's primary operations. Company management and the Board also use this non-GAAP measure to develop internal budgets and evaluate the performance of the Company and its management team. One limitation to using Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Gross Margin is that, although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Gross Margin do not reflect any cash requirements for those potential future replacements. The following table is derived from and should be read together with Medexus's consolidated financial statements for the most recently completed financial period. This supplementary vi

disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Adjusted Gross Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Gross Margin and provides additional information related to Medexus's financial position. (Amounts in $ '000s) Financial year ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue 113,054 108,096 Cost of goods sold 53,540 48,058 Gross profit 59,514 60,038 Gross margin 52.6% 55.5% Add back: Amortization of intangible assets 5,555 5,728 Adjusted Gross Profit 65,069 65,766 Adjusted Gross Margin 57.6% 60.8% Net Debt Medexus defines Net Debt as the sum of long-term debt (which includes the current and non- current portions of the facilities under the BMO Credit Agreement (defined below)) plus the Convertible Debentures (host and derivative portions) less cash and cash equivalents, in each case as shown on Medexus's consolidated statements of financial position (or balance sheet) as of a given date. Medexus believes that Net Debt, when used in conjunction with IFRS Accounting Standards measures, provides useful supplemental information about Medexus's financial position, in particular about the Company's level of indebtedness as of a given date. Key limitations to using Net Debt include the fact that it is a schematic representation of the amount of outstanding indebtedness and cash and cash equivalents that would be available to repay that outstanding indebtedness and that it does not include all debt-like contractual obligations of the Company. The following table is derived from and should be read together with Medexus's consolidated financial statements for the most recently completed financial period. This supplementary disclosure is intended to more fully explain disclosures related to Net Debt and provides additional information related to Medexus's financial position. vii

(Amounts in $ '000s) As at: March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Current portion of long-term debt 15,743 8,733 Convertible debentures - Host - 33,973 Convertible debentures - Derivative - 80 Long-term debt 34,153 27,377 49,896 70,163 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 5,255 13,069 Net debt 44,641 57,094 Equity Market Capitalization Medexus defines Equity Market Capitalization as the product of the closing price of a Medexus common share on the TSX, converted from Canadian dollars to US dollars at the then-current daily exchange rate published by the Bank of Canada, multiplied by the total number of Common Shares outstanding, in each case as of a given date. Enterprise Value Medexus defines Enterprise Value (or EV) as the sum of Net Debt plus Equity Market Capitalization. Medexus also may present the following ratios based on Enterprise Value - Enterprise Value to Revenue (or EV/Revenue), which is calculated by dividing Enterprise Value by the Company's revenue as shown on Medexus's consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) (or income statement) for a given period - typically a trailing period of 12 months, four fiscal quarters, or one fiscal year.

Enterprise Value to Adjusted EBITDA (or EV/Adj. EBITDA), which is calculated by dividing Enterprise Value by Adjusted EBITDA for a given period - also typically a trailing period of 12 months, four fiscal quarters, or one fiscal year. Management believes that Enterprise Value and related ratios, when used in conjunction with IFRS Accounting Standards measures, are useful supplemental measures of Medexus's financial position and performance because they provide an indication of the Company's total value as of a given date, including as related to the performance of the Company's underlying business assets over time as reflected in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. Protected names and marks This MD&A contains references to trademarks and other protected names and marks, including those belonging to other companies, persons, or entities. Solely for convenience, trademarks and viii