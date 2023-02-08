Medexus Pharmaceuticals : Management Discussion & Analysis Q3 2023

Management's Discussion & Analysis For the three and nine- month periods ended December 31, 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS Table of Contents i Preliminary Notes ii Company Overview 1 Selected Financial Information 3 Highlights for Three- and Nine-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2022 5 Discussion of Operations 9 Summary of Quarterly Results 13 Company Strategy and Outlook 15 Liquidity and Capital Resources 18 Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements 22 Transactions with Related Parties 22 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) 23 Critical Accounting Estimates, Judgments, and Assumptions 25 Financial Instruments and Other Instruments 25 Disclosure of Outstanding Share Data 26 Risk Factors and Risk Management 29 Controls and Procedures 29 Additional Information 30 i

PRELIMINARY NOTES This management's discussion and analysis of financial position and results of operations (MD&A) of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively Medexus or Company) relates to the three- and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022. It was approved by Medexus's board of directors (Board) on February 8, 2023. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Medexus for the three- and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2022 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with Medexus's audited consolidated financial statements and most recently filed annual information form (AIF). Unless the context otherwise requires, all financial information in this MD&A is presented on an IFRS basis and all amounts are presented in United States dollars. Forward-looking statements Certain statements in this MD&A contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-lookingstatements). Such forward-looking statements include statements that express or involve discussions as to expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance, and which are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "budget", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "goals", "intends", "may", "might", "objective", "outlook", "plans", "projects", "schedule", "should", "will", "would" and "vision". All forward-looking statements in this MD&A are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements in this section. Specific forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to, information contained in statements regarding any of the following: Medexus's business strategy, outlook, and other expectations regarding financial or operational performance; anticipated trends and challenges in Medexus's business and the markets in which it operates, including the company's competitive position in and demographics of those markets; Medexus's expectations and plans regarding future growth and revenues (including in respect of IXINITY and other leading products described in this MD&A) and ability to pay dividends and distributions; Medexus's expectations regarding the business strategies of its competitors; the timing of a trial court decision in respect of, and any outcome of, the Metoject Litigation (defined below); Medexus's expectations regarding availability of funds from operations, cash flow generation, and capital allocation, and anticipated cash needs, capital requirements, and needs for additional financing; Medexus's ability to secure and fund commercialization rights to promising products and the performance of those products against expectations; the ability of Medexus and its business partners to secure regulatory approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Health Canada, and other agencies when required; and the potential ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic (including any variants) and Medexus's response, including any balance-sheet and cost management strategies and any benefits from those strategies. In addition, forward-looking statements in this MD&A also include statements regarding the potential benefits of treosulfan and the occurrence, timing, and expected outcome of the FDA review process for treosulfan, including any related collection and submission of information to the FDA and the FDA's acceptance and review of that information, ii

and a related launch of the product in the United States and expectations regarding the product's prospects if approved by the FDA. The forward-looking statements and information included in this MD&A are based on Medexus's current expectations and assumptions. Although Medexus believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, readers of this MD&A should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information in this MD&A because Medexus can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements and information involve inherent risks and uncertainties because they address future events and conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated by Medexus as a result of a number of factors, risks and uncertainties. Relevant risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development conducted by Medexus or, more frequently, its business partners, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data relating to product candidates are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from clinical studies of a given product candidate; whether and when drug applications may be filed in a given market for the relevant product; whether and when any such applications may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on many factors, including making a determination as to whether the product candidate's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product candidate's efficacy; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety, and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the product; and, if approved, whether the product will be commercially successful, including as a result of competitive developments. A further description of material risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in Medexus's forward-looking statements can be found under the heading "Risk Factors and Risk Management" in this MD&A and "Risk Factors" in Medexus's most recent AIF. In addition, new factors and risks that affect Medexus can emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such factors and risks and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor or risk on Medexus's business, or the extent to which any factor or risk, or combination of factors or risks, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any of Medexus's forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise noted, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this MD&A. Except as expressly required by applicable law, Medexus does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which that forward-looking statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated subsequent events. Non-GAAP measures Company management uses, and this MD&A refers to, financial measures that are not recognized under IFRS and do not have a standard meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in accordance with IFRS or other financial or accounting authorities (non-GAAPmeasures). These non-GAAP measures may include "non-GAAP financial measures" and "non- GAAP ratios" (each defined in National Instrument 52-112,Non-GAAPand Other Financial Measures Disclosure). Medexus's method for calculating these measures may differ from iii