    MDP   CA58410Q2036

MEDEXUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(MDP)
  Report
Medexus Schedules Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call

06/11/2021 | 08:30am EDT
TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , June 11, 2021 - Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, June 17, 2021 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fiscal year-ended March 31, 2021, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments. The Company expects to file its financial statements along with its MD&A post market on June 16, 2021.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and using entry code 842544. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2010/41707 or on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website: https://www.medexus.com/en_US/investors/news-events.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website (https://www.medexus.com/en_US/investors/news-events) through Friday, September 17, 2021. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, June 24, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 41707.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading innovative and rare disease company with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 905-676-0003
E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 514-344-8765
E-mail: roland.boivin@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1-212-671-1020
Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):
Tina Byers
Adelaide Capital
Tel: 905-330-3275
E-mail: tina@adcap.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
