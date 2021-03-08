Medexus to Participate in the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731) announced today that Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, will be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors during the 33rd Annual Roth Conference being held virtually from March 15th – March 17th, 2021.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected virtual fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and selected Companies on-demand presentations. Institutional investors interested in one-on-one meetings with Medexus management should contact their ROTH Capital institutional sales representative.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading innovative and rare disease company with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology, and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

